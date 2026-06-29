The standard story of Borderline Personality Disorder is that the patient suffers too much and too intensely. She feels abandonment more acutely than other people, reacts more strongly to rejection, experiences emotions with unusual force, and therefore struggles to regulate herself. Borderline women are among the most emotionally distressed patients psychiatrists see, reporting extraordinary levels of loneliness, emptiness, resentment, fear, and despair.

The Wrong Model, The Wrong Treatment

There is truth in this picture, but it is only a fraction of it. And if we misunderstand what the disorder really is, it stands to reason that the treatment we build around that misunderstanding will fall short. This is why the gold standard treatment for borderline personality disorder, Dialectical Behaviour Therapy, or DBT, only helps reduce the most acute symptoms. It sees the patient’s behaviour mainly as the result of their pain, and assumes that if the pain is reduced, their functioning will improve.

But when we aim only to calm the extreme neuroticism — the visible distress — of the borderline patient, without acknowledging the equally harmful effects of low agreeableness and poor conscientiousness, we miss the real problem. It is the combination of these traits, and the fast life strategy allowed to solidify into a personality that repeatedly uses crisis to move other people, that needs to be addressed.

Talk to the former husband who spent years giving in and monitoring his words because a small disagreement could trigger an exhausting fight he would never win. Talk to the parents who rearranged their lives around the fear that their daughter might hurt herself. Talk to the friend group repeatedly split by rumours, accusations, loyalty tests, and endless interpersonal dramas. Talk to the adult children who grew up learning that mother’s emotional state determined the mood of the entire household. They common thread in their stories is a life governed by someone else’s emotions. They describe guilt, confusion, resentment, exhaustion and a strange asymmetry: enormous attention is paid to the suffering of the borderline patient, while the suffering she causes is treated as secondary or disappears entirely. That’s why family members often enter therapy hoping someone will finally name the pattern they have been living inside, only to leave confused by the therapist’s optimism. The progress being celebrated in the room rarely having translated into a person who is easier, safer, or more stable to live with.

This mismatch does not exist when we talk about the same pattern, the way it’s usually expressed in men.

The Male Equivalent

Consider the diagnosis that sits closest to Borderline Personality Disorder, at the same level and within the same category: Antisocial Personality Disorder. Both belong to Cluster B. Both are associated with very low agreeableness and low conscientiousness. Both involve impulsivity, unstable relationships, poor emotional regulation, and a tendency to place immediate emotional needs above long-term obligations. Both are personality styles that act out, because of an underlying extreme trait profile coupled with an interpersonal strategy that has been learned because it works. Where someone with a borderline dynamic uses emotional escalation to move others into action on her behalf, often to secure attention, protection, or resources more quickly, the man with an antisocial dynamic is equally inclined toward exploitation but usually chooses a more overtly aggressive tactic. The behaviour stems from similar underlying hardware, expressed through feminine or masculine strategies. This is one reason Antisocial Personality Disorder is diagnosed predominantly in men, while Borderline Personality Disorder is diagnosed predominantly in women.

Yet they are described very differently, and our attitude to their treatment is oddly asymmetrical as well. The criteria for Borderline Personality Disorder focus primarily on the pain she experiences. The suffering is foregrounded. The effects on other people are present, but they occupy much less space in the description. The antisocial man is judged primarily by the damage he causes. Has he broken the law? Lied repeatedly? Acted aggressively? Failed to honour obligations? Exploited others? The emphasis is on behaviour and its consequences for the people around him. The borderline woman may also lie, exploit, act aggressively, fail to honour obligations, and cause serious harm, but her checklist asks different questions. Does she feel chronically empty? Does she hurt herself? Does she suffer from an unstable sense of self?

This is from a psychology lecture notes, “ASPD” = Antisocial Personality Disorder and “BPD”= Borderline Personality Disorder. Positioned within the same category, yet the words used to describe them clearly differ.

But suffering and harmfulness are not opposites. A person can be genuinely distressed and still manipulate others. She can feel emotions intensely and still fail to care adequately about the emotions of those around her. Emotional intensity should not be confused with empathy for others.

The reason for establishing this comparison is because it becomes useful once we start thinking about treatment. With antisocial men, we are remarkably clear-eyed about the chances of treatment success once the personality style has become entrenched enough to repeatedly harm others. Once they have been convicted of a crime or repeatedly shown misconduct, which is often part of the diagnostic picture itself, we approach prognosis and therapeutic expectation with caution. We do not overpromise.

Their treatment does not focus only on inner suffering, and few people believe that reducing that suffering will, by itself, change the behaviour in any serious way. Instead, we try to shape behaviour through external constraints and incentives, so they can function without causing serious damage to those around them. Contingency therapy: we leverage the resources offered to them to encourage stable employment and insist on legal accountability. And we treat the signs of inner suffering like substance abuse, which is very common, as important but ultimately separate from the core issue of aggression, manipulation, and disregard for others. The inner suffering is not treated as causal and he is not excused because he had a difficult childhood. Society expects him to restrain himself anyway.

The question is why we are so reluctant to make the same demand of the borderline woman. The treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder should therefore be approached with the same realism, because the structure of both disorders is more similar than our current diagnostic language allows us to see.

Treating the Strategy

If one accepts the thesis I have laid out, namely that Borderline Personality Disorder is not primarily a disorder of feelings but a disorder of instability emerging from the combination of high neuroticism, low agreeableness, low conscientiousness, and an environment that repeatedly rewards maladaptive strategies, then treatment has to make those strategies stop working.

Change the Target

The first step is to change the focus. These patients are already naturally inclined, through low agreeableness, to organise the world around their own needs, and if therapy keeps measuring progress mainly by how much distress they report, that tendency is reinforced rather than redirected. When they are praised for reporting fewer depressive symptoms or fewer thoughts of self-harm, they can easily come away with the impression that this is enough, that they are already making serious progress. But feeling less distressed is not the same as becoming easier to live with. Treatment has to make them more aware of the effect their behaviour has on other people, because that awareness is not sufficiently developed on its own. It needs to be repeated in the same concrete way one would teach a child: when you have a tantrum, your sister’s needs are pushed aside and everything becomes about you; you are not the only person in this family. The goal of treatment should be the development of traits that allow a person to live alongside others without using emotional escalation, seduction, or charm to secure desired outcomes. The relevant questions become: Can she keep commitments? Can she tolerate disappointment? Can she tell the truth when lying would be easier? Can she sustain relationships without coercion? Can she care for others without making herself the centre of the story?

Restore Consequences

As in the case of the antisocial dynamic, we need to work with the leverage available and create a different incentive structure. Many borderline patients receive considerable resources in the form of disability benefits, housing support, parental financial help, crisis services, therapy, social work involvement, or repeated rescue from partners and family members. Too often these resources come with few conditions, and even where conditions exist, an emotional crisis can usually loosen them. I have seen these patients wrap therapists around their little finger, and I have been in that position myself. Fear of liability, accusations of cruelty, and a powerful nurturing instinct can make clinicians respond to crisis in exactly the way families do: by lowering expectations, increasing support, and teaching the patient once again that emotional escalation works.

Treatment has to teach the opposite lesson. When suicidal threats move therapists and families into action on the patient’s behalf, treatment begins to resemble hostage negotiation. This does not mean denying that the suffering is real, but it does mean taking a braver stance: your life is your responsibility, and we cannot live it for you. These are the obligations you need to fulfil in order to receive resources from us. If you are too sick to meet them, the hospital remains available, but crisis will not suspend ordinary expectations indefinitely. We will not reorganise our lives around the threat, though we will visit once you are stable. Resources and privileges return when you are well enough to resume the agreed obligations.

Repeated behaviours associated with instability, such as harassment after rejection, public accusations, self-harm threats used to avoid consequences, or refusal to honour basic commitments, should therefore lead to restrictions, not more attention: reduced access to discretionary support, loss of privileges, and increased obligation. Benefits could be contingent on treatment attendance, part-time employment, education, or structured community work. Families could make financial support dependent on clear behavioural contracts rather than open-ended rescue.

Community work is a useful example because it trains something at the core of the borderline dynamic: low agreeableness. Caring for elderly people, helping children, maintaining communal spaces, or volunteering in structured settings forces the patient to confront a simple but important reality: other people have needs that remain real regardless of her emotional state. If she is made to live that repeatedly, the behaviour can become habitual, just as politeness is trained in children until prosocial behaviour is internalised.

Let Reality Teach

The legal system struggles with these personalities for a similar reason. Antisocial men are easier to contain because their behaviour is overt. They commit crimes, start fights, steal money, or break clear social rules. Borderline women more often operate in the grey zones of social life, where the damage is emotional, relational, or reputational and therefore hard to prove. False accusations, using children after divorce, harassment disguised as vulnerability, or repeated emotional crises used to control others rarely leave the kind of evidence courts are comfortable with.

Part of the problem is that they can often pull themselves together long enough to make a good impression. The other problem is that, on average, female offenders receive more lenient treatment within the criminal justice system, including lower rates of incarceration and shorter sentences for comparable offences. Consequences arrive late, if they arrive at all, and the lesson learned is the sight of female suffering and a compelling story can move institutions just as easily as family members.

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Because these patients are so often rescued, they are also deprived of the one experience that might force a serious confrontation with what their life has become. This is especially true for women, who are less often left alone with the full consequences of their choices because female distress so readily activates protection in others. I once heard a male borderline patient describe sitting in a social services office, surrounded by people who had visibly reached the end of the strategies they had been living by, and realising with horror that this was where his own path was taking him. For a moment, the crisis no longer worked as a way to move other people. It revealed the life his choices were producing, and he wanted to change strategy. That kind of encounter with reality is precisely what treatment can use if we are willing to speak about character. But when family members rescue the patient too quickly, often by accepting some alternative explanation that presents the person as sick rather than responsible, the moment passes and the cycle continues.

Change the Environment

Such direct accountability and enforcement of boundaries have often been absent for these individuals. This can happen through obvious neglect, with an alcoholic parent lying on the couch too drunk to care, but it can also happen through overindulgence, where parents live in fear of emotional escalation and slowly teach the child that distress overrides expectation. The personality is left to spiral into maladaptation, either because of missing structure in the home or in the environment.

When parents suddenly realize in their adolescent girl that these traits are uncontrollable, the solution is to do what is necessary to change the environment. Drawing support from whatever external scaffolding you can find while trying to create a different incentive structure at home. Remove her from peer groups that reward instability. Restrict social media, find a community with stronger norms around modesty, responsibility, and family life. Some (sadly ever fewer) religious communities still provide precisely this structure. They reward restraint over exhibitionism, service over self-expression, and long-term obligation over short-term gratification. They are not perfect environments but might be the hail Mary providing that external structure; a scaffolding for a highly unstable temperament while the capacity for internal structure is being developed.

It may cost money parents feel they do not have, and it may provoke fierce opposition from the daughter herself, but changing the environment should not be underestimated. Many young men describe military service as the first structure that forced them into adulthood: they had to get up, obey orders, control their impulses, cooperate with others, and discover that their mood did not determine the demands placed on them. For boys from fatherless homes this can be especially powerful, because the army supplies, however imperfectly, the external boundaries, hierarchy, and expectations that were missing at home. The borderline girl is often shaped by a similar absence of enforced limits, though the outcome looks different because female temperament and female social strategies express themselves differently.

Where the boy may develop conduct problems, the girl may learn emotional escalation, manipulation, avoidance, and crisis as ways of moving the adults around her.

Build External Scaffolding

Family life itself, stable marriages, clear parental hierarchies, shared obligations, and expectations that do not move under emotional pressure are not relics of an oppressive past. They are behavioural scaffolding protecting the person from their worst tendencies. They are what we have lost and why we are seeing this problem on the rise and thus must be considered part of the solution.

I once saw this play out in a young woman who improved, not because she had finally learned to define herself outside a man, as the feminist script would demand, but because she entered a relationship with a man stable enough not to be moved by her crises. He was not cruel, but he was emotionally steady, and that steadiness gave her something she had not been able to generate internally. When she escalated, he did not reorganise himself around it. When she tested the boundary, he made clear what was acceptable and what was not. Because she wanted him and wanted the relationship to survive, she had a reason to contain herself, and over time the relationship became a form of external structure. This is exactly what modern advice often misses: for an unstable temperament, a stable attachment can be corrective precisely because it places the woman inside expectations she is motivated to meet.

Borderline is a disorder of instability, so the antidote cannot be more fluidity, more validation of that instability, more self-expression, or more exemption from ordinary life. The antidote has to be the structures that have reliably provided stability throughout human history. It is corrected by building a life sturdy enough to contain the instability.

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