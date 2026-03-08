Psychiatry Made the Bipolar Child Inevitable

To question a diagnosis today is to trigger a moral reaction.



In contemporary psychiatry, diagnostic categories no longer function merely as clinical tools. They increasingly operate as moral identities, conferring legitimacy, status, and exemption from blame. When criteria are questioned, the response is often not clinical disagreement but moral accusation.

In this video, I trace how bipolar disorder transformed from a rare and unmistakable illness into a broad diagnostic spectrum, and how that transformation reshaped psychiatric practice itself. From Kraepelin’s manic-depressive insanity, through DSM standardization, to the rise of the bipolar spectrum and the invention of the “bipolar child,” this is an account of how diagnostic boundaries eroded under cultural, institutional, and professional pressure.



00:00 Diagnosis as Moral Status

03:00 How Bipolar Became a Checklist

04:50 The Spectrum Explosion

09:50 The Bipolar Child

14:50 The Cost of Inclusion