Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Aneladgam Varelse's avatar
Aneladgam Varelse
3d

We need mental health unawareness

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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
3d

> In practice, it’s far more likely that the double diagnoses reflect the patient’s journey through different specialties. A psychiatrist sees anxiety, insomnia and fatigue. A rheumatologist sees pain and fatigue. A fatigue specialist sees post-exertional malaise. A Long COVID clinic sees symptoms after infection. Bottom line, the clinical picture remains largely the same. What changes is the medical dialect used to describe them.

This is the downside of specialization. The narrow, rigid framework is essentially a prejudice.

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