Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
21h

Terrence Popp.

Nice.

Thanks for having him on your program.

He has rescued many men from self deletion.

Though his very masculine, raucous, ribald content is not for the frail & SJWs 😄

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David Harrison's avatar
David Harrison
1dEdited

Where is there training for husbands (or potential husbands) to become aware and learn practical skills to navigate the chaos of personality issues in their spouse; in order for them to maintain their own minds, heart, souls, emotions, finances, health, and careers without being derailed on the tracks of responsibilities in doing life? The rules of functioning marriages and operating relations seem to change every year. We just signed the marriage contract to pay the bills, and to not be embarrassed when we take them out for dinner, church, etc.

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