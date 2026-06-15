Your colleague has been in and out of work for months. At first, everyone assumes it is temporary. A bad virus perhaps, a burnout or stress? She takes a week off, then another. One day she is in the office making conversation, the next she is out. But most of the time she seems exhausted. Eventually you start asking questions. What is wrong? She doesn’t struggle to explain; she’s been describing her symptoms to different doctors since she was 25, never feeling understood. She is tired all the time, wakes up in the night, has days she can’t concentrate and then days that are alright. Those days, in turn, are followed by days she’s foggy and forgetful. Exercise has her bedridden for two days, and when she’s not, she has aches and pains that seem to move around her body.

Then one day she returns from yet another appointment looking relieved. After a long time trying to get her GP to take her seriously, he referred her to a psychologist back when he thought it was burn out despite her insistence that this felt physical, finally she was referred to a rheumatologist. “They finally found something in my blood.” She says with vindication. After months of uncertainty, she finally has an answer, or so it seems.

The specialist probably did find something. An elevated inflammatory marker. A positive autoimmune marker. Evidence of a previous viral infection or a cortisol abnormality. Some immune marker that sits outside the normal range. What the specialist probably did not tell her, was that there’s a difference between finding an abnormality and finding the disease.

It is in this gap that we find conditions such as fibromyalgia, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) /chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS,) and the nonspecific symptom-based Long-COVID (excluding where organ pathology have been found.) These are diagnoses that have attracted years or decades of research, thousands of scientific papers, specialist clinics, advocacy organisations, growing public attention, and increasingly substantial funding. Yet, they remain diagnoses made primarily through the retelling of symptoms and are given only when no other recognised disease can adequately explain the symptoms.

What are these disorders actually diagnoses of?

Fibromyalgia is diagnosed largely through describing a clinical picture of widespread pain, fatigue, sleep disturbance, cognitive complaints, and the absence of another sufficient explanation. ME/CFS is diagnosed through a similar constellation of symptoms but places greater emphasis on fatigue, impaired functioning, and what they call post-exertional malaise: the worsening of symptoms after physical or mental activity. Symptom-based Long COVID is generally diagnosed when fatigue, brain fog, post-exertional malaise, sleep disturbance, dizziness, pain, or other symptoms persist after a COVID infection without another sufficient explanation.

The patients’ retelling of these symptoms make up the clinical pictures the diagnoses depend on, and much can be lost in translation. Your colleague probably heard the specialist something like, “We found a few immune abnormalities consistent with fibromyalgia,” and she, understandably desperate for an answer, hears, “We found the cause.” But “consistent with” and “diagnostic of” are not the same thing.

If these findings truly confirmed the diagnosis, they would already be part of routine clinical practice and ordered whenever patients presented with these symptoms. They are not.

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Do biological abnormalities prove a distinct disease?

That does not mean researchers have found nothing. The literature is full of studies reporting biological differences in patients diagnosed with fibromyalgia, ME/CFS, or Long COVID. Researchers have found differences in immune markers, stress hormones, brain scans, exercise tests, metabolism, gut bacteria, and other bodily systems.

For many patients, this seems decisive. How can it not be physical if the body shows an abnormality? But that is the wrong question.

Of course, the body shows abnormalities. A person who has slept poorly for years, become inactive, lived with chronic pain, taken psychiatric medication, struggled with anxiety or depression, and spent much of her life feeling unwell is unlikely to look biologically identical to a healthy volunteer. It would be more surprising if she did. A large number of people with fibromyalgia, ME/CFS, or symptom-based Long COVID also have a history of mental illness and psychiatric medication. That matters because these things affect the body too. They can change inflammation, hormones, pain sensitivity, energy levels, and concentration.

So, when researchers find a biological difference in these patients, the question is not simply, “Is something different in the body?” It would be surprising it weren’t. The better question is whether that difference proves a separate disease.

Compared to whom?

This is where the evidence becomes much less impressive. Many of the findings presented as breakthroughs come from comparing sick patients with healthy controls. But the comparison that matters is not between your exhausted colleague and a healthy volunteer who sleeps well, exercises, works normally, and has no chronic pain. The comparison that matters is between her and people with depression, chronic anxiety, insomnia, chronic stress, long-term pain, medication exposure, deconditioning, or other functional somatic disorders.

We know that psychological suffering causes bodily changes. If a marker cannot separate fibromyalgia, ME/CFS, or symptom-based Long COVID from those groups, is it measuring a specific disease at all? It may simply be measuring the biology of suffering. To be fair, some researchers have understood this problem and have compared ME/CFS patients with depressed patients rather than only with healthy controls. Some of those studies have reported differences. One study, for example, found certain inflammatory markers higher in ME/CFS than in depression, while also finding shared inflammatory patterns between the two groups. The problem with such findings is that the markers found in one study do not reliably appear in the next, and even when group differences are reported, they do not allow doctors to diagnose the individual patient in front of them.

Reviews of cytokine research in ME/CFS have found inconsistent results and concluded that cytokines have little value as reliable biomarkers. A broader biomarker review also notes that there is still no known diagnostic biomarker for ME/CFS and that proposed markers have not been validated.

So yes, the psychiatric-control question has been asked. The problem is that despite decades of research, it has not produced a marker that can reliably separate these conditions in routine clinical practice from the psychiatric conditions they so closely resemble. And not nearly satisfactorily enough to make the illnesses as prominent in our public awareness as they have become, justifying sending these patients on a long journey where they apply physical treatments to what they think is a physical problem, only to end up in a psychiatrist’s office long after the label has become their identity.

If these are separate diseases, why do they overlap so much?

But the boundary between the patient group receiving these diagnoses and the psychiatric patient group is not the only one we should expect to solidify over time. They also need to be reliably distinguished from one another. Many fibromyalgia patients meet criteria for ME/CFS. This is reflected in the studies finding substantial overlap depending on criteria and patient population.

Of course, defenders will object that many real diseases were poorly understood at first. That is true. Medicine did not understand HIV, multiple sclerosis, or rheumatoid arthritis immediately either. But the point is what happens over time.

A mature disease model usually becomes clearer as evidence accumulates. The boundaries sharpen and diagnostic tools improve. The disease becomes easier to separate from its mimics. HIV was eventually tied to a virus. Multiple sclerosis became increasingly identifiable through neurological examination, imaging, spinal fluid findings, and disease course.

With fibromyalgia and ME/CFS, the opposite has largely happened. How many decades should it take for a disease to become easier to define? The biomarkers have not entered routine diagnosis. The conditions remain difficult to distinguish from each other, let alone from functional somatic syndromes or psychiatric states that produce the same complaints. Then symptom-based Long COVID entered the picture and made the boundaries blurrier still.

The uncomfortable truth here, is that this distinction depends on how the patient emphasizes the symptoms. Fibromyalgia places greater weight on reported pain, ME/CFS on fatigue and post-exertional malaise, and Long COVID on the fact that the same symptoms began after a COVID infection. But emphasis is not the same thing as a biological boundary, and the label a patient receives may depend on which symptom she perceives as the most disabling, which specialist she sees, and which explanatory framework is currently most en vogue.

What about Post-Exertional Malaise?

ME/CFS and Long-Covid advocates argue that this criticism misses the illness’s defining feature: post-exertional malaise (PEM). PEM is a worsening of symptoms after physical or mental effort. Patients describe a delayed crash that can occur hours later and take days to recover from. Many see it as the key feature distinguishing these disorders from depression, burnout, or ordinary fatigue. But this still does not settle the question.

A physiological abnormality is not automatically disease specific. Has it been shown to reliably separate ME/CFS from depression? Not really. Reviews of the field admit this requires further validation, including against other fatigue-producing disorders. The strongest evidence for PEM shows that some ME/CFS patients recover abnormally after exertion. It does not yet show that this pattern belongs uniquely to ME/CFS.

Despite the obvious limitations, admitted by researchers themselves, PEM remains oddly central to the argument of proponents. The answer is perhaps found in its rhetorical function; PEM changes the entire treatment conversation. Should a therapist suggest the old but scientifically well-supported wisdom that increased activity helps, the claim becomes: you are not trying to treat me, you are trying to push me into damage. The response becomes: the very thing you say will help me is what harms me. It doesn’t just describe a symptom. It can make the proposed path out appear dangerous.

Why is psychiatry always waiting at the end of the road?

The overlap is still large enough that pretending psychiatry is irrelevant becomes absurd. Patients with fibromyalgia, ME/CFS, and symptom-based Long COVID frequently arrive with psychiatric histories, sometimes predating the illness and sometimes emerging alongside it. Whether psychiatry is the first stop or the last stop, it is very often in the room.

Of course, advocates often respond that these psychiatric problems are secondary. The patient became depressed because she was sick or anxious because nobody believed her. She developed insomnia because she was in pain. It is undoubtedly true that the journey through the medical world this patient often experiences can be harrowing.

But the word “comorbidity” might still be missing the mark. It makes the situation sound as if the patient clearly has two separate illnesses occurring at the same time: one disease called fibromyalgia and another disease called depression, one disease called ME/CFS and another disease called anxiety.

In practice, it’s far more likely that the double diagnoses reflect the patient’s journey through different specialties. A psychiatrist sees anxiety, insomnia and fatigue. A rheumatologist sees pain and fatigue. A fatigue specialist sees post-exertional malaise. A Long COVID clinic sees symptoms after infection.

Bottom line, the clinical picture remains largely the same. What changes is the medical dialect used to describe them. A dialect that is heavily influenced by cultural forces of the time. It would be wilful blindness not to consider that the explosion of these diagnoses occurred during a period of unprecedented mental health awareness, therapeutic language, medicalization of distress, expanding disability identities, online illness communities, and declining stigma around chronic illness. Those cultural conditions would predict a rise in symptom-based diagnoses even if the underlying biology had not changed at all.

Why have they become so culturally prominent?

Perhaps after your chat with your work colleague, having listened to ambiguous explanations repeated from one of the online communities, you think to yourself: “Well, perhaps these disorders are biological illnesses we just haven’t figured out yet.” If these disorders were analogous to diabetes, such extreme and variable sex ratios should make us cautious about assuming biology alone explains who becomes ill.

Fibromyalgia clinic samples are often reported as roughly 4:1 to 9:1 female, ME/CFS is usually reported around 3:1 to 4:1 female, and symptom-based Long COVID often around 85% female. Hormones, immune differences, and pain sensitivity are then invoked, especially in fibromyalgia, but no specific hormonal mechanism has been demonstrated that explains the sheer scale and variability of the imbalance.

The usual answer is the same as to the question of the female predominance in mental health clinics; women seek help more readily. But a man with advanced lymphoma does not fail to get diagnosed because he is stoic. Similarly, a woman with diabetic ketoacidosis does not receive the diagnosis because she is more willing to discuss her feelings. When pathology is strong enough, it eventually forces itself into visibility regardless of personality, culture or health-seeking behaviour. At these ratios, especially when the imbalance becomes much more extreme in clinics than in population studies, we are not looking at a small bias in who makes appointments. It should be taken as a sign that psychological, behavioural, and cultural factors are probably contributing substantially to who gets diagnosed.

What are those psychological, behavioural, and cultural factors?

Think of it this way. Imagine a patient in 2015 with fatigue, brain fog, poor sleep, trouble exercising, pain, and inconclusive test results. They might have been diagnosed with ME/CFS. If pain later became their main symptom, the diagnosis might have changed to fibromyalgia. If the same group of symptoms appeared after a COVID infection, the diagnosis today might be Long COVID. In all three cases, the clinical picture is much the same. What changes is how doctors understand and explain the illness at that point in time.

That matters because diagnostic labels do more than describe symptoms. They shape expectations, treatment pathways, identity, social recognition, disability status, support networks, and how the sufferer understands herself. Different labels carry different meanings, assumptions and incentives.

If diagnoses consistently rise and fall alongside cultural moments, as we see with these disorders, then culture becomes part of the causal story. The question is no longer just why these symptoms exist, but why particular ways of interpreting those symptoms become popular at particular moments in history.

Long COVID as a cultural phenomenon

For instance, long COVID helped keep the emotional mindset of the pandemic alive even after the immediate crisis had ended. During COVID, being cautious, avoiding risks, monitoring symptoms, and focusing on vulnerability became widely seen as responsible and even virtuous behaviors. Society reorganized itself around protection, accommodation, and the idea that anyone could be seriously harmed. In some respects, this reflected a broader trend toward the feminization of social norms, with greater emphasis on safety, emotional validation and care as organizing principles of public life.

For some people, the end of the pandemic challenged not only a medical story but also a moral one. Long COVID allowed the sense of crisis to continue in a different form. It seemed to confirm that the threat had been as serious as many feared and that the extraordinary measures taken during the pandemic had been necessary. In this way, the diagnosis could become a way of holding on to the values and emotional framework of the COVID era, where showing concern for suffering sometimes became more important than asking what approaches actually help people recover.

What happened to the mind-body connection?

Another common objection goes something like this: “I was a CEO.” “I was an athlete.” “I loved my life.” “I wasn’t depressed, then one day I got sick and have been bedridden since.” The implication is, it can’t be psychosomatic because psychosomatic illness is something that happens to fragile or neurotic or unhappy people. But that’s never really been true.

Some of the people most prone to psychosomatic symptoms are exactly the people you’d least expect: high achievers, perfectionists, physicians, executives, elite athletes. People who are disciplined used to pushing through discomfort and ignoring their limits. If you’ve spent your whole life trusting your body, suddenly losing that trust is terrifying.

A marathon runner starts paying attention to every flicker of fatigue. A high achiever who once ignored discomfort begins monitoring every sensation. The body, once invisible, becomes impossible to stop thinking about.

But the main reason I struggle with this popular narrative is the commonality I observed in the patient group when they were inevitably referred to psychiatry: they were intensely focused on bodily sensations long before receiving a diagnosis, struggled deeply with uncertainty, searched relentlessly for explanations, and moved from doctor to doctor hoping the next test would finally reveal the answer. They were highly influenced by the stories circulating around them, gravitated toward communities that transformed suffering into identity, desperately wanted to be understood yet resisted being challenged, and often experienced psychological explanations not as an invitation to recovery but as an insult to the reality of their suffering. Some even told me outright that they were only in psychiatry so they could say they had tried everything.

That should leave us with this question: Even if psychological pathways are involved, why is that considered insulting? Nobody should think “psychosomatic” means you’re faking it. The medical community did away with the old mind-body split a long time ago. It means psychological processes can produce real bodily symptoms. It is beyond acceptable to say that stress affects immunity, trauma affects the body, depression affects inflammation, and chronic anxiety alters the nervous system. Yet, when we deal with these disorders specifically, it is somehow crude or even offensive to ask whether they might arise through precisely those pathways.

Most people have no difficulty accepting the mind-body connection when it’s applied to push a desired mental health narrative but suggest that the same nervous system might create pain and fatigue when the desired outcome is the exclusion of psychological effects, and suddenly, you are denying suffering. The most common and emotional response being: “Do you think I want to suffer this way?”

What is offensive about psychosomatic explanations?

Nobody launches campaigns against those proposing cancer is a result of emotional dysregulation (yes, some actually did say that.) When evidence for a distinct biological disease is overwhelming and a successful treatment developed, critics are easily ignored without an emotional reaction.

That is why the sheer force of the activism behind these disorders is revealing. This struck me when I posted what I thought was a mildly controversial observation on X. I suggested that at least some of these conditions might be better understood through a psychological framework and that factors such as illness identity, avoidance, secondary gains, or the mind-body connection deserved more attention than they typically receive.

Within a day the post generated more negative attention than anything else I had ever written. These were activists on a mission of righteousness to vindicate their moral cause. That cause wasn’t to find a treatment or to fund research, in some cases they even attack the researchers when their results didn’t align with activists’ goals. The goal is to plough through a particular understanding of what compassion should look like.

This is clear because at no point was I denying that these patients suffer, nor does anyone arguing a psychosomatic framework desire anything other than for them to return to normal functioning. For their own sake, for their family’s sake, for co-workers’ sake and to ease the financial burden on society.

So, what should compassion look like in these cases?

To consider this, there is a cost-benefit analysis we must face. Medicine should be humble; there are real diseases that were misunderstood before their biological basis became clear. But uncertainty is not cost-free, and it cannot be extended indefinitely as though the patient loses nothing while medicine throws everything at the wall to see what sticks. Disease models should sharpen as evidence accumulates. With some of these syndromes, decades have passed and the opposite has largely happened. The names change, the theories change, the proposed biomarkers change, but the patient often remains in the same place, waiting for the next explanation.

The benefit of the biological story is telling the patient what she wants to hear. A diagnosis that places the solution entirely outside the patient allows her to remain passive while medicine, society, employers, family members, and researchers search endlessly for the answer. That is the appeal. It offers rescue. It says, “You are not to blame, you are not responsible, your body has betrayed you, and the world must now organize itself around that fact.”

It preserves the hope that the next test, the next specialist, the next biomarker, or the next breakthrough will finally reveal the hidden cause with the disease specific treatment that will elevate the pain as quickly as it came.

The psychosomatic story makes a more demanding claim. It says that suffering can be real and still be influenced by attention, avoidance, fear, identity, and learned helplessness. Once the mind-body connection becomes part of the origin story, the patient can no longer remain only the victim of an obscure disease process. She is expected to become a participant, a hero, in her own recovery. To relinquish parts of the sick role, and to accept that the mind she has learned to treat as injured may also be the place where power has to be recovered.

The specialists who work with fibromyalgia, ME/CFS, and Long COVID are not naïve. They know how limited the treatment options are and how often patients remain stuck despite years of investigation. Yet the convenient answer is often, “Why not do both?” Keep testing, keep searching, keep the biological possibility alive, and send the patient to psychotherapy for support. The patient feels validated, the specialist avoids saying what nobody wants to hear, the relationship stays intact, and the burden of disappointment is passed on to everybody’s least favourite field: psychiatry.

Their message is rarely: “We might have misunderstood this illness, and psychotherapy already possesses frameworks through which many patients with similar symptom constellations have improved.” It becomes, “We can’t explain your symptoms, so perhaps you should talk to someone about coping with them.”

The problem with that approach is the cost part of the analysis. Every year spent waiting for the next discovery is another year organized around illness. Symptoms become the center of attention and the topic of every conversation. Every ache is interpreted and noted for the next appointment. Every bad day becomes further evidence. The body is watched more closely, increasingly feared, and experienced less as part of oneself than as a problem to solve. The promise of a future biological explanation can become paralyzing. If the real answer is always just around the corner, why change anything now? Why rethink your habits, your relationships, your routines, or give up an identity built around illness if science may soon prove you right?

The cost is the identity formation. How do you treat someone out of their identity? That is the problem of treating patients for these syndromes for years, letting them live with that hope, only to refer them to psychiatry once that hope can no longer be maintained. By then, the illness is hardened into personality and long-term invalidity a likely outcome. Is that the compassion we are striving towards?

Why are these disorders a product of a feminized culture?

What patients often find offensive about the psychosomatic story is not that it denies their suffering. It does not. The suffering is obvious and is also always met with kindness in psychiatry. What it denies is helplessness. It insists that the mind which has become organized around illness may also be the place where recovery begins. It asks the patient to become more than the victim of a mysterious disease. It asks her to become the hero of her own story. And that is precisely what a feminized culture struggles to tolerate.

This aversion to agency is not unique to fibromyalgia, ME/CFS, or Long COVID. It reflects a much broader shift in the culture of diagnosis itself. Increasingly, we prefer explanations that place the cause outside the person and therefore absolve the person from responsibility for change. Trauma is preferred to personality. Burnout becomes more acceptable than depression, because burnout says the workplace broke me, while depression raises questions about how you live. Neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and autism are preferred to questions about adjustment and socialization; they locate the problem in the brain’s wiring.

Notice the pattern. The preferred diagnoses are increasingly those that externalize blame, minimize agency, and transform suffering into something that happened to you. We are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with stories that ask people to change and increasingly attracted to stories that says the person cannot in any way change it themselves.

That, to me, is the tragedy of a feminized world. It has allowed the wrong kind of care to dominate. We have confused compassion with endless nurturing and created a strange pact between misplaced maternal instinct and the patient who wants to be carried: one side receives the satisfaction of rescuing, the other receives the status of protected victimhood through immutable invalidity.

This is not compassion in its mature form. It is compassion that has lost its masculine counterpart: the painful insistence that recovery requires effort, that people are capable of more than they currently believe, that love also means encouraging bravery and doing difficult things.

A feminized medical culture does not only feel sorry for the sufferer. It increasingly changes the diagnosis away from illnesses that demand radical responsibility, uncomfortable self-examination, and the possibility that the pathogen keeping someone sick may lie within the mind. Away from agency and toward rescue.

And like a mother raising a child without masculine influence, solving every problem with indulgence and endless listening and empathy, we increasingly lose our nerve, terrified of demanding anything at all. We are so afraid of invalidating suffering that we stop asking whether the patient is capable of recovery.

And so, we cling to diagnoses that require less of the patient and more of the world. Diagnoses that promise rescue, moral innocence, and lifelong dependence. The tragedy is that these stories are often embraced in the name of compassion, protected by accusing critics of cruelty, while trapping people in lives organized around limitation, dependency, and waiting for salvation from somewhere else. Waiting, the very thing that ensure the body becomes weaker and more dependent on the hope of a miracle that will absolve them of the burden of becoming themselves again.

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