Transcript

Psychiatry Made the Bipolar Child Inevitable

How bipolar disorder transformed from a rare illness into a broad diagnostic spectrum.
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Mar 08, 2026

To question a diagnosis today is to trigger a moral reaction.

In contemporary psychiatry, diagnostic categories no longer function merely as clinical tools. They increasingly operate as moral identities, conferring legitimacy, status, and exemption from blame. When criteria are questioned, the response is often not clinical disagreement but moral accusation.

In this video, I trace how bipolar disorder transformed from a rare and unmistakable illness into a broad diagnostic spectrum, and how that transformation reshaped psychiatric practice itself. From Kraepelin’s manic-depressive insanity, through DSM standardization, to the rise of the bipolar spectrum and the invention of the “bipolar child,” this is an account of how diagnostic boundaries eroded under cultural, institutional, and professional pressure.

00:00 Diagnosis as Moral Status
03:00 How Bipolar Became a Checklist
04:50 The Spectrum Explosion
09:50 The Bipolar Child
14:50 The Cost of Inclusion

