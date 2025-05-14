Psychobabble

Americ McCullagh
3d

This article is spot on. Someone very close to me went through the MAiD process. Not only did I have to say goodbye too early, my family member refused to allow me to be physically present at her last moment.

I understand now that if she saw me she would not have gone through with it.

Let me repeat that

if she saw me she wouldn’t have gone through with it.

Now let that settle in.

Dave
3d

"This is not just a philosophical shift but an existential collapse of the psychiatric profession." - is this in fact not an existential collapse of the western culture where individuation and responsibility are being replaced through social engineering with a collective identity and socially acceptable persona the very antithesis of individuation.

Eugenics, once a discussion point of a select few now has become far more pervasive and accepted rhetoric, without actual cognizance of its full and true import and consequence for humanity as a whole. Empathy as a term is bandied about quite casually, yet used out of context, by whichever party wishes to appear to promote psuedocare more.

The points you raise are highly relevant because once we venture onto these slippery slopes how long before your right to life and it's sanctity are removed altogether and the decision ensconced in a third party at their discretion for the greater good. As councilors to those in need, is it not, in fact, your duty to maintain objectivity and present all sides and options available to the client who, if in a state of distress and angst cannot see the full picture and thus assist clear and rational thinking when theirs is impaired. I would concur that your duty would not be to simply ratify or support either deluded personal thoughts or group/social pressures. However, each must make their own decisions, something I'm sorry to say, is becoming an seemingly unpopular norm in this modern culture of collective hive mentality.

I support your work and endeavour to spark debate and allow individuals to reassess their stance in a world being engineered to wipe out individual thought and being, if not humanity itself

