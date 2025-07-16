Same-Sex Parenting, Surrogacy and the Child's Voice

This week on Psychobabble, we welcome Katy Faust, founder and president of Them Before Us, the leading international voice defending children’s rights in family policy.

Katy is a mother of four, and a reluctant public figure, forced into the spotlight after blogging anonymously about controversial family issues. Rather than retreat, she stood firm. She’s since testified before the UN, international parliaments, and filed amicus briefs for the U.S. Supreme Court, all to promote one clear message:

Children should not be made to sacrifice for adults.

She’s the author of:

In this episode, we ask the questions:

What are the long-term consequences of same-sex parenting on a child’s mental health?

What don't we know about surrogacy and why are we so unwilling to ask?

What’s driving the explosion in surrogacy?

Is it possible to compensate for the loss of a mother or father?

🔒 Psychobabble Insider: “The Untold Truths About Adoption”

In the members-only segment, we go deeper into adoption: the difference between surrogacy and adoption, the consequences to mental health and what are we getting wrong about adoption through the current cultural narrative?

