I adore this channel - truly makes me think deeper into what masses accept as fact about therapeutic techniques without evidence they are even effective! Some therapies i observed keep people stuck for years! It took me a long time to find a true professional objective and effective therapeutic relationship. Once that happened everything changed, she’s taught me techniques to regulate my nervous system immediately, get into my somatic body and acknowledge what’s going on in there currently, how to live in present reality vs past conditioning, she’s very spiritual and my life has changed infinitely for the better. In 2020 I started seeing her weekly, now I see her monthly for an hour for a little reset/ check in. In a culture and society of thousands of therapists i believe a true therapeutic relationship is rare.

Good to read -

I've long felt very doubtful about the nature of benefits claimed for psychotherapy, despite feeling great benefit from my own long experience with a very good therapist.

And I've seen how counselling has been corrupted into indoctrination in so many cases. The horrors of "recovered" (Usually false) memories have been shown again and again, and resulted in wrecked families and more...

I do like to remember that it was Freud who said that what the therapist does is give moderated love - that is what Jeremy Hazel gave me...

It seems to me that this point has been deliberately obscured over the years because ultimately it shows that the positives of any therapeutic conversation can be achieved by any well regarded and good listening friend - amateurs.

"All professions are conspiracies against the people" - as Shaw wrote.

and from Lawyers through priests to therapists I believe this holds more truth than any psychobabble idea of emotional archaeology.

