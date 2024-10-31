Is porn just a tool for pleasure, or is it rewiring the minds of young men and reshaping relationships? In this episode we discuss the psychological consequences of widespread porn use: dopamine traps, distorted expectations, and intimacy challenges that are quietly fueling a generational epidemic. What happens when the brain is conditioned to respond only to extreme stimuli? And how does this affect young men’s real-life relationships and perceptions of intimacy?

