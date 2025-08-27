Psychology’s Leftward Drift with Dr. J.D. Haltigan

In this episode of Psychobabble, I sit down with developmental psychologist Dr. J.D. Haltigan to talk about his personal experiencees and observations of how psychology has drifted from science toward ideology. Once committed to objectivity, the discipline is now increasingly shaped by hyperfeminization, social constructivism, and political activism.

We discuss:

How woke ideology has infiltrated mental health research and academia

The erosion of diagnostic categories in psychiatry

The clash between objectivity and “lived experience”

Why social media is fueling ideological capture

What a post-progressive psychology could look like

The conversation doesn’t stop there! In the extended, members-only segment, we get to the heart of what’s at stake: not just the corruption of psychology as a discipline, but the cultural normalization of pathology itself.

The spread of Cluster B traits and their impact on society

Why diagnoses like ADHD and autism are being rebranded through the neurodiversity movement

How popular disorders expand while others are erased or downplayed

The rise of victim identity as a social currency

The danger of rejecting categories altogether in psychiatry

Why clinical judgment, diagnosis, and treatment standards are being undermined

What the future of psychology might look like outside captured institutions Here’s a preview:

