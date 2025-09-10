Still Selling Feminism: Our Response to Diary of a CEO

In this special joint episode of Psychobabble and Men Are Good, Tom Golden, Janice Fiamengo, and I take on The Diary of a CEO’s viral “feminism debate” featuring Louise Perry, Erica Komisar, and Deborah Frances-White.

This debate has racked up millions of views across one of the world’s most influential podcast and YouTube platforms. With over 12 million subscribers and more than a billion streams, host Steven Bartlett commands global reach and cultural clout. It was framed as a bold debate on feminism and widely sold as a serious “clash of ideas.” A feminist reckoning.

But we had to ask: was it really? Should we feel grateful to feminism—if so, for what? Is feminism something that started good and went bad? Are we seeing a pendulum swing?

We also break down the episode’s obsession with autonomy, the cult of consent, and why “what women want” is the wrong foundation for a social ethic.

