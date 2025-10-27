To question a diagnosis today is to risk moral indictment. When a clinician suggests that criteria aren’t met, the response often comes sharp and wounded: Are you saying I’m not suffering? In the modern therapeutic imagination, exclusion from a label is indistinguishable from invalidation, as though not qualifying for a disorder means one’s pain is illegitimate.

But psychiatry’s gatekeeping was never about denying suffering; it was about defining it responsibly. A diagnosis doesn’t just name distress — it determines a person’s medical destiny. To meet criteria for a disorder is to enter a pharmacological contract: a path of medication, monitoring, and lifelong identification with an illness. Proper boundaries protect not only those inside the diagnostic group but those still standing outside it.

Every time a disorder expands into a spectrum, the inclusion of children inevitably follows. We’ve seen it in autism, ADHD, gender dysphoria — and bipolar disorder has followed the same path. What once described unmistakable madness has dissolved into a continuum of moodiness, reactivity, and personality.

The moral exoneration offered by a bipolar diagnosis blew the diagnostic frame off its hinges. Only through the wilful blindness of the mental health profession do we find ourselves in the situation where misdiagnosis is so common. What changed wasn’t brain chemistry; it was the permission structure of psychiatric overreach.

The Great Diagnostic Expansion

The idea that moods could rise and fall in cycles is ancient. Hippocrates wrote of melancholia and mania as two faces of the same disturbance. Nineteenth-century psychiatrists like Falret and Baillarger described patients who alternated between wild excitement and despair. In 1899, Emil Kraepelin gathered these descriptions under one name: manic-depressive insanity. For him, the condition was unmistakable, and this view held through the first two revisions of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders (DSM, 1952 and 1968.) These were patients who had lost reality testing and whose excitement and grandiosity bordered on delusion. They spoke too fast to interrupt, their line of thought not possible to follow, didn’t need much sleep, made elaborate unrealistic plans, often endangering themselves. The illness was rare, episodic, and not easily confused with temperament. Epidemiological surveys from that era estimated lifetime prevalence around 0.4 percent. Fewer than one in two hundred people.

How did it happen, that half a century later, we have seen a twenty-fold increase? By the middle of the twentieth century, psychiatry was in crisis. Psychoanalysis dominated clinical language, reliability between practitioners was abysmal, the field was accused of being unrigorous and fast losing legitimacy to neurology. So, a new generation of psychiatrists called the neo-Kraepelinians, set out to rebuild the profession on biological foundations.

This movement laid the groundwork for what became of the manic-depressive illness.

Striving for Objectivity

The third revision of the DSM in 1980 was the product of the neo-Kraepelinians’ attempt to rebuild psychiatry in the image of medicine. The cure for subjectivity was to be standardization. Symptoms were broken down into lists, durations, and numerical thresholds. But the science behind those lists was thin. The criteria were not discovered in laboratories; they were negotiated in conference rooms. Committees debated which features counted, how long they should last, and what was “clinically significant.” Votes, not experiments, defined disorder.

Nowhere was that transformation clearer than in the rebranding of manic-depressive illness as bipolar disorder. A manic episode no longer required psychosis. Only “a distinct period of abnormally and persistently elevated, expansive, or irritable mood lasting at least one week,” accompanied by three or more symptoms: grandiosity, decreased need for sleep, pressured speech, flight of ideas, distractibility, or reckless behavior. If the person was hospitalized, duration no longer mattered.

Predictably, prevalence doubled from fewer than one in two hundred to roughly one in a hundred.

Enter the Spectrum

If the DSM cracked the door open, the 1990s blew it off its hinges. It would be easy to blame the pharmaceutical industry alone for what followed, but the truth is more uncomfortable. The soil was already tilled. Psychiatry’s hunger to prove itself medical, and its wish to distance itself from psychology and moral judgment, made it fertile ground for advocates with both idealistic and commercial motives.

In this climate, influential American psychiatrists such as Joseph Biederman, Ronald Pies, and Nassir Ghaemi began arguing that broadening the diagnosis was an act of compassion. A way to recognize hidden suffering and reduce stigma. Across the Atlantic, Jules Angst in Zurich published studies suggesting that many cases of recurrent depression belonged somewhere on a bipolar continuum. In the United States, Hagop Akiskal extended the idea still further, describing a bipolar temperament that ranged from mild cyclothymia to full mania.

Together, they put the final nail in the coffin for any clear boundary protecting the concept of the manic-depressive. The fourth edition of the DSM (1994)

officially recognized bipolar as a spectrum with a host of new subtypes promising inclusion and legitimization of suffering. Only Bipolar I remained to describe the classical picture of full mania, while new subtypes and specifiers were created to capture others.

Bipolar II described those with depression and a short “hypomanic” episode lasting just four days and Cyclothymic Disorder covered chronic mood swings that never reached full criteria. Bipolar Disorder Not Otherwise Specified (NOS) served as a catch-all for everything in between. And for those with frequent shifts, a new specifier — Rapid Cycling — was introduced, describing patients with at least four discrete episodes per year. As if that wasn’t enough, soon even “ultra-rapid” and “ultradian” cycling were being described, with episodes counted in days or hours rather than months.

By the end of the decade, the “bipolar spectrum” could boast a lifetime prevalence rate as high as 6.4 percent. What Kraepelin had seen as a rare and unmistakable illness had slowly become something almost everyone had met.

The Bipolar Child

By the early 2000s, the story took another turn for the worse. What began as an adult diagnosis now found its way into the nursery.

At Harvard’s Massachusetts General Hospital, Joseph Biederman became the leading voice behind what he called pediatric bipolar disorder. He argued that severe irritability and explosive temper in children were not behavioral problems or ADHD, but early signs of bipolarity. His studies, many funded by Johnson & Johnson, the maker of the mood stabilizer Risperdal, ignited a revolution in child psychiatry.

The research blended perfectly with the cultural moment. Around the same time, a new advocacy group, the Child and Adolescent Bipolar Foundation (CABF), was founded by parents of chronically enraged and sleepless children who had cycled through labels like ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder, and conduct disorder. Those terms carried a moral sting. “Bipolar,” by contrast, sounded medical, serious, and above all, exonerating. For parents exhausted by blame and confusion, it offered relief: their children weren’t defiant, they were ill. The theory promised explanation, compassion, and moral absolution.

CABF became the movement’s public engine. It produced educational materials, funded conferences, and partnered with journalists to tell its story. Articles like TIME’s 2002 cover, “Young and Bipolar,” carried its message to millions: psychiatry had missed a hidden epidemic. Pharmaceutical companies punced: they funded awareness campaigns and pediatric drug trials.

And it worked. Between 1994 and 2003, outpatient visits for pediatric bipolar disorder rose roughly forty-fold, and hospital admissions increased more than a hundred times compared to European rates. In America, the bipolar child became a household phrase.

Yet most of these young patients bore little resemblance to Kraepelin’s archetype. They weren’t alternating between mania and depression, but between irritability and rage. Another red flag should have been obvious: the majority of these “bipolar” children were boys, while the majority of diagnosed adults were women — an inversion that makes little biological sense if both groups truly shared the same illness. In addition, more than half of the bipolar children also seemed to meet the criteria for ADHD or oppositional defiant disorder.

Researchers cite this overlap as proof of “comorbidity,” as though all these children were simply unlucky enough to inherit two separate brain disorders. But how plausible is that, really? When both ADHD and bipolar disorder are diagnosed through clinical interviews and subjective interpretation of self-report. There are no lab tests, no imaging findings, no biomarkers to confirm one, let alone two. Each rests on a clinician’s judgment that certain behaviors “fit” a checklist written by committee. Both have expanded dramatically as those checklists loosened.

The simpler explanation is also the more troubling one: psychiatry didn’t uncover two overlapping epidemics. It created overlapping categories for the same behavioral and cultural phenomena.

2013: The Failed Attempt at Repair

The real-world consequences of psychiatry’s generosity were already devastating. Thousands of children had been treated with lithium, valproate, and atypical antipsychotics. Heavy, brain-altering drugs with serious risks. Weight gain, sedation, anxiety, and depression are common immediate side-effects, and common long-term risks are metabolic disease, cardiac complications, and motor dysfunction mimicking Parkinson’s syndrome. Lithium requires constant blood monitoring; its serum levels easily tip into toxicity by something as trivial as dehydration or heat. Even perfectly managed, it can damage thyroid and kidney function.

It begs the question: shouldn’t we feel obligated to draw rock-solid lines between diagnoses before putting children — or anyone — in the line of fire for such medications?

Realizing this too late, psychiatry tried to contain the fallout. By the time the DSM-5 arrived in 2013, it redirected many of these children into a brand-new diagnosis for chronically irritable children: Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder.

But even as it tightened one boundary, the editors couldn’t help widening the gate further still. They added a “with mixed features,” supposedly describing an episode where an individual experiences symptom of both mania/hypomania and depression simultaneously.

The number of people considered “bipolar” multiplied nearly tenfold. From 1990 till today, the prevalence rate of bipolar disorders has risen by 59.3%.

Moral Laundering of Borderline Personality Disorder

The crown jewel of the expansion, however, is rapid-cycling bipolar disorder. This label may be given a person who reports experiencing four or more distinct mood episodes per year.

Soon after this was introduced with the DSM-IV, clinicians began speaking of ultra-rapid cycling (episodes every few days) and ultradian cycling (shifts within a single day). Conditions practically impossible to distinguish from what psychiatry already knew as borderline personality disorder. A condition defined precisely by that kind of volatility.

The only difference lies not in the patient but in the narrative a clinician tells about them. A psychiatrist inclined to think biologically will interpret the symptoms and events as features of bipolar with rapid cycling. One attuned to relationships and personality will interpret them as borderline.

There is, however, a deeper cultural undercurrent. Borderline personality disorder, long associated with women, carries moral weight. It implies instability, neediness, manipulation — traits that make clinicians uneasy. Bipolar disorder, by contrast, sounds neutral and medical. It replaces the language of personality with the language of neurotransmitters. For both patient and doctor, that can feel more humane.

Research confirms how easily the two blur. In one study, nearly 40 percent of patients who met criteria for borderline personality disorder (and not bipolar) had nevertheless been diagnosed with Bipolar II at some point in their lives. Another outpatient study found that more than half of prior bipolar diagnoses did not hold up under structured interview, and the errors clustered in those with borderline traits.

In Bipolar I, mania remains the defining feature: a sustained and unmistakable state of elevation or agitation, often accompanied by psychosis (delusions, grandiosity, loss of reality testing.) Borderline crises look similar; the diagnosis itself was named for its proximity to psychosis. In states of extreme arousal, borderline patients can seem briefly deranged. But the difference lies in depth and duration.

Crucially, a borderline crisis, however dramatic, stays tethered to reality. It can be interrupted, redirected, sometimes even stopped with reassurance or containment. Mania cannot. Once ignited, it burns through judgment completely, running for days or weeks, impervious to reason.

This is how diagnostic errors happen. A family member recounting the chaos of a borderline episode — the shouting, the destruction, the impulsive spending, the brief paranoid accusations — may describe it as “manic.” When clinicians aren’t sufficiently exposed to the borderline symptomatology, hysteria and psychosis are easily confused. Only the watchful discipline of hospitalization exposes the difference: the manic patient cannot stop, cannot sleep, cannot come down; the borderline patient, when treated properly, eventually can.

Why It Matters

Before agreeing to a diagnosis, always remember: Psychiatric diagnoses rests on retrospective interviews and self-reports measured against committee-written checklists. No serum level confirms bipolar; no scan distinguishes ultradian cycling from temperament. It’s a system where who you see often determines what you have. The difference between Bipolar II and “moody” depends on a clinician’s interpretation.

This is not to say that psychiatric illness isn’t real, or that there’s no value in classifying mental disorders. But a field that works without biological markers or lab tests should have moved slower, more cautious, more rigorous. Lacking objective anchors, psychiatry should have tightened its definitions, not loosened them; held its categories to higher, not lower standards of proof. Gradually evolving the system based on pragmatic long- term cost-benefit analyses focused on long-term well-being. Instead, it did the reverse. In the absence of hard evidence, it sought safety in numbers, expanding its borders under the banners of “inclusiveness” and “destigmatization.”

What we have now is no such system. The map is no longer guided by evidence or outcome, but by sentiment — by the wish to seem compassionate rather than to be exact. And the cost is high. Recent data show that between 5.5 million and 8 million Americans fill prescriptions for atypical antipsychotics each year, and much of that is due to a majority of people diagnosed with a bipolar disorder do receive the corresponding medication.

These are powerful, brain-altering agents. Children treated with lithium develop thyroid and kidney damage; those on antipsychotics gain weight rapidly, their bodies tipping into metabolic disease before adolescence. Adults live sedated, dulled, their thoughts slowed and ambitions dissolved. They develop sexual dysfunction, tremors, cardiac issues, or motor disorders that mimic Parkinson’s. Lives flattened in the name of empathy.

Sometimes, true compassion is not expanding the circle of diagnosis but having the courage to say: there isn’t enough evidence here for a mental disorder.

