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In this episode, we look at the Mackenzie Shirilla case as a starting point for a broader question: how do we understand female physical violence?



The discussion moves from the details of the case — including Shirilla’s behavior before and after the crash, the public reaction, and the question of remorse — into a wider examination of how female aggression is often framed culturally. We tend to associate men with physical violence and women with relational aggression, but the evidence around intimate partner violence, family violence, elder abuse, and child homicide complicates that picture.

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