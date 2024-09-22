In episode 4 of Conservative Psychiatry, we feature highlights from our conversation with Dr. James Nuzzo, author of “Woke” language is increasingly appearing in exercise science and sports medicine. Dr. Nuzzo dives into how woke terminology is creeping into academic research, sharing his personal battles with peer reviewers who seem more focused on pushing ideological narratives than upholding scientific rigor. If you're concerned about how social justice is affecting research integrity and medical practice, this is a must-watch. For more content from Conservative Psychiatry, be sure to follow RMistereggen on X!