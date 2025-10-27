The Neurotic Overachiever

Nora is thirty-one and lives in a small apartment in Brooklyn, surrounded by plants she forgets to water when work gets busy. She’s the sort of person who answers emails at midnight, makes lists for everything, and still wakes with a sense she’s behind. The past winter was the hardest. The light felt thin, the air damp and endless. She stopped cooking, stopped returning calls. At night, she lay awake counting her failures.

She’d been on antidepressants for two years. First for anxiety and then for the kind of exhaustion that never really lifted. Her psychiatrist asked her to keep a mood journal. Looking back, they saw a pattern: short bursts when everything seemed possible, when she cleaned the apartment, wrote ambitious plans, talked too fast. Those weeks blurred into longer stretches of heaviness. When she came in with the notebook, her psychiatrist nodded. Bipolar II disorder, he said. Hypomania alternating with depression.

It made sense. She’d always been an overachiever, driven by a kind of nervous electricity. The sleepless nights, the sudden irritability, the excitement that turned on itself, it all fit. She left the office with a prescription for lithium and a fragile sense of relief. After weeks of appointments adjusting the correct dosage, she began to feel submerge, foggy, slow, as if she were treading water through her own life. The weight gain came quickly, which added to her misery. Concentration slipped. Tasks that once came easily now felt impossible. She started cutting her hours, then her clients, and soon the bills began to pile.

The same picture could have been highlighted differently.

Her sleeplessness and tension could indicate generalized anxiety.

Her fatigue and hopelessness fit major depression just as well.

Her irritability and racing thoughts could reflect the burnout that follows years of grinding in a life without an overarching purpose to stabilize neurotic traits.

Her perfectionism and guilt would satisfy dysthymia or an anxious personality disorder.

Even her bursts of energy might be the brief reprieve that follows when a low mood lifts — a felt contrast mistaken for polarity.

The Mercurial Woman