University students praying as they grieve for Charlie Kirk

Whenever critics of progressivism highlight its propensity for violence and radicalization, the standard reply is: “But couldn’t you say the same thing about MAGA?” It is a fair challenge, but it collapses under scrutiny. The difference is not merely partisan preference but structural. Progressivism functions as a total institution that monopolizes cultural life; MAGA does not. And while violent actors exist on both sides, the trajectory of radicalization in the United States over the past decade has overwhelmingly favored the left.

The Total Institution and Its Absence on the Right

Sociologist Erving Goffman defined a total institution as an environment that controls an individual’s worldview and daily life — prisons, monasteries and military barracks. In cultural terms, the progressive worldview now dominates schools, universities, entertainment, corporate HR departments, and legacy media. A young person immersed in this environment rarely encounters an alternative moral vocabulary. This is what makes Progressivism cultic: it saturates meaning and closes exit ramps.

MAGA has no such institutional monopoly. If a student comes home from college in a red hat, parents may roll their eyes, but they generally do not fear their child will disown the family or cut ties with lifelong friends. By contrast, evidence suggests the burden of family estrangement falls disproportionately on younger, liberal-leaning adults. Around the holidays, Democrats are far likelier than Republicans to reduce time with certain relatives because of politics (23% vs 5%).

That estrangement is one of the classic signs of cult membership. Its relative absence in MAGA circles is strong evidence against the “MAGA = cult” claim.

The Psychology of Fragile Identity

Psychologists such as Henri Tajfel documented that people derive self-esteem from belonging to in-groups and fear exclusion from them. That hunger for belonging is not only social but also narrative: we need to see our lives as part of a coherent story, with ourselves as protagonists in it. When the story is good, it anchors us in community and responsibility. When it is bad, it easily sets us on a destructive path.

And this danger has only grown sharper in recent decades, as clinicians have documented a rise in Cluster B traits — impulsivity, narcissism, emotional volatility, borderline instability. These traits are marked by fragile identities, the very soil in which destructive stories take root. When fragile identities are given bad stories, radicalization becomes almost inevitable.

Literature on political extremism, radicalization, and crowd behavior consistently points to these traits as risk factors. If radical movements—especially those grounded in moral-certainty and aggression—are fueling youth protest violence, the psychological overlap is too strong to ignore. Studies consistently find that people with higher levels of these traits are disproportionately attracted to progressive ideology, and epidemiological surveys confirm that progressives report higher rates of mental disorders than conservatives. This fragile psychological soil makes fertile ground for cultic ideologies.

By contrast, surveys show MAGA’s core demographic is older, more religious, and likelier to be married; stabilizing factors that anchor identity.

However, the contrast is clearest when tragedy strikes. When Charlie Kirk was murdered, the response among his millions of college-aged supporters was not rioting or looting. They gathered in prayer. By contrast, the killing of George Floyd ignited months of unrest, billions in property damage, and the destruction of countless lives and livelihoods. The media excused this violence with the phrase “mostly peaceful protests” — sometimes uttered on live broadcasts while cars burned in the background.

That asymmetry reveals the difference between building your life according to a good or a bad story. One channels grief into solidarity, the other channels outrage into sanctioned destruction.

The Data Problem: How “Right-Wing” Is Counted

Whenever the rise of left-wing violence is brought up, the rebuttal is: “But right-wing terrorism is the majority.” That line is repeated endlessly in media and academia, and it usually rests on one shaky foundation — the Cato Institute’s 2024 study of foreign-born terrorism in the United States (1975–2024). This study is paraded as proof that right-wing violence is the larger threat. But the categories are deeply misleading:

Foreign-born only. The study excludes the bulk of contemporary left-wing violence, because most Antifa, anarchist, and eco-terrorist actors are U.S. citizens.

Incels as “right-wing.” Several of the source datasets classify incel attackers as right-wing. Yet incels are not conservative nationalists. They are socially alienated, nihilistic men whose ideology is more anti-social than political. A man so embittered at being outside the social contract that he lashes out violently cannot be mapped in a straight line to “right-wing beliefs.” On the contrary, the so-called “Red Pill” community is overwhelmingly socially liberal; fighting institutions rigged against men.

Anti-government does not equal conservative. Lone actors labeled “sovereign citizens” or “anti-government extremists” often get lumped in with right-wing violence. But hostility to the state has historically been an anarchist position, not a conservative one.

Left-wing violence rebranded. When it comes to the left, the opposite maneuver occurs: riots that caused billions in damage are filed away as “mostly peaceful protests.” Antifa assaults are described as “clashes.” Even political assassinations of conservative figures are chalked up to “personal grievances.” In short, left-wing terrorism is often simply not counted as terrorism at all.

So when pundits say: “the data show right-wing violence is the biggest threat,” their evidence is a dataset that omits U.S.-born actors, pads the right-wing category with misfits, and excuses left-wing violence under softer labels. It’s a sleight of hand, averting eyes from the torrent of left-wing violence we see with our own eyes.

The Rise of Left-Wing Violence

What the Cato report obscures is not the existence of violence but its acceleration. Averaging fifty years of incidents into a single dataset hides how sharply left-wing violence has risen in the last decade.

However, there is now some acknowledgment that left-wing violence is on the rise — even The Atlantic recently admitted that 2025 was the first year in decades where left-wing incidents outnumbered right-wing ones. But even here the picture is skewed. Their analysis rests on the CSIS dataset, which systematically over-pads the “right-wing” column. CSIS has a habit of counting incels and anti-government loners as far-right, despite their ideology being more nihilistic than conservative, while cases like Tyler Robinson or the list of trans-related shooters below are never officially recognized as left-wing. That is why their tables show 152 right-wing incidents with 112 fatalities against 36 left-wing incidents with 13 fatalities from 2016–2024—numbers waved around to persuade us of a distorted reality. The picture it paints is not the one we witness with our own eyes, where the surge of progressive violence is impossible to miss:

Riots: From May Day in Seattle (2016), to “DisruptJ20” at Trump’s inauguration (2017), to Berkeley’s street fires (2017), to the George Floyd riots that torched more than 600 U.S. cities in 2020 — Minneapolis precincts in flames, the Seattle CHOP zone, looted New York and Los Angeles, Kenosha burning, Washington D.C. besieged — and then again the coast-to-coast anti-ICE riots of 2025. Rioting has become not an aberration but a ritual.

Assassinations and political shootings: The Scalise baseball field shooting (2017), the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home (2022), the Portland Patriot Prayer killing (2020), Aaron Danielson murdered in Portland (2020), the attempted stabbing of Rep. Lee Zeldin (2022), the Louisville mayoral candidate shot at in his campaign office (2022), the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson (2024), the Manhattan NFL event shooting of executives (2025), the targeted murders of Minnesota legislators (2025), and the assassination of Charlie Kirk (2025).

Attacks on federal facilities: The Tacoma ICE firebombing (2019), the follow-up Tacoma assault (2019), the Portland courthouse sieges (2020), the Antifa “night of rage” on ICE outposts (2020), Atlanta’s “Cop City” arsons and shootings (2023), the Alvarado ICE ambush on July 4, 2025, the Yakima ICE firebombing (2025), the Dallas ICE facility shooting (2025). When federal agents are targeted nationwide, can we still be talking about it as a protest?

Eco-terrorism: The Earth Liberation Front’s arsons in the 2010s foreshadowed the “Volcano Group,” which in 2025 carried out coordinated bombings and arson against Tesla dealerships in multiple states, sabotaged power grids, and caused hundreds of millions in damage at the Tesla Gigafactory in Germany.

Trans-inspired violent extremism: Aberdeen Maryland Rite Aid warehouse shooting (2018), Highlands Ranch STEM School shooting (2019), The Covenant School massacre in Nashville (2023), Colorado Springs Nightclub Q shooting (2022), the Minneapolis Christian school and church shootings (2025), Minnesota Catholic school (2025) all involved shooters who identified as transgender and framed their violence in gender-identity terms, yet not officially acknowledged as left-wing violence.

A rolling wave of violence justified by a creed that paints its enemies as fascists and itself as the defender of “human rights.” And because the creed is cultic, every act of destruction is sacralized as righteousness. For instance, defenders of Antifa will shrug and say, “But Antifa means anti-fascist — if you’re against fascism, you’re Antifa too.” That rhetorical trick is designed to launder violence by wrapping it in moral virtue. But we should be careful not to dismiss left-wing terror simply because it marches under the banner of “antifascism.”

By contrast, when right-wing extremists commit atrocities, they do not hide behind lofty slogans. Their attacks are nakedly hateful, and conservatives themselves recoil from them: the Charlottesville car attack (2017, James Fields, 20), the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre (2018, Robert Bowers, 46), the Poway synagogue shooting (2019, John Earnest, 19), the El Paso Walmart shooting (2019, Patrick Crusius, 21), the Buffalo supermarket shooting (2022, Payton Gendron, 18), and the Allen, Texas mall shooting (2023, Mauricio Garcia, 33).

Here is the crucial difference, however: they are tragic outliers, condemned across the the political spectrum, no MAGA supporter seeks to launder or excuse them, and they are quickly labeled right-wing without dispute.

Left-wing terror is a torrent: riots in hundreds of cities, assassinations of politicians and CEOs, campaigns of eco-sabotage, organized assaults on federal officers, school and church shootings rooted in identity ideology, and campus movements that recruit openly and condones violence.

That is why calling MAGA a “cult” is obscene. A cult severs families, colonizes institutions, and blesses violence against its enemies. MAGA does none of these things. Progressivism does them all — loudly, proudly, and with the blessing of the cultural megaphones.