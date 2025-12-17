Psychobabble

Jos
19h

This is brilliant. I’ve spent years trying to understand narcissism in women and the confusing relational dynamics that are so multi-layered. I didn’t even know my ex-girlfriend was a narcissist originally as I was so confused by her bad behaviours as self-diagnosed autism, bi-polar, perimenopause, ADHD. How they try to avoid accountability and get validation from so many angles at the same time. From a child’s point of view it destroys their sense of self being both an object of blame and a caretaker. Thank you so much for writing this, it is so cathartic reading such an in depth view on the issue.

Jake Wiskerchen
18h

Let's not forget one other recurring theme I have noticed lately, which is "my hormones" (or other physical complaints and mystery ailments) as an excuse to avoid personal agency. Shifting accountability away from oneself and onto "the endocrine system" provides an intangible, but convenient, shield against personal ownership and positions doctors and other healthcare providers as the always-ineffective responsible parties. This framing of emotional volatility, lethargy, or any other maladaptive behavior serves as an unfalsifable justification for continuing the pattern and avoiding change, especially in the face of criticism from "non-experts"

