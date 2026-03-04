Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NAGA's avatar
NAGA
7h

There is also individual susceptibility. The sensitive or vulnerable may be seriously injured (traumatised) by events considered trivial by more hardy souls.

Human beings have common characteristics, certainly; however we are individually as unique as snow crystals.

The conditioning imposed by social structures and hierarchy renders us superficially alike and conforming to the corporate status quo and transforms us into ruthless killing machines in one context or another.

We are intended not for ruthless competition for dominance but to co-operate for mutual success. Only thus will the Human Race fulfill its true destiny and purpose.

Reply
Share
1 reply
RAB's avatar
RAB
2h

From one MD to another; good article.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hannah Spier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture