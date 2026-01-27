In this episode of Psychobabble Insider, I’m joined by David Maywald, Australian author and founder of Celebrating Masculinity to discuss his new book The Relentless War on Masculinity. We explore his concept of the “Four Horsewomen of Modern Feminism” — misandry, gamma bias, gynocentrism, and gaslighting — and what these cultural forces mean for men, women, families, and men…