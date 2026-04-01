If you were asked to design a therapy for a population defined by volatility, interpersonal chaos, and chronic crisis, you would likely aim to reduce the most dangerous behaviours first. You would stabilise the patient and minimise the immediate damage. That is exactly what Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) does, and it does it well. The problem begins when this limited success is inflated. DBT proponents boast that 75–88% of borderline patients no longer meet diagnostic criteria after treatment. And so, dazed with naïve optimism we are led to believe Borderline Personality Disorder is a completely curable disorder depending if the right techniques are applied. If only the data would support it.

The reason this optimism is naïve, is it should be treated with the same scepticism as claims about the rehabilitation of antisocial criminals. In criminology, we are clear-eyed about what drives behaviour: incentives, consequences, and reinforcement structures. Nobody seriously believes crime declines because individuals are talked out of it in therapy. It’s because the cost-benefit structure changes.

The comparison holds because borderline pathology operates on the same underlying behavioural strategy, within the same cluster of personality disorders. Where the antisocial male uses intimidation and violation to control the environment, the borderline individual uses volatility and relational leverage to achieve the same end. Strip away the presentation, and what remains is a system of interpersonal control driven by reinforcement, not a fragile nervous system waiting to be soothed.

Containment Mistaken for Cure

DBT, as it is commonly practiced, does not remove the incentive structure underlying borderline behaviour. In many cases, it does the opposite. By responding to escalation with attention, validation, and unparalleled therapist availability, it creates a system in which the very behaviours it seeks to reduce continue to produce returns. The patient learns which signals generate therapist engagement and which do not and adjusts accordingly. What looks like improvement may therefore be better understood as playing a different game, and a learning more controlled expressions to achieve the same ends.

Credit where credit is due, the foundational studies behind DBT show something real. Patients self-harm less, attend therapy more consistently, and require fewer hospitalisations. Meaningful outcomes, but they are short-term and don’t touch on the behaviour leading to functional impairment. Follow-up rarely extends beyond one or two years, which is then stretched rhetorically into “long-term effectiveness.” When DBT is compared to no treatment, it performs well. When it is compared to other structured interventions, the added benefit is nothing to write home about. This suggests that the positive outcome likely is the structure offered by psychotherapy itself, not specific to DBT.

What we would have wanted to see, if DBT truly lived up to its claim is straightforward. A study that returns to the same patients five or ten years later and finds not just fewer crises, but a fundamentally different life: stable employment, an intact home, sustained relationships, perhaps even a family of their own. Not just the absence of emergency interventions, but the presence of functioning. That kind of evidence would justify the language of cure.

But that is not the kind of evidence the classic DBT trials provide. The best long-term data we have on borderline personality disorder doesn’t come from DBT trials at all. It comes from naturalistic follow-up studies like McLean and CLPS, which track patients over a decade or more. And they show a very consistent pattern: the most dramatic symptoms reduce (aligning with the old wisdom “people mellow with time”) but functioning lags behind: The patients may no longer meet diagnostic criteria, but they are not living stable, independent lives.

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A Behavioural Strategy, Not a Nervous System Failure

And the reason for the lack of personality transformation might lie in DBT’s flawed conceptualization of the behaviour it treats. It frames borderline pathology as a deficit: a lack of emotional regulation skills, an inability to tolerate distress and a nervous system that becomes overwhelmed. It treats emotional intensity as something that happens to the patient, rather than something that operates within a relational system.

What disappears in this framing is the function of the behaviour. The emotional outbursts, the rages, the exploitation of others and the threats of self-harm are not random malfunctions of the nervous system. They reliably produce outcomes. They draw attention, prevent abandonment (keeping the resources), and force others into action. These behaviours persist because they work. By describing them purely as dysregulation, DBT removes their strategic dimension and replaces it with a skills deficit narrative that is naïve at best and intellectually dishonest at worst.

This is the same shift from agency to patienthood that runs through modern psychiatry. Once behaviour is placed inside a medical model, it is no longer evaluated in terms of its impact on others, but in terms of the individual’s internal suffering. Manipulation becomes “ineffective communication.” Coercion becomes “fear of abandonment.” Aggression becomes “emotional dysregulation.” The language changes how we think about the disorder and makes it easier to disregard the trail of victims these (predominantly) women leave behind.

From Treatment to Optimization

The structure of DBT then builds on this model by offering techniques designed to replace maladaptive behaviours with “skills.” At its core, DBT is a cognitive-behavioural programme organised around four modules, mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotion regulation, and interpersonal effectiveness, delivered through individual therapy, group training, and often real-time phone coaching. But these skills can just as easily refine the original strategy of manipulation and coercion. Interpersonal effectiveness modules teach patients how to articulate demands, regulate tone, and persist in requests until compliance is achieved, much like a predator chasing prey until it tires. The difference is not that the behaviour disappears, but that it becomes more controlled, more socially acceptable, and harder to challenge. The individual learns not to stop the behaviour, but to perform it better.

This is particularly clear in how DBT handles interpersonal conflict. Techniques such as DEAR MAN, an acronym for Describe, Express, Assert, Reinforce, while staying Mindful, Appearing confident, and Negotiating, teach the patient to articulate their demands in a structured, persuasive way while maintaining composure. What is absent is any requirement to confront the moral or relational cost of the demand itself. The focus shifts from “should I be asking this?” to “am I asking this in the best way to get what I want?” Except, acquiring resources and getting their will across isn’t usually the problem for Borderline patients. It is treating people in a way that makes them want to stick around.

And so, the DEAR MAN technique makes responsibility procedural rather than ethical. For a population already prone to externalisation, this does not correct the problem; it gives it a more sophisticated form.

The same applies to the emotional tone DBT encourages. The exaggerated warmth, validation, and “gentle” manner promoted in its interpersonal modules function as a kind of mask. They allow the individual to deliver demands in a way that disarms resistance, creating the appearance of prosocial behaviour while maintaining the same underlying objective. Affective empathy becomes performative, a tool for leverage rather than a reflection of genuine concern. The interaction becomes smoother, but not necessarily more reciprocal.

The last level of reinforcement, and perhaps also the real reason why DBT reduces acute crises, is the intensity of therapist engagement. In addition to a 1-hour consultation per week, they are offered group sessions, and the phone coaching 24/7. This creates a system in which dysregulation reliably produces engagement. The result is a feedback loop in which the behaviour is re-shaped into forms that maintain the relationship with the therapist.

An Unhealthy Alliance

Considering this, we are obligated to entertain the possibility that reductions in self-harm are not primarily the result of DBT techniques, but of the relationship that develops between therapist and patient. Within this dynamic, self-harm can function as a bargaining chip, a behaviour modulated in exchange for continued engagement, attention, and availability.

It is worth noting here that therapists are overwhelmingly female, often childless, and operating within a profession that attracts a strong nurturing drive. In this context, the patient is easily infantilised, and the situation becomes particularly susceptible to a rescuer dynamic, one that can be readily exploited by individuals skilled in weaponising their own neuroticism.

Reducing self-harm, under these conditions, is a small price to pay. It maintains the therapist’s investment while preserving the underlying dynamic. And when that investment is disrupted, when the therapist goes on vacation, burns out, or becomes less available, escalation can return abruptly. Hospitalisation in these moments serves multiple functions: it reinstates the urgency of the situation, reaffirms the therapist’s importance, and punishes the absence. The therapist, in effect, becomes a hostage within the system, one that requires only intermittent feeding to remain engaged.

And the crumbs they are fed are the subjective reports of improved mood. Regardless of the mechanism behind, none of this negates the effectiveness of DBT in managing acute risk. But these are the functions of containment, not transformation. The research reflects this limitation. Significant proportions of patients remain unemployed, out of education, or dependent on psychiatric support years after treatment. The core impairment has not disappeared.

The Danger Zone

Why does it matter, if the result is that the patient suffers less? It matters because what is largely absent from both the model and the research is the perspective of those around the patient. DBT measures success almost exclusively in terms of subjective distress, asking how the individual feels rather than how they behave in society. The impact on partners, family members, and colleagues is rarely assessed. This creates a blind spot where relational damage can persist, even as the patient reports improvement. The behaviour becomes less visible, but not necessarily less harmful to others.

Seen through a functional and evolutionary lens, DBT starts to look less like a treatment and more like an upgrade. If borderline behaviour is not just suffering but a way of controlling the social environment, then DBT doesn’t remove that system, it makes it more efficient. It refines the delivery, gives it structure, and wraps it in the language of therapy. In a culture that rewards emotional expression and subjective experience, this doesn’t neutralise the behaviour, it legitimises it.

The danger of Dialectical Behavioural Therapy lies not in what it does, but in what we believe it does. DBT is being credited with changes that the best long-term data suggests happen with time anyway. And even then, those changes fall short of what anyone would reasonably call a “cure.”

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