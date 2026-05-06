Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carrie the pedlar's avatar
Carrie the pedlar
2d

You're right, you know. I'm 42 now and I look back on my attitudes as a young woman with nothing but regrets. My grievances these days are with feminism and the popular culture that shaped my views back then, and not with men at all.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Hannah Spier, MD and others
Mike Buchanan's avatar
Mike Buchanan
2d

Thanks Hannah, excellent. I've posted a link on the J4MB website as I do with almost all your output, and have taken out an annual subscription. Keep up the great work!

JUSTICE FOR MEN & BOYS http://j4mb.org.uk

CAMPAIGN FOR MERIT IN BUSINESS http://c4mb.uk

LAUGHING AT FEMINISTS http://laughingatfeminists.com

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hannah Spier, MD
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hannah Spier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture