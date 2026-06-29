Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Americ McCullagh's avatar
Americ McCullagh
11h

Your last example of the woman who changed because she met a man who was stable. This was my experience. Coming from an insane household and meeting someone who has stable energy is a gift. I often say my husband saved me from a life of unnecessary suffering and drama. If you are truly open for love, you will want to change.

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Gwyddion Flint's avatar
Gwyddion Flint
11h

It's hard not to see a well intentioned, but disastrous mix of political correctness/modern institutional feminism andthe over-validation of everything playing out through the management of this condition. To the point where instead of reforming and improving the treatment, I could see the diagnosis being abolished instead, as 'too stigmatising', completely side-stepping the real reason there is stigma for this condition in the first place. Who would really stigmatise someone for simply 'feeling too much'? It just doesn't play out in reality.

Self reporting isn't always a reliable measure of improvement in many conditions for reasons of 'reality-testing' or defense mechanisms, and BPD should be considered one of these conditions.

The interpersonal is key, which is why I think that if the individual is in a relationship any potential new therapy framework therapy should incorporate a from of couples' therapy.

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