The New Clergy: How Physicians Became Arbiters of Life and Morality
Part 1: When does life begin?
During the 2024 election cycle, abortion was a prominent topic. A common assertion among pro-choice advocates was that the decision to terminate a pregnancy should remain between a woman and her doctor. Why? Aside from assessing the health of both mother and child, what role does a doctor truly have in such a decision? Ideally, none. Yet, as I will explore in this series—examining various examples along the way—I want to begin with the discussion about the value of unborn life. How have we elevated physicians to a level of authority once reserved for prophets and clergy, transforming them into modern-day arbiters of moral truth?
Historically, physicians made judgments based solely on medical necessity and physical well-being absent any broader ethical considerations. In its extreme form, this functional approach is demonstrated by the character “Organic Mechanic” in the popular Mad Max movie. He views patients as mere biological machines to be repaired or repurposed, focusing purely on physical survival. In one particularly sadistic scene, he rips a baby from a paralyzed mother, killing her, in a desperate attempt to save it—a move portrayed as abhorrent. How have we veered to the opposite extreme without even noticing it?
When I was pregnant, my husband and I didn’t follow societal convention. In our pure joy, we told our friends as soon as the stick showed two lines. Something my mother-in-law told me they did routinely in the 60s and 70s. Now, this move set several noses out of joint. It was as if we’d breached some unwritten rule that a pregnancy is only “real” after twelve weeks. Almost as though acknowledging a baby’s existence too early is an inconvenience rather than a cause for celebration. Not being able to share this huge event, dampening the immense joy whilst running deception manoeuvres felt unnatural and unfair to me. Why should we wait?
The prevailing narrative suggests that, due to the high risk of miscarriage, women should wait to share their pregnancy news. This contradicts the important message that being open about miscarriages is a vital coping strategy, which means people need to know about the pregnancy in the first place. It strikes me as odd that the 12-week self-determined abortion laws, common in many Western countries, coincide with when women are “allowed” to announce that they are expecting a baby, rather than just a fetus.
This troubling inconsistency between celebration and mourning suggests that the unspoken expectation of a 12-week silence may be intended to reinforce the notion that life before this point is somehow less significant. This societal convention is facilitated by medical professionals spreading their terminology to non-medical arenas.
For example, the term “foetus” was originally - along with embryo and neonate- simply a categorical way of differentiating stages of development of a human being. It gained popularity and entered the common parlance during the 20th century discourse on abortion. Legal and medical professionals adopted the term to maintain a scientific and neutral language, distancing us from the humanity of the unborn.
The point here is not to make a moral argument, but to point out the magic trick being performed in pretending that a moral framework can be obtained through purely descriptive means.
Doctors have shifted from a purely descriptive role—presenting the facts as they are—to a prescriptive one, asserting moral judgments about what should be done. David Hume’s famous “is-ought” problem warns against this: we cannot derive an “ought” (a prescription of what should happen) solely from an “is” (a description of what is). Understanding the natural world, doesn’t automatically produce a moral framework. The same is true in medicine; science alone cannot dictate moral standards—it requires an external ethical motivation.
Take, for example, the measurement of an object's height: a sofa can be described as 50 cm above the floor, 350 cm above the basement, or 200 cm below the ceiling. These measurements have no inherent value, we have all accepted an arbitrary standard that is useful for us to proceed, the sea level. Heights tend to be reported relative to the seal level. In the field of medical ethics, we have dispensed with any standard. All we are left with is pure arbitrariness and every decision is equally valid.
The role of setting a proscriptive standard used to be performed by religion. We accepted that religion could not be arrived at, from purely rational means but should be used as a moral and ethical standard. While medical science can determine when a heartbeat first appears- a question of the “is”, the question of when life has moral worth—a question about its “ought”—is not one that science, let alone a doctor can or should answer.
The issue arises when doctors present moral judgments as though they are grounded in scientific fact. For instance, some pinpoint “viability” or the presence of a “heartbeat” as markers of moral value. However, this is a sleight of hand, masking a prescriptive moral judgment as though it were a descriptive scientific one. Scientifically, there is biological life at conception. Ask anyone what the headline would be if a single cell organism would be found on Mars. It would obviously read: “Life found on Mars!” Whether this life is imbued with moral value from that moment is a different question entirely, one that science alone cannot decide. To suggest otherwise is to conflate the distinction between “is” and “ought.”
An example of the importance of such a distinction is how we shape scientific inquiry. In a society that viewed illness as divine punishment, there was little incentive to investigate it as a physical phenomenon. We might never have discovered the biomarkers of infection (CRP) if we had not questioned this view. Nevertheless, it was always present. Today, the issue is inverted. History shows us how moral views shape scientific inquiry, and now we are learning what happens when we let it shape the outcomes of it.
The history of medical practices like amputation also illustrates how ethics and technology evolve together. When life expectancy was shorter and cardiovascular conditions were poorly understood, amputation was a common solution for a soldier’s injuries or infections. As we started valuing soldiers’ quality of life and preserving functionality, that ethical commitment drove advances in the cardiovascular surgical field. Today, amputation is a rarity.
With that development in mind, it’s clear that the ethics of our time significantly influence technological advancements in medicine. This leads us to consider the field of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), where ethical considerations surrounding the treatment of embryos have not spurred the same level of innovation. IVF typically involves fertilizing 10-15 harvested eggs to increase the likelihood of implantation, often leaving unused embryos to be “stored” indefinitely.
Frozen embryos are preferred over the freezing of eggs; embryos have a higher likelihood of survival, and it spares the mother further ovarian stimulation and harvesting. Whatever your position on that is, the ugly truth is that a choice is being made here. By focusing primarily on maximizing efficiency for the mother, the moral status of these embryos remains secondary.
It also begs the question, if society treated embryos as early forms of personhood, would there be a more rigorous technological effort to avoid the disposal of embryos? The less consideration given the embryos in storage, the easier to view them as resources rather than potential lives.
The risk lies in pretending that moral judgments can be drawn from scientific observations, as if science alone could define right and wrong without input from a broader ethical or religious framework.
This conflict is already present when a doctor, upon finishing medical school, swears in the Hippocratic oath to “first do no harm”. “Harm” to the mother will be defined differently depending on moral beliefs. Medical science can identify factors affecting a mother physically but deciding whose harm matters more is a moral choice.
The elitism we’ve placed on doctors has granted them the power over moral decisions, often hiding their overreach behind scientific jargon. This influence permeates every aspect of medicine, shaping our lives —from COVID policies to elderly care. Through this series, I aim to demonstrate that this is not merely an isolated problem pertaining to abortion, but a systemic issue. The next instalment will address a significant factor driving this development: the feminization of the medical field.
Fascinating ideas Hannah! You got me thinking. Looking forward to the next one!
Dear Hannah,
Thank you for this and what seems to be the promise of an excellent series. Regards to that I hope you will consider the following argument against Abortion that does not depend on the conception or develop of any baby, and I dearly hope spreads.
You seem relatively young so unlikely recall our society in the late 1960's and 1970's, but perhaps you know someone who does. I was an older boy in the 1970's but can recall back to adults other than parents to the late 1960's. They were all raised with standard Christian virtue-based values, and it was a rare event that you ran into an adult that would not help you or a stranger, or while near acted as a mentor. I do not consider this something limited to location as I experienced it in 3 States; PA, Florida, Southern NJ.
The significant aspect is that of Sanity. Good sense. Tolerance and strictness prudently applied. My first job that was not 'under the table' pay was at 14 at a gas station, and the owner hired me with the clear exception that if a father or married man needed a job - he would take mine. When I asked why he looked sharply at me and said because he had a family to support, of course.
What happened to us, our good sense and sense of perspective. Does it not seem that in a wider and wider range of topics we have lost our anchor to the sane, to the sensible, to proportion? Fatherlessness and Functional Fatherlessness with threat of no-fault divorce-rape and loss of all he loved and worked and works so hard to keep de-anchored many of us from the grounding and focus on longer term that men and fathers do so well, that symbolic crawling on belly and accepting loss of argument he knows he is right and best for family, the children notice - I did - and Father-Children, Husband-Wife relationships suffer as his soul dies as his gonads crushed.
But Fatherlessness and hyper-empowerment of wives to destroy families and damage all connected to it and the members - this is not the most significant mind-crippling cause.
My Trad. Catholic Theology studies, specifically in Thomas Aquinas and the effects of Sin and the damage if does gave me the Realization of our entire Western diseased minds, why getting worse, and where it significantly started.
This argument does not require any religious faith, only the most basics of practical 'Theory of Mind' or awareness of motivations and what might influence thoughts and decisions, and any child with a grasp on manipulating others should have it.
My belief that a significant line was crossed when Western societies' people were raised to accept the clearly insane from the crib.
Because most mothers welcomed the extra liberties and power they voted for, men and Government help them gather, from the crib this insanity was always framed in a glowing light, and when needed - as mothers can do - guilt and questioning if the child loves her at child's signs of reluctance or question bordering on topic(s).
If Authorities greater than mothers, this society, and societies across the West and most of the world were not enough to give even the most otherwise sane person reason to reject alternatives to the insane indoctrinated position, then when Supreme Court of the US rules that it is Just under the law. With only the Catholic Church and a few others position is against, but what arguments - if any - did you hear from them, 'Life at Conception', but medical field is 'removing' much later, sometimes beyond when you would draw the line - and after the Protestant Revolution and loss of sane anchors, aren't you near a god, able to kill our babies on whim?
So, that cancerous tumor of insanity well establish in all our minds, where can others direct it? Sex confusion seems most damaging. You Sex is a choice, with communist phrasing and 'gender' to confuse and make arguments against poorly focused and subject to objections and distractions - "Stop your detailed argument! We say HUMANkind, never MANkind!", but instead - here we say 'gender' not 'sex' when that aspect is discussed. Hecklers Veto made Feelie-good.
So, where will it end?
Sexually mutilating or sterilizing children? Abortion after birth? Fertilizing and conceiving 12+ babies in laboratory, and destroying all or all-but-one, to do over? Conceiving babies for sale, used for most deprived & perverse ways and murdered and since no father or parents, and Government is okay, why not? How about illegal immigrants or Palestinians in Gaza, gather men and take to medical trailer to have organs cut from body while alive to sell to corp. Medical Systems, or even ER or regular hospital procedure patient that is a good match for someone of the powerful ruling families, tell family unexpectedly died while then in basement room wide awake but unable to move as the Satanic corp. Employee Butcher showing him his liver and laughing with others in room, so only to enjoy?
Open Televised year+ 200,000+ innocents Genocide?
Where does it end?
The integrating of the insanities into rational-construction, world-view, logical-processes, and values causing great internal blindness, loss of perspective, damaging and darkening our intellect, destroying innocence, distorting all factors that protect us and others, weaking abilities to accept arguments against, or warnings from others that are on the topic and connected topics.
Where did the break with world-wide and personal sanity start?
In acceptance of insanity of mothers hire Witches to torture to death our babies as Sacrifices to Satan and Sin. In my lifetime 3+ Billions of our babies tortured to death, ripped apart while silently screaming, in my lifetime .. and this Insanity is acceptable to most.
Hannah perhaps you can edit, rewrite, or whatever needed to push-away the Red-Harren distraction argument (development stages okay to kill) that has no resolution and as such is pushed so hard everywhere, and have us refocus on a Truth that anyone who lived even 1/2 my age should - on reflection - see the increase in acceptance of Insanities with no debates.
May this comment find you and us all ever closer to God, His Clarity and Peace.
God Bless., Steve