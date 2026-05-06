Across decades, studies have claimed that women who identify with feminist attitudes report greater psychological well-being. From there, a broader assumption took hold: feminism was not only politically liberating, but psychologically healthy. But is that what the findings actually show? Did the cultural narrative built on those findings make women better adjusted to adult life, or did it reshape the female psyche in ways we are only beginning to understand?

What the Studies Actually Measured

A closer look at what was actually measured reveals a much narrower claim, and far more confidence in the conclusions than the data can support. These studies rely almost entirely on subjective self-report: a snapshot of how a relatively small group of women say they feel about themselves at a particular moment in time. In one frequently cited study, the sample consisted of only 244 women, recruited at a single point and assessed through questionnaires rather than long-term observation. The researchers compared feminist identity with self-reported psychological well-being, using measures such as autonomy, personal growth, environmental mastery, self-esteem, self-acceptance, and positive relations with others. In plain terms, they were asking: Do you feel independent? Do you feel accepting of yourself? Do you believe you are growing? Do you feel competent in managing your life? Do you think your relationships are positive?

When we drill down to it, what we are really looking at is this: women who identify with feminist beliefs report feeling more assertive. That is the common denominator behind the answers they gave. It can be boiled down to an anger-mediated boost in assertiveness, which then makes women more likely to answer affirmatively to questions about positive feelings toward the self in that moment. Assertiveness can feel like psychological health. It belongs close to extraversion, a trait associated with positive emotion. In therapy, when you are trying to help a pathological people-pleaser stand up for herself, one way to do it is to help her access anger. Anger blocks fear. It gives the person enough force to say what she was previously too frightened to say.

But that is a corrective tool for a specific problem. It should not a general model of female development. Because while it may make her feel stronger in that moment, it is agreeableness- the ability to cooperate and sacrifice- that’s associated with successful long-term relationships.

That brings us to the larger problem: these studies have not assessed how women function in the real world across time. They have measured a momentary sense of empowerment and then taken a considerable liberty with what that means. The leap is to treat that feeling as evidence of psychological well-being, maturity, and the ability to adjust to adult life.

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Empowered to Do What?

While assertiveness and empowerment can be beneficial, if we have long-term health in mind, the question we should be asking is: empowered to do what? If we considered the results as evidence that women had properly adjusted to adult functioning, we would need to see it reflected in more than self-report. We would need to see it in stable family formation, fertility, lower rates of divorce, fewer mental health labels, and better emotional regulation. On those measures, the picture is not one of obvious psychological flourishing. And it is not like we can claim women are subjectively happier than before either. Longitudinal analyses show that despite gains in education, income, and formal equality, women’s reported happiness has declined relative to men since the 1970s.

They raise a legitimate question: if the dominant cultural framing of female empowerment is working as intended, a framing based on the feminist literature’s claim that this is important for women’s well-being. Why do so many indicators point to women having trouble adjusting to a stable adult life?

Women’s median age at first marriage in the United States rose from 20.8 in 1970 to 25.0 in 1998 and 25.1 in 2000. The share of women aged 30 to 34 who had never married more than tripled, from 6.2 percent in 1970 to 21.6 percent in 1998. Mean age at first birth rose from 21.4 in 1970 to 24.9 in 2000, while the mean age of mothers overall rose from 24.6 to 27.2.

Women’s greater role in initiating divorce is one of the more consistent findings across this period. In Rosenfeld’s nationally representative How Couples Meet and Stay Together data, women initiated 69% of divorces, compared with 31% initiated by men. The desire to exit marriage has been disproportionately female for decades, and the problem does not end at the decision to leave. After separation, many fathers now describe an increasingly visible crisis of being cut off from their children, often through maternal interference with the father-child bond.

Add to this the rise in women receiving psychiatric labels later in life, and the more visible behaviours that resemble uncontained neuroticism. Taken together, it seems as if the answer to the question “empowered to do what?” is not: to marry well, form stable families, regulate emotion, or adjust to adult life. The answer appears to be: to postpone adult life, to feel ambivalent towards its obligations, to feel distressed once they are obtained, and to seek a mental health label when the terms of adulthood become difficult to bear.

The Grievance Script

The next question, then, is what this empowerment consisted of. What were women encouraged to believe about themselves, about men, about marriage, and about disappointment?

The dominant message encouraged by influential media and curricula taught young women to interpret frustration politically and structurally before psychologically. That was the key shift. Feminism did not only change laws or employment patterns. It changed the interpretive frame through which girls and women were taught to understand life’s disappointments.

More feminist art. 1989

Across the pre-2000 period, grievance or antagonistic framing appeared in several forms. Judy Brady’s 1971 essay “I Want a Wife,” published in Ms., is one of the clearest early examples. The essay reframes the wife as unpaid domestic manager, sexual service provider, social secretary, career enabler, and emotional support system. Its most memorable line is the demand for “a wife who will work and send me to school.” If you want girls to approach marriage with ambivalence, what better way to do that than make them feel angry at the thought being exploited? That boost of anger is great for the empowerment needed to stay single for a little while longer.

The commercial form of this could be seen in the Virginia Slims campaign, from1968 to 1990s. “You’ve come a long way, baby,” it said as it sold a symbol of modern female self-possession. Liberation became individual autonomy, detachment from old restraints, and the right to consume “for yourself.” It was one of the clearest examples of empowerment language becoming consumer identity.

By 1990, Newsweek’s “The Failure of Feminism” framed the post-feminist settlement through grievance toward men who had been “spared the nuisance of a wife and family to support,” while women bore the harder side of post-family life.

Then came Thelma & Louise in 1991. The plot turns on attempted rape, male violence, and the women’s belief that the authorities would not believe them. More anger at made-up male threat and institutional disbelief to justify female distrust.

To feel self-assured and independent, girls needed to see with their own eyes how a woman could do everything alone, and that a man would be but a burden. Superfluous. In 1992, the Murphy Brown single-mother storyline mocked the importance of fathers by making childbearing without one “just another lifestyle choice.” This popularized a father-optional script in which female autonomy could be narrated without male partnership.

The father-optional script was not an isolated message. These were steady drips of fuel for the righteous anger propping up tenuous self-esteem. In 1996, The First Wives Club presented contempt and coordinated retaliation as glamorous female solidarity. Three divorced women seek revenge on the husbands who left them for younger women. The message was revenge as sisterhood and resentment as style.

That illusion of what sisterhood can do for adult women may be one of the most important elements in keeping female grievance alive. It redirected the ordinary need for stable bonding with a man toward other women, creating a circle primed to blow on the flames the moment they started to die down. This is what girls saw when Sex and the City started in 1998. It brought this posture into aspirational female friendship discourse. One early episode is literally titled “Bay of Married Pigs,” organized around cynical appraisal of lustful married men. The tone is witty, fashionable, and sophisticated. The common through the entire series was that sisterhood could be a worthy replacement for contented partnership with a man.

The fire was stoked through every channel available, including music. In 1999, “No Scrubs” became a mass-circulation anthem of female self-respect by rejecting men, bonding women through ridicule of male inadequacy and encouraging their sense of superiority.

This matters because the messaging was not confined to radical theory. It moved through glossy advertising, prime-time television, blockbuster film, and pop radio. It was sticky because it attached grievance to style and glamour and it reached girls long before a mature worldview could develop.

Where the Language Came From

Much of what now appears in magazines, social media, therapy-speak, and women’s lifestyle commentary was first developed and legitimized in women’s studies and feminist theory. Terms like “mental load,” “emotional labour,” “decentering men,” “patriarchy,” “power imbalance,” and “unpaid labour” came from an academic framework that taught women to interpret ordinary frustration through power analysis. Popular culture then made the language catchier and more emotionally useful.

By the 1980s, women’s-studies courses were already teaching students to understand female life through the language of power, subordination, exclusion, and marginalization. Course titles and assigned texts were not subtle. Women were being trained to look at ordinary frustration, disappointment, and conflict through a political lens before considering a psychological one.

Janice Fiamengo has examined Women’s Studies in detail and makes one thing quite clear. The aim was not merely to study women’s lives. It was to create an interpretive reflex. Young women were taught to read their difficulties as evidence of sex-based oppression before considering alternative explanations, such as temperament, character, poor adaptation, or the ordinary limits of adult life.

Presented as Self-Help

Popular psychology didn’t let the side down in pushing the female-grievance narrative either. Colette Dowling’s The Cinderella Complex argued that many women harbored a hidden fear of independence, making emancipation from dependence a central psychological task. Mary Pipher’s Reviving Ophelia presented adolescent girls as under intense cultural pressure and offered a call to arms for recovering a threatened female self. Contemporary reviews described Pipher as arguing that girls were being pushed toward beauty and sexuality rather than intelligence and selfhood (whatever that means.)

The narrative push became even more audacious post-2000. Fasting forward, it culminated in The Washington Post running a 2018 op-ed under the headline “Why can’t we hate men?” Cosmopolitan published a 2022 essay describing “weaponized incompetence” as “one of the most manipulative and effective tactics men use to exploit women for labor.”

Then, TIME profiled Drew Afualo in 2023, summarizing her anti-misogyny brand with the line “I’ll never run out of content.” Teen Vogue’s 2024 feature on the 4B trend quoted a creator saying: “Women taking care of themselves isn’t causing a gender divide, the men are.”

British Vogue then ran 2025 pieces celebrating singlehood and self-prioritization. One argued that “being partnered doesn’t affirm your womanhood anymore” and that singlehood had become a flex. Another celebrated the year women “collectively chose ourselves,” quoting Julia Fox: “It’s about decentering [them] from my life, my existence, my essence.” Social media, proving how women soak up these messages, showed women posting step-by-step guides on how to deprioritize finding a mate. For the woman who already had one, “divorce him” became a go-to answer to even small marital complaints online.

The End Point: Distrusting Adult Life

The messaging is ubiquitous. It’s found in every interaction with the world a girl experiences from the first time a parent turns on a cartoon. It’s hard to imagine how anyone could come away from these influences without grievance. Indeed, without that sense of victimhood becoming a psychologically organizing principle?