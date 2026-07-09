The Myth of the Nonviolent Woman
Are Women Really Less Violent Than Men?
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In this episode, we look at the Mackenzie Shirilla case as a starting point for a broader question: how do we understand female physical violence?
The discussion moves from the details of the case — including Shirilla’s behavior before and after the crash, the public reaction, and the question of remorse — into a wider examination of how female aggression is often framed culturally. We tend to associate men with physical violence and women with relational aggression, but the evidence around intimate partner violence, family violence, elder abuse, and child homicide complicates that picture.
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Interesting that here in Canada, Karla Homolka got a plea deal reducing murder charges to manslaughter and was out of prison in 12 years after the torture and murder of Kristen French, Leslie Mahaffy and her own sister, Tammy Lyn Homolka. She's married now and has, I think 2 children... heaven help those kids
When it comes to just talking about relationships. The data would show that no, women are not less violent than men. That is and has always been a feminist trope and talking point. To make women look better than men. If we look at lesbian relationships compared to heterosexual and gay men relationships. Lesbians lead DV cases bar none.
WOMEN OR MEN: WHO USUALLY INSTIGATES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE?
https://www.domestic-violence-law.com/blog/2016/april/women-or-men-who-usually-instigates-domestic-vio/
-According to Domestic Violence - StatPearls - NCBI Women account for a little over half of the perpetrators.
*Differences in Frequency of Violence and Reported Injury Between Relationships With Reciprocal and Nonreciprocal Intimate Partner Violence
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1854883/
In relationships without reciprocal violence, women committed 70% of all violence. However, men were more likely to inflict injury than women.
-Domestic violence against men
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Domestic_violence_against_men#:~:text=In%20relationships%20without%20reciprocal%20violence,to%20inflict%20injury%20than%20women.
Extensive Research: Women Initiate Domestic Violence More than Men, Men Under-report It.
https://aliesq.medium.com/extensive-research-women-initiate-domestic-violence-more-than-men-men-under-report-it-3bbaa4fbec9d
IPV: Female Initiated Violence Against Men
https://arizonaforensics.com/ipv-female-initiated-violence-against-men/
The Gender Hush Factor: Domestic violence is often seen as a female victim/male perpetrator problem, but the evidence demonstrates that this is a false picture.
https://blackwestchester.com/the-gender-hush-factor-domestic-violence-is-often-seen-as-a-female-victim-male-perpetrator-problem-but-the-evidence-demonstrates-that-this-is-a-false-picture/
Harvard study says 70 percent of domestic violence is committed by women against men
http://newscastmedia.com/domestic-violence.htm