Suzanne Venker — What’s Really at the Root of the “Mental Load”

Discussion of the cultural framing and assumptions behind the concept of mental load.

Dr Josef (Taper Clinic) — Doctors Explain Why Women Are Unhappy

Conversation on female dissatisfaction, antidepressant use, and modern expectations.

Edward Dutton (The Jolly Heretic) — Feminism as Psychological Pathology

Analysis of the psychological dynamics underlying contemporary feminist activism.

Bettina Arndt — The Anti-Feminist Psychiatrist

Examination of how feminist ideology has influenced psychology and mental-health discourse.