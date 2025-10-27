Psychobabble

The problem in psychiatric diagnosis is the DSM which tried to insure inter-observer reliability but fails in assuring validity. If we did this in other areas of medicine we could diagnose a “cough spectrum “ and treat with anything from bronchodilators to antibiotics to chemotherapy. Instead we do our best to find a specific etiology. The efforts to do this was never a priority in psychiatric practice to the degree that training in medicine was deem f unnecessary.

I always enjoy reading what you have to say, even if I don't always agree with you. I think this particular article is devastatingly accurate, though.

Turning manic depressive illness into a spectrum wasn't just an act of imputed clinical nuance and compassion, it was a brilliant way to open up markets.

So many psychiatric medications can create manic and psychotic reactions, and instead of seeing those reactions for what they are, many clinicians assume they have unique sleuthing abilities and have uncovered an underlying bipolar condition. They haven't. But now you have a patient with an additional bogus diagnosis and a polypharmacy prescription cascade. Very stupid, very irresponsible, and very common.

An opened up spectrum has also been a gateway to medicate people recovering from alcohol and recreational drug addictions. Some recovering addicts can experience post acute withdrawals that can drag on for years and superficially look like a mood disorder.

To a clinician, flattering themselves that they can divine the real reason the patient became an addict in the first place, it's Bipolar. It's not. But now you have someone going from one addiction to another, all in the name of enlightened medical care.

