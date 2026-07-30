Want to watch ad-free? Click here!

Girls were taught to speak up, resist influence, reject criticism and never change for anyone. But what happens when every part of culture—film, advertising, social media, schools and psychology—pushes in the same direction?

This episode examines how efforts to make girls tougher may also have discouraged compromise, accommodation and agreeableness, leaving many women trained to approach relationships as power struggles rather than cooperation.

CHAPTERS:

00:00 Women Acting Like Men

00:24 A Lifetime of “Empowerment”

01:41 How Assertiveness Became Liberation

02:47 Self-Esteem and the Extroverted Ideal

03:34 How Film and Television Changed Women

05:49 When Female Coldness Became Powerful

07:37 The Rise of the Female Antihero

08:47 Wednesday, Disney and Emotional Detachment

10:08 Sponsor: Looki L1

10:59 Advertising, Girl Power and Self-Worth

12:21 Social Media’s Terrible Relationship Advice

13:43 How Schools Trained Girls to Assert Themselves

15:39 The Problem With Social-Emotional Learning

17:37 Why “Prosocial Behaviour” Can Hide Aggression

18:07 Extroversion Versus Agreeableness

19:06 What Girls Were Taught to Prioritize

20:18 How This Undermines Intimacy

21:11 Can You Respect a Man You Were Taught to Fight?

Share