In medical school we are taught to be politely direct and that not warning patients about predictable consequences was gross negligence. When faced with a patient who is obese, it would be malpractice to remain silent about the inevitable: “While you may not be suffering now, if you don’t lose weight, ten years down the line you are guaranteed to face metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.” The ethics of medicine demands that we warn patients about dangerous habits; yet in psychiatry, we do the opposite.

Imagine my confusion, when I entered psychiatry and psychotherapy training, to be told that my role was no longer to warn, but to listen. “Be a blank slate,” they instructed. “Withhold judgment. Do not give answers or opinions. Simply mirror.” We were trained to suppress common sense, to believe that if we simply listened empathetically enough, somehow the truth would emerge organically from the patient’s own musings.

Had I been the person I am now, I would have challenged this from the start. But at that time, I had not yet become the antifeminist psychiatrist™. Many find that title cruel, accusing me of being uncaring toward women. But let me tell you why this so-called “judgmental” stance is, in fact, the essence of compassion. Conversations between doctor and patient should be judgmental, because you are delivering a judgment — a prognosis — on their future health. You are sometimes the only one advocating the unwanted truth for a patient’s long-term benefit.

Just as lifestyle without medical judgement leads to suffering, so feminism without judgment lets women march into emptiness, regret, and despair. I learned this the hard way.

So let me tell you my story.

I grew up in Norway, a country where egalitarian values seep into us almost with the air we breathe. From an early age, women are assured that every door is open to us, that our achievements will be celebrated, that there is no limit to what we can do. And like so many of my peers, I believed it.

When I entered medicine, I was the archetype of the young professional woman: ambitious, career-focused, proud of my independence. I believed that personal fulfilment was to be found in professional achievement. In the recognition of colleagues, the thrill of advancement and in the slow, steady climb toward a title. Family life was something separate, secondary. I gave it only a fraction of the thought I gave my career, assuming that whatever happened would simply “happen.”

I never questioned this mindset; it ran so deep it even caused conflict at home. When I became pregnant, I argued bitterly with my husband about the “unfairness” of maternity leave and about my career being forced to pause while he would carry on unchanged. This grievance is not unique; I have since heard it echoed by countless female patients and friends.

And then my daughter was born, and the change was immediate, visceral, and undeniable. The seven months of maternity leave we had decided I would take remain among the best periods of my life. What I had not anticipated was how returning to work, being separated from her, would cause me physical pain.

I was in anguish. Suddenly, the trajectory I had been so proud of and received so much support for by everyone—to become head of a psychiatric department by the age of 31—had entirely lost its appeal. I no longer recognized myself. I was well on my way to accomplish this obscene plan. Yet there I was, crying in the hospital bathroom, clutching my phone, staring at photos of my baby while she sat in daycare and rushing out the door as soon as I thought no one noticed.

In my mind, the dream of the gleaming title on the fancy office door was replaced with obsessing over the period-tracking app on my phone: the most elegant solution now seemed to be another pregnancy, with the accompanying maternity leave.

For months I ploughed on, trying to believe the working mothers’ credo: It’s just hormones, they’re not your own feelings, they will pass. But they didn’t. One moment finally jolted me into action. Earlier that day, the cardiology specialist had complimented me for correctly interpreting a set of tricky EKGs—a skill I had spent six months practicing. I felt nothing. No rush, no satisfaction, just indifference. Hours later, after rushing across town so frantically that I slipped on the gravel and arrived at the daycare scratched and panting, I heard the teacher say: “Your daughter always smells so nice.” And in that moment, I felt the rush of success I had been missing earlier on. That was when it struck me like lightning: This is not normal. I had been misled.

That night I begged my husband: let me quit the hospital job, let me take our daughter out of daycare, let me raise her myself.

This revelation shattered everything I thought I knew. It was a betrayal, and it awoke in me a deep distrust. So, while my daughter napped, I dug into the literature I had never been encouraged to read. Slowly, my views shifted from egalitarian, unreligious liberal to religious conservative. From feminist to an opponent of the ideology that raises girls in the dark and encourages their worst impulses.

The trouble was that these shifts placed me at odds with the world of psychology. The field is overwhelmingly feminized, liberal and progressive. Its interpretation of mental illness is filtered through that lens.

Even as I finished my psychotherapy degree, I began to voice these concerns. When the topic of personality came up, I raised the inconvenient truth that women, on average, score higher in neuroticism. And that this might explain the higher prevalence of anxiety and depression in women. You could hear a pin drop to the floor.

After that, whenever I raised my voice, their faces snapped upward in defiance. Feeling isolated and discouraged, since their responses were always predictable, I only spoke up when I had direct experience of their methods working against the patient’s interest. One such instance came during a discussion of “burnout.” The prevailing interpretation was that it stemmed from economic pressures, family anxieties or women’s lives being especially tough, with “rest” offered as the solution. Never once acknowledging the deeper reality: the absence of meaning and content in the secular urban lives most of our patients endure.

Through these disputes, I arrived at a conclusion: there is no such thing as a neutral therapist. Just as there is no such thing as a neutral journalist or teacher. Every word chosen in a session is shaped by one’s worldview. Might as well be honest about your bias up front and consider it informed consent.

Disillusioned with the field I once loved, angry at my colleagues’ unquestioning conformity and the propaganda they perpetuated, I began to write. I focused on what I consider the gravest omission in psychology: its refusal to confront the true source of the women’s mental health crisis. With every rise in the diagnoses concerning women, their aetiology predictably align with a progressive ideology: Gender roles, the “work life balance juggle,” unfair societal expectations, to name but a few.

For instance, the progressive answer to my crisis would be a defiant: Why can’t you have both? If society were different, if only women were not limited, if only men would pull their weight, if only there were better workplace structures, then you would not be faced with this problem. You should not have to choose. Indeed, in Norway they have gone further than most in engineering this very possibility without improving women’s mental health.

The reason for this lies in what I discovered, and what psychologists conceal. That my body had already chosen. Choosing was not the problem. It was the consequence of forcing myself in the other direction. That is what I was attempting in the bathroom that day and every time the working mothers around me submitted their tireless encouragements. I had the perfect job situation with daycare and unlimited sympathy from everyone. Those factors were decoys. It was the suppression of what was a biological need that caused serious psychological distress.

The irony is that the danger of suppression is a basic psychological principle we have known for ages, one psychologists and psychiatrists readily warn against in other contexts when it fits their worldview. For example, a woman grieving the loss of her husband is encouraged to confront the grief, to accept the loss and to rebuild life around that reality. Nobody would tell her the grief was really about something else. Yet, in the case of motherhood versus ambition, psychiatrists and psychologists, biased by the ideology they ascribe to, will evade the reality of biology and encourage suppression.

So, I proposed an alternative: that the women’s health crisis is the predictable outcome of the social engineering we have done in the name of that ideology. Namely feminism. It sowed the harmful lies we still believe: that the pride in work can sustain a woman. Motherhood, optional. That biology is but a small inconvenience to be ignored at will. When the truth is that a woman will never know a greater satisfaction than being a mother and that the need for it is not optional—it is a destiny inscribed in the very fabric of who we are.

The response I had after writing this alternative explanation to the women’s health crisis in “Why I Am the Antifeminist Psychiatrist,” only confirmed this. It was overwhelming. Women came forward online, in private sessions, in whispered confidences—grateful to finally be able to speak without fear of censure. Their confessions were all a version of: “I was a career woman. I had no idea. I am stunned by the satisfaction I feel as a mother. Nobody warned me how much I would regret delaying it.”

It was as if we had lifted a beautiful rock and found the crawling insects underneath.

A century ago, it might have been excusable to say, “We don’t know if prioritizing career over family will bring long-term suffering.” But now we do know. The evidence that women are increasingly unhappy being childless is overwhelming: they tell us as much in surveys, fertility clinics are overflowing and rates of mental disorders rising. Just as the smoker in 1920 could plausibly argue that “there is no evidence” his habit harms him, now we know better, and not informing is malpractice. So, too with the ideas of feminism.

And yet, psychiatry remains silent. Worse, it colludes.

