My husband and I had an instructive moment the other day. Our eight-year-old daughter came in from the garden, where she had been playing with her brothers, looking unsettled, with a slight tremor but no tears, and went straight to her father in a noticeably younger voice: “Daddy, I’m scared.” The presentation did not match the reality, because we had been watching them only seconds earlier and the game, though rough, was cheerful and entirely normal. Nothing in the environment had changed at all; what changed was her posture within it and the role she had chosen to inhabit.

It was the tail end of a holiday with extended family, with new children around, constant interaction, and abundant adult attention, which made the moment easier to understand. She was not responding to danger so much as experimenting with a social move, shifting into vulnerability, redirecting attention, and casting herself as the endangered girl for whom adults must intervene. Her father, being very sensitive to fake displays of emotion, recognised it immediately and shut it down calmly but firmly. The game resumed within moments, and the behaviour has not returned since.

What moments like this reveal is how quickly even a naturally agreeable girl can discover that emotion may be used instrumentally when it alters the behaviour of others. If a behaviour works once, it is remembered as the path of least resistance, and if it works repeatedly, it hardens into strategy. Often this particular strategy that we saw imported into our home, works well for girls, because when directed toward boys, the default adult instinct leans toward protecting the girl.

How Traits Become Symptoms

Fortunately, our daughter’s temperament is far from the configuration that most concerns me here, because the real starting point is always temperament. The familiar symptoms listed under Borderline, or wider Cluster B pathology, are often best understood as the behavioural expression of a trait constellation located at the extremes of normal personality traits (in this case high neuroticism, low agreeableness and low conscientiousness,) rather than as isolated mysteries appearing from nowhere.

High neuroticism (sensitivity to negative emotion) supplies the volatility, chronic emptiness, fear of abandonment, and unstable sense of self that shifts with emotional states. Low agreeableness prioritises the self over cooperation, and increases the use of leverage, norm-breaking, and exploitation of relationships when something is wanted. When this is paired with low conscientiousness, the desire for outcomes becomes urgent, adding impulsivity, poor follow-through, self-damaging acts, and an inability to hold a steady course once emotion is activated. What looks to adults like manipulation is often a person who has learned with great speed which behaviours produce results.

How Character Is Trained

Already at the display of extreme neuroticism, many parents begin to lose ground, because sustained emotional intensity creates doubt in the adults around the child. After ten minutes, twenty minutes, or an hour of tears, rage, refusal, or dramatic distress, the thought begins to creep in: perhaps the boundary itself was too harsh? The intensity feels diagnostic, as though it is telling you something about the unfairness of the limit or the fragility of the child. In reality, the strength of the reaction is telling you the boundary is placed precisely where it was needed.

This is why I prefer the term emotional stabilisation over the vaguer language of regulation, because it captures what is actually being learned. When a person feels a negative emotion, there are broadly two paths available: one can turn outward by blaming others, pressuring the environment, demanding rescue, and trying to make other people change so the feeling disappears. Or one can turn inward by tolerating discomfort, adjusting one’s own behaviour and allowing the feeling to pass without reorganising the world around it. Mature functioning depends on learning the second path without becoming dependent on the first. A child who learns only to move the room will create the “fragile self” at the heart of Cluster B/Borderline Personality Disorder.

Low agreeableness adds another layer of difficulty, because there is less natural motivation to preserve harmony. They’re oriented more toward what gets the desired outcome than keeping things smooth, and this tendency needs active encouragement. Instead of going with the cultural parenting philosophy of confusing rudeness with confidence, insist on politeness: “say it properly,” “try again,” “do it anyway” and “it’s not your turn to speak” might encourage this underdeveloped trait.

Low conscientiousness is often the hardest trait to address, yet among the most consequential for long-term functioning. It determines whether a feeling moves straight into action or is first held in check. When external structure is loose, these children often become excellent negotiators through persistence alone: they push longer and escalate further. If you, the parent, are consistent in holding the line, what is gradually trained instead is conscientiousness itself, as the child learns that feelings do not automatically produce outcomes and that frustration can be endured.

The mechanism is delay in the form of waiting, not getting what one wants immediately, and holding that line consistently. “No whining” means “no whining” every single time. These are the very exercises through which character is formed. A child who cannot delay action has no buffer between emotion and behaviour, which lets the high neuroticism reign while the low conscientiousness fails to contain it. This perfectly encapsulates the borderline/antisocial element. Teach delay, however, and you create a gap in which the child learns that temporarily feeling something strongly does not require acting on it, which can be a lifeline for someone with this temperament.

How Cultural Misinformation Pulls Parents in the Wrong Direction

The temperament has always existed, but what has changed is the environment that once constrained its worst expressions. Even strong parenting can be undermined by a culture pulling the other way. For example, parents may have two meals a day to model healthy eating, but if the wider environment shows them sixty advertisements for junk food by the time they come home, rewarding what the home has limited time to restrain, parents are fighting a losing battle.

Similarly, modern culture does much to counteract what is needed to lower neuroticism, encourage agreeableness, and train conscientiousness. The first disruption is peer saturation, with children placed into peer-heavy settings too early and for too long through daycare and large groups.

Modern adults are especially prone to mistaking this arrangement for healthy growth because it suits the demands of contemporary life. A child who separates easily, navigates peers confidently, and asserts themselves without hesitation is praised as mature, not least because they make us feel less guilty for leaving. While a child who hesitates, stays close, or prefers adult guidance is treated as lagging behind.

For difficult temperaments this instinct is exactly wrong, because such children are pushed into social adaptation before they possess emotional stabilisation, learning status management, impression control, strategic behaviour, and sensitivity to peer hierarchy before steadiness, restraint, and conscience have even formed. I warmly recommend Gordon Neufeld’s insights on this subject.

It can look like maturity because the child appears confident, socially fluent, and hard to embarrass, but it is often little more than adaptation to a competitive environment. And independence without prior stabilisation is not true maturity, it’s a fragile autonomy. What we end up rewarding are the very conditions that teach children to bypass inner development through social manoeuvre.

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It Takes a Village

Earlier societies regulated behaviour far beyond the walls of the home through expectations around conduct, modesty, reputation, shame, and communal judgment. Girls were expected to dress with some restraint, and understand that attention-seeking, sexual display or public volatility would carry consequences. Everyone was expected to speak respectfully to adults and show consideration toward others.

These systems were not always fair, and at times could be excessive, but they performed an important psychological function: they acted as external regulators that gave parents much-needed support in shaping difficult temperaments. A child was not being formed by mother and father alone, but by a wider network of visible standards that reinforced limits long after the parental voice had gone quiet.

This mattered especially for children who did not internalise limits naturally. When the trait agreeableness is low, when emotional intensity is high, and when impulses seek quick discharge, boundaries must often begin externally. Those older social lines functioned as that scaffolding. They slowed the development of leverage, delayed the discovery that volatility could produce reward, and taught that not every feeling carries authority simply because it is strongly felt. Moreover, strongly felt feelings not appropriate to the insult were penalised “cry-baby”, “hot head” and “drama queen.”

When Boundaries Became Oppression

Over the past century, Western societies have steadily dismantled this layer of containment in favour of autonomy, self-expression, and suspicion of judgment itself. Especially in domains of sexuality, relationships, and female conduct, norms were not merely loosened but morally delegitimised. Modesty became oppression, reputational caution became cruelty, parental standards became control, and behavioural expectations became relics of patriarchy. What had once constrained temperament was reinterpreted as injustice.

Worse still, the dominant message now moves in the opposite direction: be yourself, express yourself, never suppress your “true self,” and if you want something strongly enough it should be yours. This is especially true for girls, where agreeableness is recast as weakness: if they accommodate others, they’re told they’re erasing or shrinking themselves, and any form of behavioural restraint they’re told is oppression or emotional invalidation. While a girl who is demanding, volatile, provocative, or relentlessly self-prioritising is praised as confident and empowered. The term bossy is now considered offensive. To the point where I have received eyerolls at the playground for telling my daughter off for bossing her younger brothers.

The shift was not simply toward permissiveness, but toward the moral suspicion of discipline itself. Female behaviour was no longer something to be evaluated, but something to be validated. Emotional expression came to be treated as self-justifying, while subjective experience elevated above observable behaviour. The distinction between acknowledging a feeling and endorsing whatever action followed from it gradually disappeared.

Feminism played a central role in this reframing. It did not merely shield borderline-adjacent traits from criticism but often provided the cultural soil in which they could flourish. It recast traditional guardrails like modesty, reputational vetting, social shame and behavioural judgment, as oppression. As casting unfair moral judgement on women. This paralysed the social immune system that once interrupted unhealthy trajectories. In “shaming shame,” it removed one of the oldest brakes on self-centred behaviour, despite shame functioning in part as a biological signal for social correction.

We already recognise an analogous process on the male side. Fatherlessness and weakened authority reliably correlate with greater conduct problems and antisocial traits in boys, because without structure, those tendencies are more likely to come out in aggressive behaviour. The same happens with girls. When boundaries aren’t enforced, when emotional volatility and intensity is called authenticity or legitimized through therapy-speak, when reward-seeking is praised as confidence, impulsivity as freedom and seduction as empowerment, extreme personality traits are attenuated. The same pathology develops, just expressed in a feminine way: emotional and relational aggression.

Because the culture refuses to frame these traits as dangerous when packaged attractively, they are deployed earlier, more effectively, and with fewer consequences.

What remains now, is a system in which the only universally illegitimate response is constraint itself. For the temperament in question, this is not liberation. It is incubation; like leaving an egg salad out uncovered. These girls are left to the mercy of their worst impulses.

How It Plays Out

Take a 12-year-old girl who is bright, emotionally intense, and already aware that she gets attention. She comes downstairs dressed in a way that is slightly too mature for her age. Not extreme, just enough to signal something.

The father says no: “That’s not appropriate. Go change.”

She doesn’t argue, instead, she becomes sweet. “Why are you being so strict? All the other girls dress like this.” If that sways him, that lesson is archived for future endeavours. If not, there’s an emotional shift: “You don’t trust me. I love this outfit, it’s so me, it makes me feel confident and you know I have struggled lately!” Then escalation: tears, withdrawal, the familiar “door-slam.”

In a previous cultural environment, the boundary would hold, because the parents would be a united force for the long-term good. And they would be supported by the broader norm backing it. The child would experience frustration, learn to endure it, but the structure would remain intact.

In the current environment, something else happens. The language enters. The child frames the moment as control, as lack of understanding, as emotional invalidation. The parent hesitates, because they’re wrong, but because they doubt their right to enforce it. It feels socially riské. This is how ideology enters the home: by teaching children that emotional pressure paired with moral framing can change reality.

Take the same girl, now on social media. She posts a slightly provocative photo. Nothing extreme, but she gets attention and validation. She learns instantly how presentation produces reward. But her parent expresses concern. Half a limit. “This isn’t appropriate.” To which the response is imported language; ready-made justifications from empowering reels that convert boundary-setting into moral failure. “You’re shaming me.” “It’s my body,” and “you don’t understand how things are now.”

In an earlier structure, the behaviour itself would be the focus. Now the parent’s response becomes the problem. If the parent backs down, the lesson becomes the person who controls the narrative controls the boundary, when it should be modesty and safety.

Instead of obsessing over early independence, parents should think more about preserving innocence for as long as possible. By innocence I do not mean naivety. I mean delay of instrumentalization. Delaying the moment a child learns that relationships can be used to produce outcomes through pressure, volatility, seduction, or narrative control. Once that lesson is deeply learned, it is not easily undone. What emerges is not merely a difficult child, but an effective operator in an environment that no longer contains her.

This is not only a failure of individual parenting but a system-level misalignment involving family, culture, incentives, and institutions working against one another. Parents cannot easily cultivate restraint while culture glamorises impulsivity, nor teach modesty while social media rewards exhibitionism. Temperament is shaped by the total environment.

What Needs to Change at Home

What needs to change therefore operates at multiple levels. At the family level, structure must be reasserted through boundaries that do not move under pressure. That means visible alignment between mother and father, and an unapologetic stable parental hierarchy. The father’s role as a stabilising authority should be recognised as functional, not embarrassing. The truth is, that some lines can’t be held unless paternal strength stands securely behind them. Evidenced by the result we see in those raised by single mothers. Families themselves become weaker when marriage is an easily abandoned institution, and it makes the father’s authority permanently tentative.

What Needs to Change in Culture

At the cultural level, reward structures matter enormously. Social media is not inherently corrosive so much as amplifying. Meaning it can reward modesty, restraint, dignity, and long-term orientation just as easily as impulsivity and attention-seeking if the incentives shift. Even fleeting trends like “tradwifing” that romanticised domesticity or modesty demonstrated that behaviour follows prestige. The trend had its faults, but the backlash it received revealed how allergic modern culture has become to any reintroduction of feminine constraint. We cannot correct what we punish for attempting correction.

What Needs to Change in Mental Health

At the mental-health level, a reversal is also needed. The field has pursued de-stigmatisation at all costs, yet for some temperaments the removal of stigma removes one of the few remaining external brakes on destructive behaviour. Not all stigma is pathological; some of it is merely the social signal that behaviour has crossed a line. Furthermore, the field’s ideological alignment with postmodern non-judgmentalism and feminism has them deliberately funnelling destructive female behaviour into trauma language and other unsuitable disorder categories like bipolarity and autism. This displaces responsibility and prevents change.

This is easy to understand. Psychiatrists and psychologists want to seem compassionate above all, sadly often at the expense of diagnostic integrity. That’s why we hear borderline pathology described as a mysterious blend of genetics, trauma, nurture, and complexity, because vagueness relieves everyone of responsibility. This is an extreme temperament that the environment has failed to contain and shape properly. Abuse and neglect can, of course, be among the reasons for that failure. But it can also arise from the failures of modern life, which I suspect are now more common. Especially as rates of overt childhood abuse and neglect have fallen markedly, but these extreme behaviours increase. In many cases, it is not cruelty that distorts development, but indulgence, inconsistency, peer saturation, weakened authority, and a culture that rewards what should have been frowned upon.

Containment Is Not Oppression

The traits themselves are not new; what is new is the removal of the moulds that once shaped them: parental lines, moral lines, communal lines, and the ordinary distinctions between feeling and action, desire and entitlement, freedom and responsibility. These lines are spoken of now as oppression, though for many children they were developmental necessities. Especially for girls predisposed to Cluster B dynamics, it rewards the very relational strategies and emotional leverage that earlier structures were designed to contain.