One of the most enduring myths in psychotherapy is the idea that the further back you go in a patient’s past, the “deeper” the truth you uncover. From Freud’s infantile conflicts to modern attachment narratives, the field has long clung to the belief that present suffering must be decoded by unearthing childhood wounds buried in the unconscious. Start with the crib, rummage through the nursery, and somewhere in that dim light you’ll find the master key to adult suffering.

The myth goes even further. Freud’s inheritance is the common belief that unlocking that unconscious will bring insight, and with it, not only change, but change lasting longer than other forms of “less sophisticated” forms of therapy.

This assumption lives on i disguise across many schools of therapy. Analysts speak of unresolved childhood conflicts; schema therapists of deep cognitive structures; attachment theorists of “internal working models.” Each promises that if you can trace pain to its original source, you will dissolve it. But this is a circular hope. Patients are encouraged to assign blame to something in the past (“my father’s neglect,” “my mother’s criticism”) and are told that with this insight, change will follow.

Dangerous Assumptions That Stuck

In the origin story of these myths lie a chain of assumptions:

There is such a thing as unconscious conflict. These hidden conflicts, usually in childhood more than present experiences, cause symptoms. Resolving the conflict through insight alleviates the symptoms. These conflicts play out as transference in the therapeutic relationship. The therapist can decode and use countertransference to heal the patient.

Each assumption rests on the one before it, and none are falsifiable. “Unconscious conflict” is not observable or measurable; it explains everything post hoc, shoehorns every observation to fit the theory, and therefore proves nothing. If a patient withdraws, it’s repression. If they lash out, it’s displacement. If they deny the therapist’s importance, it’s reaction formation. Lack of progress is rarely any fault of the therapist, and the framework can never be proven wrong. Which is the opposite of science.

The unconscious, however, does exist. We know from empirical research in cognitive psychology that the brain constantly runs processes outside awareness: procedural learning, implicit memory, automatic affective responses. These are robust, replicable, and measurable. What they don’t support is the notion of a buried conflict causing symptoms and uncovering it leads to healing. On the contrary, traumatic experiences have been proven to be better recollected than others. So much so, that the trouble for the true PTSD patient, is that he cannot escape the memories that interfere with everyday life. This is logical, a mechanism to steer us away from future harm.

The second assumption—the “earlier = deeper” dogma—claims that childhood experiences provide the templates for all later relationships and that returning to early memories is essential for understanding present suffering. Yet there is no evidence that earlier automatically means deeper. A humiliation at age five is not inherently more fundamental than a betrayal at age twenty. Research consistently shows that it is the severity, duration, and current meaning of experiences—not their age—that predicts outcomes.

Importantly, attachment studies demonstrate that later secure bonds can undo early adversity, while depression and anxiety research finds distress tied far more to present stressors than to childhood memories. The “earlier = deeper” mantra survives less as science than as theology—a relic of Freud’s metaphysics about hidden causes. It gives patients the false impression that their suffering is carved in stone from infancy, when in reality it is shaped and reshaped by the lives they live now.

The deeper=long-term benefit has also fallen apart under scrutiny. Meta-analyses comparing long-term psychodynamic therapy to shorter, structured approaches like CBT or supportive therapy have found no consistent evidence of superior durability. Follow-up studies typically show that whatever modest gains exist at termination tend to plateau or fade at the same rate as in other therapies. The “sleeper effect” often cited by psychodynamic proponents; the idea that benefits continue to grow post-treatment, did not hold up when tested under rigorous conditions. In other words, the promise that analytic therapy “sticks” better over time is more marketing than mechanism. What endures most reliably are the same non-specific factors found across modalities: a good alliance, supportive engagement, and practical life change.

When Insight Becomes a Trap

The third assumption is that the uncovering of the unconscious conflict will alleviate suffering. Yet the research on therapy outcomes shows no such automatic transformation. Gaining insight does not, by itself, lead to behavioral or emotional change. The danger is that therapy becomes a narrative of exoneration rather than empowerment: “Now I know why I’m this way” leads to the belief that one will instantly feel better and replaces “now I can do something differently.”

In the fourth assumption we encounter the mystification of psychotherapy and rebranding of normal human competencies. The concept of transference and countertransference is the idea that patients unconsciously project early relational patterns onto the therapist, and the therapist reacting to the behaviour. Decades of research confirm that patients do, in fact, relate to therapists in recognizable ways, and that therapists, being human, have emotional reactions in response. But there is no evidence that these dynamics are unique to therapy, that they represent unconscious conflicts, or that they reflect anything more than stable personality traits. The same patterns patients enact in every relationship.

Furthermore, when therapists interpret these reactions as symbolic reenactments of childhood conflicts (“you’re not really angry at me, you’re angry at your father”,) there seems to be evidence that the process can feel alienating or even shaming to patients. Many of whom experience it as dismissive of their real, present feelings. Studies comparing “transference work” to supportive therapy show no consistent advantage.

Despite the lack of evidence, this analytic legacy still shapes modern schools of thought. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy positioned itself as a practical and pragmatic alternative to analytic theory but still proceeded with a new depth vocabulary. CBT’s notion of “core beliefs” and “schemata” repeats the same logic in cognitive language. Therapists are trained to dig beneath thoughts for deep, immutable convictions, Schemata, like “I am unlovable” or “I am worthless.”

But studies show these so-called core beliefs are not stable cognitive structures. They fluctuate with mood, context, and attention. The danger here, is teaching patients that their suffering stems from an unchangeable “core” belief and thereby reinforcing helplessness, not alleviating it.

Depth psychology promised to liberate the unconscious, but its enduring assumptions have instead bound patients to it. The most reliable predictors of recovery are not the therapist’s insight into childhood, nor the depth of interpretation, but the activation of practical coping, supportive relationships, and behavioral change. The truly deep work is not archaeological excavation but finding meaning in and beyond their suffering and the motivation to do something constructive about it.

