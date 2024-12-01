During the 2024 election cycle, abortion was a prominent topic. A common assertion among pro-choice advocates was that the decision to terminate a pregnancy should remain between a woman and her doctor. Why? Aside from assessing the health of both mother and child, what role does a doctor truly have in such a decision? Ideally, none. Yet, as I will explore in this series—examining various examples along the way—I want to begin with the discussion about the value of unborn life. How have we elevated physicians to a level of authority once reserved for prophets and clergy, transforming them into modern-day arbiters of moral truth?

Historically, physicians made judgments based solely on medical necessity and physical well-being absent any broader ethical considerations. In its extreme form, this functional approach is demonstrated by the character “Organic Mechanic” in the popular Mad Max movie. He views patients as mere biological machines to be repaired or repurposed, focusing purely on physical survival. In one particularly sadistic scene, he rips a baby from a paralyzed mother, killing her, in a desperate attempt to save it—a move portrayed as abhorrent. How have we veered to the opposite extreme without even noticing it?

When I was pregnant, my husband and I didn’t follow societal convention. In our pure joy, we told our friends as soon as the stick showed two lines. Something my mother-in-law told me they did routinely in the 60s and 70s. Now, this move set several noses out of joint. It was as if we’d breached some unwritten rule that a pregnancy is only “real” after twelve weeks. Almost as though acknowledging a baby’s existence too early is an inconvenience rather than a cause for celebration. Not being able to share this huge event, dampening the immense joy whilst running deception manoeuvres felt unnatural and unfair to me. Why should we wait?

The prevailing narrative suggests that, due to the high risk of miscarriage, women should wait to share their pregnancy news. This contradicts the important message that being open about miscarriages is a vital coping strategy, which means people need to know about the pregnancy in the first place. It strikes me as odd that the 12-week self-determined abortion laws, common in many Western countries, coincide with when women are “allowed” to announce that they are expecting a baby, rather than just a fetus.

This troubling inconsistency between celebration and mourning suggests that the unspoken expectation of a 12-week silence may be intended to reinforce the notion that life before this point is somehow less significant. This societal convention is facilitated by medical professionals spreading their terminology to non-medical arenas.

For example, the term “foetus” was originally - along with embryo and neonate- simply a categorical way of differentiating stages of development of a human being. It gained popularity and entered the common parlance during the 20th century discourse on abortion. Legal and medical professionals adopted the term to maintain a scientific and neutral language, distancing us from the humanity of the unborn.

The point here is not to make a moral argument, but to point out the magic trick being performed in pretending that a moral framework can be obtained through purely descriptive means.

Doctors have shifted from a purely descriptive role—presenting the facts as they are—to a prescriptive one, asserting moral judgments about what should be done. David Hume’s famous “is-ought” problem warns against this: we cannot derive an “ought” (a prescription of what should happen) solely from an “is” (a description of what is). Understanding the natural world, doesn’t automatically produce a moral framework. The same is true in medicine; science alone cannot dictate moral standards—it requires an external ethical motivation.

Take, for example, the measurement of an object's height: a sofa can be described as 50 cm above the floor, 350 cm above the basement, or 200 cm below the ceiling. These measurements have no inherent value, we have all accepted an arbitrary standard that is useful for us to proceed, the sea level. Heights tend to be reported relative to the seal level. In the field of medical ethics, we have dispensed with any standard. All we are left with is pure arbitrariness and every decision is equally valid.

The role of setting a proscriptive standard used to be performed by religion. We accepted that religion could not be arrived at, from purely rational means but should be used as a moral and ethical standard. While medical science can determine when a heartbeat first appears- a question of the “is”, the question of when life has moral worth—a question about its “ought”—is not one that science, let alone a doctor can or should answer.

The issue arises when doctors present moral judgments as though they are grounded in scientific fact. For instance, some pinpoint “viability” or the presence of a “heartbeat” as markers of moral value. However, this is a sleight of hand, masking a prescriptive moral judgment as though it were a descriptive scientific one. Scientifically, there is biological life at conception. Ask anyone what the headline would be if a single cell organism would be found on Mars. It would obviously read: “Life found on Mars!” Whether this life is imbued with moral value from that moment is a different question entirely, one that science alone cannot decide. To suggest otherwise is to conflate the distinction between “is” and “ought.”

An example of the importance of such a distinction is how we shape scientific inquiry. In a society that viewed illness as divine punishment, there was little incentive to investigate it as a physical phenomenon. We might never have discovered the biomarkers of infection (CRP) if we had not questioned this view. Nevertheless, it was always present. Today, the issue is inverted. History shows us how moral views shape scientific inquiry, and now we are learning what happens when we let it shape the outcomes of it.

The history of medical practices like amputation also illustrates how ethics and technology evolve together. When life expectancy was shorter and cardiovascular conditions were poorly understood, amputation was a common solution for a soldier’s injuries or infections. As we started valuing soldiers’ quality of life and preserving functionality, that ethical commitment drove advances in the cardiovascular surgical field. Today, amputation is a rarity.

With that development in mind, it’s clear that the ethics of our time significantly influence technological advancements in medicine. This leads us to consider the field of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), where ethical considerations surrounding the treatment of embryos have not spurred the same level of innovation. IVF typically involves fertilizing 10-15 harvested eggs to increase the likelihood of implantation, often leaving unused embryos to be “stored” indefinitely.

Frozen embryos are preferred over the freezing of eggs; embryos have a higher likelihood of survival, and it spares the mother further ovarian stimulation and harvesting. Whatever your position on that is, the ugly truth is that a choice is being made here. By focusing primarily on maximizing efficiency for the mother, the moral status of these embryos remains secondary.

It also begs the question, if society treated embryos as early forms of personhood, would there be a more rigorous technological effort to avoid the disposal of embryos? The less consideration given the embryos in storage, the easier to view them as resources rather than potential lives.

The risk lies in pretending that moral judgments can be drawn from scientific observations, as if science alone could define right and wrong without input from a broader ethical or religious framework.

This conflict is already present when a doctor, upon finishing medical school, swears in the Hippocratic oath to “first do no harm”. “Harm” to the mother will be defined differently depending on moral beliefs. Medical science can identify factors affecting a mother physically but deciding whose harm matters more is a moral choice.

The elitism we’ve placed on doctors has granted them the power over moral decisions, often hiding their overreach behind scientific jargon. This influence permeates every aspect of medicine, shaping our lives —from COVID policies to elderly care. Through this series, I aim to demonstrate that this is not merely an isolated problem pertaining to abortion, but a systemic issue. The next instalment will address a significant factor driving this development: the feminization of the medical field.