The expansion of the trauma diagnosis, subsequent over-diagnosis and development of trauma-informed care feed into a culture of dependency and avoidance, further weakening an already vulnerable generation. As popularized trauma terms proliferate online, they reduce profound psychological insights to buzzwords, prioritizing victimhood over recovery and undermining real mental health progress.

I once worked in a psychiatric outpatient clinic in the city of Zürich, Switzerland. In a list of patients brimming with troubled young women, it became quite apparent how much the psychiatric field was influenced by modern cultural trends. One of the cases that had me questioning this was Emily’s.

In her twenties, from an affluent, predominantly white neighbourhood, she was referred to me by her family doctor. For months, the GP had focused on an alleged traumatic event causing her significant psychological distress. Emily exhibited symptoms of depression and anxiety, but lacked the indicators that, to me, would suggest PTSD.

I noticed this discrepancy when one day, a schizophrenic patient had a meltdown outside our therapy room. Suddenly, he barged in, slamming the door against the wall. While I was startled, Emily remained unfazed, her calm demeanour in stark contrast to someone with PTSD. This prompted me to investigate further.

With Emily's permission, I invited her parents to a session, seeking context about the alleged trauma from her time living with them. Her parents, rational and attentive, seemed perplexed by my questions. They could not recall any traumatic event, confirming instead a stable and nurturing home life. Emily was their much-beloved, only child.

This surprising turn made me question the validity of the trauma-focused diagnosis. Had we misinterpreted her symptoms, fitting them into a framework that didn’t apply? Emily had paused her studies and reduced her activities since starting counselling, following trauma care principles. Her parents were concerned about her stagnation, wishing to see her thrive again. Are we shying away from challenging our patients because that would interfere with accepting their subjective experiences?

In the early years, DSM-I (1952) recognized "gross stress reaction" for psychological distress after extreme stress, like combat or disasters, but lacked a specific category for PTSD. DSM-II (1968) introduced "adjustment reaction of adult life" for transient disorders following major life changes, without mentioning trauma directly.

The big shift came with DSM-III (1980), after the Vietnam War, which formally introduced PTSD as a response to events "outside the range of usual human experience," like war and natural disasters. Later, DSM-III-R (1987) expanded the definition to include sexual assault, and DSM-IV (1994) emphasized individual responses like fear or helplessness.

DSM-5 (2013) moved away from listing specific events and focused more on the subjective experience, including responses to threats of death, serious injury, or violence. It also introduced separate criteria for children and teens.

Adding insult to injury, ICD-11 (2018) added Complex PTSD (C-PTSD) to address prolonged trauma, such as childhood abuse or long-term domestic violence, acknowledging broader symptoms like emotional dysregulation and identity struggles.

The initial push to recognize PTSD as a formal diagnosis was driven by psychiatrists such as Dr. Robert Jay Lifton with his book “Home from the War” and Dr. Chaim Shatan along with Vietnam War veterans. They understandably sought to address the severe psychological toll of trauma on veterans.

In later years, advocates like Dr. Matthew Friedman and Dr. Bessel van der Kolk expanded the understanding of PTSD. Friedman pushed for broader criteria in the DSM-IV and DSM-V, while van der Kolk’s “The Body Keeps the Score” underscored the long-term impact of trauma on the body and mind. Other influential figures like Patricia Resick and Charles Marmar emphasized the importance of addressing both objective events and the subjective experience of trauma.

While expanding trauma criteria is often justified as necessary for inclusivity and compassion, critics contend that these expansions may be driven, by some, out of self-interest. The mental health industry, including therapists, pharmaceutical companies, and even heads of departments and trauma experts, have a vested interest in diagnosing as many individuals as possible. It increased demand for therapy and medication, amplified the importance and influence of experts within the field and justified allocating more resources to it (Furedi, 2003; Summerfield, 2001). This vested interest can perpetuate the narrative of widespread victimhood, as these professionals are unlikely to advocate against the growth of their field, which directly benefits their status and resources.

Shifts in the Demographics of PTSD Diagnosis

Current Rates and Demographics of PTSD Diagnosis

PTSD affects approximately 6% of the general population at some point in their lives. Women are now more likely to develop PTSD than men, with 9.7% of women and 3.6% of men affected over their lifetimes (National Centre for PTSD, 2021). Interestingly, there has been a shift in PTSD diagnoses from predominantly affecting men to predominantly affecting women over the past few decades. In 1980, men constituted about 70% of diagnosed cases, while women accounted for 30%. By 2020, this trend had reversed, with women comprising 70% of diagnosed cases and men 30% (National Centre for PTSD, 2021; American Psychological Association, 2020).

The National Centre for PTSD explains this by claiming that men are more likely to experience trauma, while women are more likely to develop PTSD. It is worth noting the overrepresentation of women in affective disorders, likely due to women generally having higher emotional sensitivity and reactivity, which can make them more susceptible to mood disorders Although PTSD is not classified as an affective disorder, its expanded criteria have increasingly included mood symptoms. (Gross, J. J., & John, O. P., 2003).

Age Group Shifts

Since 2010, the prevalence of trauma diagnoses among adolescents has surged, with rates rising from approximately 3% in 2010 to over 8% by 2023 (CDC).

Shifts in Types of Traumatic Events Leading to PTSD

The most notable shift is seen in the types of traumatic events leading to PTSD. In the 1980s, the most common type of traumatic event causing PTSD was combat-related experiences, particularly among Vietnam War veterans. Approximately 30% of Vietnam veterans were diagnosed with PTSD at some point in their lives (American Psychological Association). By the 2000s, while combat-related PTSD remained significant due to ongoing conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, there was a substantial increase in PTSD cases related to sexual assault, severe physical assault, and serious accidents (Sidran Institute, 2018; National Centre for PTSD). After 2013, the prevalence of PTSD continued to reflect changes in the diagnostic system, including chronic childhood abuse and domestic violence (National Centre for PTSD).

While combat trauma accounted for most trauma diagnoses in the 1980s, primarily affecting veterans (NIMH), by 2023, the focus had significantly shifted towards Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), which includes abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction.

The following shows the prevalence rates of the different traumatic event types comprising PTSD diagnoses over the decades:

1980s:

· Combat-related trauma: Approximately 30% (National Centre for PTSD)

· Sexual assault: Limited data, but lower prevalence compared to combat trauma

· Severe physical assault: Limited data, estimates around 15% from various retrospective studies

· Serious accidents: Limited data, estimates around 20% (National Comorbidity Survey)

· Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs): Emerging area of study, around 10%

· Domestic violence: Around 5%, as domestic violence recognition was limited (CDC)

2000s:

Combat-related trauma: Approximately 20% (National Centre for PTSD)

Sexual assault: Approximately 33% in women experiencing PTSD (National Centre for PTSD, APA)

Severe physical assault: 32% (Sidran Institute)

Serious accidents: 16.8% prevalence (National Centre for PTSD)

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs): 25% (CDC, WHO)

Domestic violence: 20% (National Centre for PTSD)

2020s:

Combat-related trauma: Approximately 10% (National Centre for PTSD)

Sexual assault: Around 40% (National Centre for PTSD)

Severe physical assault: 25% (National Centre for PTSD)

Serious accidents: 15% prevalence (National Centre for PTSD)

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs): 30% (CDC, WHO)

Domestic violence: 25% (National Centre for PTSD)

The Paradox of Rising Trauma Diagnoses in an Era of Decreased Violence and Increased Safety

Why, despite the plethora of available treatment options, awareness, specialized professionals, and programs, does the burden of PTSD continue to increase?

Historical Context and Current Trends

Historically, as outlined above, high rates of trauma-related conditions like PTSD were often associated with periods of significant societal upheaval, such as wars or high crime rates.

However, current trends show a very different picture. Violent crime rates in the U.S. have declined significantly since their peak in the early 1990s. For example, the violent crime rate fell by 49% between 1993 and 2022, with substantial decreases in robbery, aggravated assault, and murder rates. This period also saw an end to mandatory military conscription, reducing the number of young people exposed to the horrors of war (Gramlich, 2023).

Life expectancy has increased globally due to advancements in medical technology, better hygiene, and improved access to healthcare. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows substantial reductions in mortality rates from infectious diseases that once caused widespread fatalities. Child mortality rates have plummeted due to better prenatal and postnatal care, vaccinations, and improved nutrition.

Technological advancements have increased safety through advancements in automobile safety (like seatbelts and airbags) (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2021), improved building codes, and enhanced disaster prediction and response systems (International Code Council, 2019) (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2022).

Occupational safety has improved as well, with more regulations and better enforcement reducing the number of workplace accidents and fatalities (Occupational Safety and Health Administration, 2020).

Regarding sexual violence, according to the CDC, prevention programs in schools have led to a decrease in reported incidents of sexual violence. Similarly, efforts to enhance the climate of respect and accountability in the military, have helped to stabilize and even reduce the rates of sexual assault in some branches (RAND, 2023).

The official narrative attributes the significant rise in trauma diagnoses to increased awareness of mental health issues, advancements in diagnostic tools, and the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic (World Health Organization, 2022) (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, 2021). The following factors might also have had a role to play.

The Role of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

The rise in trauma diagnoses is partly driven by the misuse of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) framework, which was designed to study the link between childhood trauma and long-term health, not as a diagnostic tool. Originally intended to highlight risk factors, ACE scores are now used by clinicians to diagnose individuals, despite overlooking resilience and individual variations in response to adversity.

Demonstrating this, approximately 61% of adults report having experienced at least one ACE, and 16% report experiencing four or more types of ACEs.

The Role of Victimhood Culture

The expansion of PTSD diagnosis in recent decades has not only broadened the understanding and recognition of trauma but also intersected with cultural shifts towards recognizing and validating personal experiences of victimization.

Victimhood culture emphasizes personal suffering as a key identity component, directly tied to being a member of a marginalized group. Marginalization refers to the social theory that specific groups of people, typically minority groups based on race, gender, sexuality, or socioeconomic status, are pushed to the edges of society. This denies them access to resources, opportunities, and rights available to others. In today's social dynamics and identity politics often valorises this victim status (Campbell & Manning, 2018)​.

However, marginalization may also include individuals who do not fit traditional categories but seek similar status. For example, white, heterosexual males, who do not typically fall into traditional marginalized categories, may use a trauma diagnosis as a means to claim a form of victimhood and thus gain social capital within certain circles (Jussim, 2018).

This pursuit of victimhood status is further exacerbated by the fragility of the young generation, a result of overprotective modern parenting practices. Jordan Peterson explores the idea that PTSD can result from experiencing malevolence and feeling helpless in the face of it. He argues that encountering true malevolence—whether in the form of violence, abuse, or betrayal—can shatter one's worldview and lead to psychological distress, such as PTSD (Peterson, 2018). This analysis would explain why natural disasters account for such a small percentage of the traumatic event types.

It also stands to reason that the perception of being traumatized is so prevalent young people. There is a growing body of literature supporting the idea that modern parenting practices, which includes overprotection and minimizing risks, hinders development of coping skills. Jonathan Haidt has described the current generation as fragile due to being overprotected and less resilient. This increases adolescents' susceptibility to feelings of helplessness and trauma. (Zhao et al., 2023). Dr. Zia Lakdawalla further emphasizes that facing manageable challenges is crucial for emotional growth, which aligns with Haidt's observations about the need for resilience-building experiences (Lakdawalla, 2023)

To this fragile generation, the appeal of the trauma diagnosis is its promise of a palatable treatment plan. TIC focuses on safety, trust and accommodation rather than the often-pragmatic self-improvement focused CBT interventions recommended for the common diagnoses of depression, anxiety or personality disorders.

When individuals are brought up in this manner and seek marginalization to attain a particular status, psychiatry becomes a vulnerable field for exploitation. When no controlling tests like lab work or imaging can help navigate, the clinician is left exposed when patients favour certain disorders over others. Social media often influences patients' perceptions of disorders, leading them to present symptoms that align with popular or more socially accepted diagnoses. Patients may become aware of what practitioners are looking for, which can skew their self-reported symptoms (Canu & Gordon, 2011; Farber & Hall, 2002).

What exacerbates this, is that receiving the official diagnosis enables an elegantly coined German term: "Krankheitsgewinn"—the secondary gains from being ill. Since schools, workplaces, and other institutions increasingly provide accommodations for individuals diagnosed with trauma-related disorders, the diagnosis can be used as a handicap card of sorts. While probably well-intentioned, these policies can create an environment where claiming victimhood eases their burden by being given access to extra care or avoiding responsibilities—which can further complicate recovery and personal development (Brewin et al., 2017).

The Dangerous Consequences of the Expansion

The Rise of Trauma-Informed Care

With the rise of trauma-related diagnoses, Trauma-Informed Care (TIC) has gained widespread acceptance, focusing on creating a safe, healing environment. Its core principles include ensuring physical and emotional safety, fostering trust through transparency, and utilizing peer support. Trauma-informed care has become so popular that its approach is boasted by most hospitals, schools, social services, correctional facilities. Workplaces follow suit to boost employee well-being.

Differential Diagnosis Dilemmas

Differential diagnosis becomes increasingly challenging as symptom overlap among mental health disorders creates a risk of misclassification, often referred to as "Bracket Creep." This diagnostic ambiguity has significant implications, especially when Trauma-Informed Care (TIC) is applied to conditions that are not necessarily trauma-based. Anxiety and depression, including Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), are commonly mistaken for PTSD or Complex PTSD due to shared symptoms such as persistent sadness, sleep disturbances, and difficulty concentrating.

Standard treatments like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) are effective for both MDD and GAD. TIC, which focuses on avoiding potential triggers and revisiting past trauma, contrasts sharply with the proven method of exposure therapy, which gradually reduces anxiety by helping individuals confront and desensitize to the sources of their fear. Another trauma-focused approach such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) can worsen feelings of distress and may lead to the development of false memories, thus postponing effective care and the growth of resilience in these patients.

Similarly, emphasizing a suspected trauma event of the past might inadvertently heighten anxiety in patients with panic disorder, as they begin to misattribute their symptoms to past trauma, exacerbating their panic symptoms (Barlow, 2002; NIMH, 2021).

Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is another condition frequently confused with Complex PTSD due to emotional instability and turbulent interpersonal relationships. Unlike PTSD, BPD involves chronic patterns of relational and behavioural dysfunctions that require Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) rather than trauma-based treatments as demonstrated in the case of Emily:

Emily’s case continues:

Emily had been in trauma-focused therapy for nearly a year without seeing improvements. She was still dealing with intense emotions, feelings of emptiness, and strained relationships with her parents. Despite regularly attending her therapy sessions, Emily felt stuck and hopeless.

When I suggested that her symptoms might align more with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) rather than Complex PTSD, Emily was difficult to convince. She was very attached to her PTSD diagnosis and expressed dismay at the idea of changing it. However, given her lack of progress, she agreed to try a different approach.

We switched to Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) for BPD and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) for depression. DBT included individual therapy, skills training, and phone coaching, focusing on distress tolerance, emotion regulation, and improving relationships. CBT helped her identify and challenge negative thoughts, improving her mood.

Within a few months, Emily began to see improvements. Her emotional outbursts were fewer and more controlled, she entered an intimate relationship, and spent more time with her parents. By addressing her actual needs with the right therapies, we made significant progress that we couldn't have (and hadn’t been) achieved with a trauma-focused approach.

Reflecting on Emily's case, it became clear misdiagnosing her meant we didn't address the real issues affecting her mental health. Focusing on her perceived trauma would have allowed a sense of identity as a victim to take root, reinforcing feelings of helplessness and impeding any development of resilience​.

Instead, we gave her a toolbox to rebuild her life.

The Proliferation of Trauma Types and Trauma Culture

In recent years, the proliferation of trauma-related terms has surged across social media platforms. Their hashtags trend regularly, with users sharing personal stories, memes, and information. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have become fertile ground for the popularization of these terms, as influencers and mental health advocates disseminate bite-sized educational content that resonates with a broad and increasingly younger audience.

Trauma Concepts

Following is some of the new terms and categories developed by professionals to describe a wide array of experiences, and have since become popularized:

· Trauma Bonding: Trauma Bonding emerged to describe emotional attachments between victims and abusers, complicating escape from abusive situations. According to Dutton and Painter (1981), trauma bonding often manifests in abusive relationships, making it difficult for victims to leave. However, the broad use of this concept risks oversimplifying complex relationships (Dutton, 2006). Many young people now use the term even for short-term, normal relationships, often justifying aggressive behaviour as a defence mechanism due to supposed trauma bonding (Gold, 2021). As of 2023, the hashtag #TraumaBonding has accumulated over 1 billion views on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, showing how widespread the term has become on social media.

· Secondary and Vicarious Trauma: Secondary and Vicarious Trauma arose from the experiences of professionals exposed to others' trauma, highlighting emotional tolls (Figley, 1995). Recently, vicarious trauma has been popularized and broadened to encompass a plethora of trivial experiences. For example, people now claim to experience vicarious trauma from reading distressing news articles, watching emotionally charged TV shows, or even hearing a friend's upsetting story.

· Climate Trauma: According to Albrecht et al. (2007), the term "solastalgia" captures the distress caused by environmental change. The term "Climate Trauma" has become increasingly popular, particularly on social media, reflecting growing anxieties caused by climate change.

· Intersectional Trauma: With “Intersectional Trauma” they mean the psychological impact of intersecting identities like race and gender

· Generational Trauma: Generational trauma, or intergenerational trauma, refers to the transmission of trauma effects from one generation to the next. For example, research has shown that the descendants of Holocaust survivors often exhibit signs of trauma similar to those experienced by the original survivors (Yehuda & Lehrner, 2018). Consequently, there’s a rise in discussions about inherited trauma on social media. For example, users claim that "trauma changes your DNA" and that you can "genetically inherit your parents' pain," which misinterprets scientific research. A characteristic tweet with over 47,000 likes suggested that "your ancestors needed therapy so badly that you need therapy as a result of sharing that traumatized DNA" (Mel Magazine, 2020).

· Humiliation Trauma: Klein (1991) discussed the profound effects of humiliation. Humiliation Trauma addresses the harm from experiences of shame and degradation, most often nowadays after cyber-bullying and perceived discrimination.

· Type A and Type B Trauma: Terr (1991) introduced the distinctions between Type A and Type B Trauma, refining therapeutic approaches by categorizing trauma based on absence (neglect) and harmful actions (abuse). Reels on social media are wanting to describe Type A traumas, namely emotional neglect, lack of affection, and educational neglect. What Terr probably didn’t foresee, was the inclusion of the following as traumatic Type A events: Not being given the latest toys, missing out on extracurricular activities, or not having a trendy wardrobe.

The Cult of Trauma

The Cult of Trauma on social media refers to the growing trend of individuals sharing their traumatic experiences online in a manner that sometimes glorifies or sensationalizes suffering. It has played a significant role in creating an environment where trauma is not only frequently disclosed but also often used as a badge of identity and a means to gain sympathy and validation. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter are flooded with personal stories of trauma, accompanied by hashtags such as #TraumaTok and #TraumaRecovery, which collectively have garnered billions of views. This pervasive sharing has fostered a culture where trauma narratives are highly visible and continually reinforced, potentially leading to a competition of who has endured the most suffering.

Trauma Dumping

The cult of trauma gave rise to the concept of Trauma Dumping, which refers to sharing one's traumatic experiences with others without their consent, often in an overwhelming or inappropriate way, often with strangers. This behaviour became particularly prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, as social media platforms became primary outlets for individuals seeking connection and support while coping with unprecedented stress and isolation (Boyd, 2020).

By mid-2020, the hashtag #TraumaDumping had garnered over 2 billion views on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Videos went “viral” of people unsolicited yelling their trauma stories at unwilling drive-through personnel. This trend reflects a cultural shift towards hyper-awareness of mental health issues and how difficult it has become to provide the understanding and empathy (the primary motivation behind the expansion) in these oversaturated digital communities.

The relentless expansion, often driven by self-serving professionals and institutions, laid the groundwork for social media platforms to seize and distort these terms, allowing them to take on a life of their own in the fertile soil of victimhood culture. The resulting implementation of trauma-informed care, which focuses on safety and protection from triggers, poses a contraindication to building resilience through established techniques like CBT’s exposure therapy. The TIC approach and the over-diagnosing of trauma feed into a culture of avoidance and dependency, further weakening an already fragile generation. As these terms become ubiquitous on social media, they play into the hands of a culture that shuns self-improvement and coping skills. Ultimately, this undermines genuine mental health progress. It reduces profound psychological insights to buzzwords, encourages a societal mindset that prioritizes victimhood over recovery, and continues to bloat the already overweight mental health complex.

