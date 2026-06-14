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Psychopath or Sociopath? Reacting to Dr. Ramani and Her Anti-Male Bias

Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jun 14, 2026
∙ Paid

What is the real difference between a psychopath, a sociopath, and antisocial personality disorder?

In this episode, I respond to Dr. Ramani’s claim that “psychopaths are born and sociopaths are made” and explain why that framing is far too simplistic. I also explain why cold psychopaths unsettle us so much and how antisocial personality disorder fits in…

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