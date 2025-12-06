Hi friends,

I’ve just released a new video that I wanted to share with you!

We talk endlessly about “unfair beauty standards for women.” We’re told women are oppressed by beauty expectations while men supposedly coast along unbothered.

But what if the opposite is true? What if beauty standards flipped, and the people suffering most under them today… are men?

In this new video, I break down how we got here, from Audrey Hepburn to Florence Pugh, from Charlton Heston to Henry Cavill, from body positivity campaigns for women to silence and ridicule for men. And then I trace this modern double standard back 150 years into feminist history, where male desire was framed as dangerous, and female desire as morally pure.

This isn’t just about beauty. It’s about power, desire, and who’s allowed to express attraction without apology.

A quick announcement:

I’m excited to invite Psychobabble Insiders to a live conversation with Carrie Gress about her upcoming book Something Wicked.

I had the pleasure of reading an early copy while writing a blurb for it, and it’s one of the most incisive diagnoses I’ve seen of what has happened to modern womanhood. If you’ve followed Carrie’s work, you know she is fearless and this book is going to shake things up. Can’t wait to discuss it and take your questions!

If you’ve been meaning to become a supporter, now is a perfect moment. You’ll get:

Access to the live stream with Carrie Gress

A chance to ask questions directly

Access to the Psychobabble Chat

Full archive of exclusive Psychobabble Insider episodes and essays

And you help me keep doing this work independently

👉 Upgrade here to join us:

I hope you enjoy the video. Let me know your thoughts!

With appreciation,

Hannah