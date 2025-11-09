If you trace the evolution of family photos on the walls of my childhood home, you’ll notice the same slow progression in every frame: each of us getting a little heavier year after year. I was overweight from infancy, and things only worsened as I grew.

My mother, who loved me dearly, suffered with me as I cried after being bullied and was desperate to help. My childhood was a carousel of doctors’ visits, weigh-ins, meal plans, and tearful car rides over denied ice-cream cones. It was full of daily humiliations. Wearing adult clothes altered to fit a child’s body, joining “special” gym classes for the kids who had disabilities and falling asleep in lessons because of blood sugar crashes. Teachers thought I was lazy or dim. I wasn’t, I was exhausted, hungry, and ashamed.

Food was my comfort and my companion. I ate to fill an absence left by an almost insatiable need for affection and security. After school I’d sit in front of the TV, cookies in hand, feeling briefly soothed, then worse.

None of our attempts worked. The whole family was big, but I was the worst off and the only one whose life was governed by the negative feelings the weight created. My hobbies — piano, clarinet and band practice — involved no movement, and my weight steadily climbed.

By late adolescence, the struggle with weight had become my identity.

I ricocheted from one fad diet to the next — lemon-cayenne cleanses, cabbage soup, disgusting shakes — always with hope and always giving up before two weeks had passed. Inspired by my brothers who both quickly lost all the weight in their adolescent due to team sports, I started jogging. It slowed the gain but never reversed it. At 5’3 and nearly 198 pounds, I felt trapped inside my own body.

Weight consumed me. It dominated my thoughts, distracted me from studying, and dimmed my potential. Looking back, I ache for the time it stole from me. During medical school, I tried to compensate with obsessive spinning classes, attempting to out-exercise my appetite. At my best I would reach 165 pounds after months of low-carb misery and high fat slops, but it wouldn’t stick. No matter what, the obsession never lifted. Every diet was a siege and nothing became a lifestyle. Everything felt like battle and overshadowed experiences that should have been offered more attention.

When I met my husband, I must have weighed at least 165 pounds and I carried my struggle with food into our relationship. It clashed with his untroubled approach like two opposing worlds. I thought about the next meal all the time. I wanted dinner to be a reward at the end of each day. He, on the other hand, saw that as unnecessary. Food, to him, was just food — pleasant, but functional. I found that both maddening and enviable.

When he wasn’t home, I’d eat differently: more freely and secretly. With him, restrained. He’d notice that treats we kept in the cupboard had mysteriously vanished and ask, puzzled but not upset, “Where did all the cookies go?” His confusion mirrored mine. I didn’t understand how someone could be so calm around food; he didn’t understand what it meant to need it.

Then came the grocery store incident. We’d had an argument and I stormed off, reaching for chocolate bars as if pulled by instinct. He looked at me, genuinely perplexed, and said, “You know, just because we fought doesn’t mean you have to eat chocolate.” I hadn’t even realized what was doing. My reflex to self-soothe with sugar was so automatic that it felt like part of me. It was also a shock to hear it said so plainly.