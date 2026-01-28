Selected Interviews & Media Appearances
Selected interviews and appearances on podcasts, video platforms outside Psychobabble
YouTube Interviews
Suzanne Venker — What’s Really at the Root of the “Mental Load”
Discussion of the cultural framing and assumptions behind the concept of mental load.
Dr Josef (Taper Clinic) — Doctors Explain Why Women Are Unhappy
Conversation on female dissatisfaction, antidepressant use, and modern expectations.
Edward Dutton (The Jolly Heretic) — Feminism as Psychological Pathology
Analysis of the psychological dynamics underlying contemporary feminist activism.
Bettina Arndt — The Anti-Feminist Psychiatrist
Examination of how feminist ideology has influenced psychology and mental-health discourse.
Richard Grannon — Borderline Pathology and “Crisis Hoovering”
Discussion of borderline personality dynamics and gendered relational patterns.
Podcasts
The Ruth Institute Podcast — Interview with Hannah Spier
Conversation on feminism, family, and the cultural framing of mental health.