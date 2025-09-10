Psychobabble

Psychobabble

2

Still Selling Feminism: Our Response to Diary of a CEO

Episode 46
Hannah Spier, MD
Janice Fiamengo
Tom Golden
Sep 10, 2025
Transcript

In this special joint episode of Psychobabble and Men Are Good, Tom Golden, Janice Fiamengo, and I take on The Diary of a CEO’s viral “feminism debate” featuring Louise Perry, Erica Komisar, and Deborah Frances-White.

This debate has racked up millions of views across one of the world’s most influential podcast and YouTube platforms. With over 12 million subscribers and more than a billion streams, host Steven Bartlett commands global reach and cultural clout. It was framed as a bold debate on feminism and widely sold as a serious “clash of ideas.” A feminist reckoning.

But we had to ask: was it really? Should we feel grateful to feminism—if so, for what? Is feminism something that started good and went bad? Are we seeing a pendulum swing?

We also break down the episode’s obsession with autonomy, the cult of consent, and why “what women want” is the wrong foundation for a social ethic.

The 1950s, Credit Cards, and Other Feminist Fairy Tales

Hannah Spier, MD, Janice Fiamengo, and Tom Golden
10:08 AM
The 1950s, Credit Cards, and Other Feminist Fairy Tales

This Insider segment continues the conversation with Janice Fiamengo and Tom Golden, where we dig deeper into the myths and contradictions we saw on display in Diary of a CEO.

