Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
2d

Exceptional post. Bravo.

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Esborogardius Antoniopolus's avatar
Esborogardius Antoniopolus
2dEdited

Wow. Just wow. It's great to finally understand why so many things nowadays are like what they are, but at the same time, it is deeply depressing to understand how far we've gone,and how much further we are, as a society, on recognizing it and correcting course.

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