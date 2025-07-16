Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Same-Sex Parenting, Surrogacy and the Child's Voice

Episode 42 with Katy Faust
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Katy Faust
Jul 16, 2025
Transcript

This week on Psychobabble, we welcome Katy Faust, founder and president of Them Before Us, the leading international voice defending children’s rights in family policy.

Katy is a mother of four, and a reluctant public figure, forced into the spotlight after blogging anonymously about controversial family issues. Rather than retreat, she stood firm. She’s since testified before the UN, international parliaments, and filed amicus briefs for the U.S. Supreme Court, all to promote one clear message:

Children should not be made to sacrifice for adults.

She’s the author of:

In this episode, we ask the questions:

  • What are the long-term consequences of same-sex parenting on a child’s mental health?

  • What don't we know about surrogacy and why are we so unwilling to ask?

  • What’s driving the explosion in surrogacy?

  • Is it possible to compensate for the loss of a mother or father?

  • What does the scientific literature tell us when studies aren’t ideologically rigged?

🔒 Psychobabble Insider: “The Untold Truths About Adoption”

In the members-only segment, we go deeper into adoption: the difference between surrogacy and adoption, the consequences to mental health and what are we getting wrong about adoption through the current cultural narrative?

The Untold Truths About Adoption

Hannah Spier, MD
·
7:35 AM
The Untold Truths About Adoption

In this members-only segment, we go deeper into the realities of adoption: how it differs from surrogacy, the psychological cost and how to deal with that as a parent and what today’s cultural narrative gets dangerously wrong.

Read full story

