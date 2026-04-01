Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Aneladgam Varelse's avatar
Aneladgam Varelse
5d

I think we should pay some attention to the fact that DBT was invented by woman being borderline patient herself

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Ben Ewing's avatar
Ben Ewing
5d

"Strip away the presentation, and what remains is a system of interpersonal control driven by reinforcement, not a fragile nervous system waiting to be soothed."

This was very enlightening for me, especially with all the the talk about the nervous system being the driver of behavior in certain circles. "My nervous system is overwhelmed" has become emotional leverage, especially in Cluster B personalities. Excellent write up!

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