The Most Unhinged Feminist Comments on Reddit (Game Show Edition)

Christmas Special
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Janice Fiamengo's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
James L. Nuzzo's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
,
Janice Fiamengo
,
Tom Golden
, and
James L. Nuzzo
Dec 11, 2025

Welcome to the Psychobabble Christmas Special — and to the most dangerous game on the internet: Can You Think Like a Feminist?

I brought three of my favorite anti-feminist friends —

Janice Fiamengo
James L. Nuzzo
Tom Golden
— and challenged them to guess which Reddit comments from r/TwoXChromosomes were real…and which ones I wrote.

Chaos, confusion, despair and an alarming amount of accuracy ensued.

👉 Join the bonus round on Substack by becoming a Psychobabble Insider. That also gets you into this Saturday’s live discussion with

Carrie Gress
about her new book Something Wicked — trust me, you don’t want to miss this one.

Can You Think Like a Feminist? — The Uncensored Bonus Round

Hannah Spier, MD, Janice Fiamengo, and 2 others
·
10:36 AM
Can You Think Like a Feminist? — The Uncensored Bonus Round

In this bonus round of Can You Think Like a Feminist?, we drop the training wheels and dive straight into 100% real comments from r/TwoXChromosomes, the ones thousands of feminists actually upvoted.

Discussion about this video

