Thwap
I’m a 30yo man, and a trend I’ve noticed among people my age is the tendency for young women to infer that their boyfriends are “on the spectrum” when they’re actually observing basic gender differences. Especially after moving in together, they see their boyfriend being less agreeable, less attuned to group consensus, and more interested in “things” than “people” and assume it’s because they’re autistic because feminism today is about the erasure of inherent gender differences in personality. I had one friend who claimed her highly socially successful boyfriend is autistic because he understood the building materials and engineering techniques used on old buildings in my city. To her it seemed like having interests beyond socializing = autism.

Mami Onami's avatar
Mami Onami
3d

as someone who firmly agrees, I have to honor how many times I thought my eldest, strong-willed and usually difficult son might be on the spectrum. As a personal choice I refuse to adopt any titles for a child under 18 especially if they suggest that the world should be made more comfortable on their behalf due to their special preferences. What promptly rerouted me from going down the black hole of diagnosis “research” on TikTok was recognizing that I was offered two choices: grow into the kind of parent that discourages annoying behavior, or allow it to continue annoying me and others at an eventual cost to my son’s ability to create and maintain relationships. Also, the real risk, me disliking my kid because they’re the worst combo: uncontrollable and controlling.

This conversation ended when I watched a clip of the Temple Grandin movie where she thanks her mother for forcing her to adapt to college even though it was uncomfortable at first, so that she could live a stronger life and be a voice for the unique usefulness of the truly autistic mind.

I repeat: gratitude for being forced to adapt.

Fascinating read, I loved this.

