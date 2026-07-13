Why So Many Young Women Think They Have Multiple Personalities
The Psychobabble Show
Dissociation is a real and measurable psychological phenomenon—but does that validate dissociative identity disorder as it is commonly portrayed online and diagnosed in clinical practice?
I also look at the history of multiple personality disorder—from mesmerism and hypnosis to *The Three Faces of Eve*, *Sybil*, *Split*, and TikTok—and offers advice for parents whose children return from therapy with a new DID diagnosis.
Terrence Popp.
Nice.
Thanks for having him on your program.
He has rescued many men from self deletion.
Though his very masculine, raucous, ribald content is not for the frail & SJWs 😄
Where is there training for husbands (or potential husbands) to become aware and learn practical skills to navigate the chaos of personality issues in their spouse; in order for them to maintain their own minds, heart, souls, emotions, finances, health, and careers without being derailed on the tracks of responsibilities in doing life? The rules of functioning marriages and operating relations seem to change every year. We just signed the marriage contract to pay the bills, and to not be embarrassed when we take them out for dinner, church, etc.