SOYBOYS - Nature Or Nurture?
Episode 7
Are “Soyboys” a product of nature or nurture? In this episode of “Conservative Psychiatry,” we dive into why men are becoming feminized. What do we know for a fact, what does the research leave out and what role do modern women and feminists play in this trend? Join us as we explore the disturbing trend of naked ankles and tight pants on Rebecca Mistereggen's original X Show - give her a follow!
Beautiful, hilarious exchange 😂😂 And truthful!
Just wait till women, aged 18-30, who are pumped full of hormones and then taken off birth control, nearly immediately, are thrown into the dating scene where there are no more men to date because they do not possess enough testosterone to produce offspring. In about 10-15 years or so. :)