The War on Female Agreeableness
How feminism, popular culture and psychology trained girls to distrust softness, compromise and accommodation.
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Girls were taught to speak up, resist influence, reject criticism and never change for anyone. But what happens when every part of culture—film, advertising, social media, schools and psychology—pushes in the same direction?
This episode examines how efforts to make girls tougher may also have discouraged compromise, accommodation and agreeableness, leaving many women trained to approach relationships as power struggles rather than cooperation.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Women Acting Like Men
00:24 A Lifetime of “Empowerment”
01:41 How Assertiveness Became Liberation
02:47 Self-Esteem and the Extroverted Ideal
03:34 How Film and Television Changed Women
05:49 When Female Coldness Became Powerful
07:37 The Rise of the Female Antihero
08:47 Wednesday, Disney and Emotional Detachment
10:08 Sponsor: Looki L1
10:59 Advertising, Girl Power and Self-Worth
12:21 Social Media’s Terrible Relationship Advice
13:43 How Schools Trained Girls to Assert Themselves
15:39 The Problem With Social-Emotional Learning
17:37 Why “Prosocial Behaviour” Can Hide Aggression
18:07 Extroversion Versus Agreeableness
19:06 What Girls Were Taught to Prioritize
20:18 How This Undermines Intimacy
21:11 Can You Respect a Man You Were Taught to Fight?
Exceptional post. Bravo.
Wow. Just wow. It's great to finally understand why so many things nowadays are like what they are, but at the same time, it is deeply depressing to understand how far we've gone,and how much further we are, as a society, on recognizing it and correcting course.