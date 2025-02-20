(For legal purposes are certain persons and places anonymised)

Earlier this month of February, Dr. Holger Richter, then Chief Psychologist at his hospital in East Germany, gave an interview to Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) and Die Welt, two of the most widely read newspapers in Switzerland and Germany titled: "It is mainly young left-wing women who seek therapy."

The interview came in the wake of his recent book, “Beyond Diagnoses,” in which he critically examined the state of modern psychology, arguing that the profession has become increasingly dominated by left-wing ideology and a growing feminization that has compromised the quality of practice and contributed to a surge in diagnoses.

Following this, activists, many of them self-identified "Social Justice Warriors," have mobilized not only to pressure his employer into silencing him but to destroy his career and reputation. They have flooded the administration of his hospital with formal complaints—letters not engaging with his arguments but attacking him personally. He has been labelled a misogynist, right-wing extremist, and even “dangerous to humanity” simply for pointing out trends that many in the profession know to be true but are too afraid to say.

Dr. Richter was summoned to answer for the controversy. More than ten letters of complaint had been received, all using the same ideological buzzwords, all demanding consequences. None of these complainants had spoken to him directly. It was suggested that his statements "threatened the reputation" of the hospital. However, Dr. Richter pushed back, pointing out that taking the complaints at face value meant endorsing the activists’ ideological framing.

Yet, the administration attempted to exert control over his speech, insisting that he must inform them before publishing anything in the future—a clear attempt to intimidate and censor him.

Psychobabble has an interview scheduled with Dr. Richter and will follow his story closely. What concerns him the most, is the public call by one activist to report him to the German Psychotherapists' Association (Psychotherapeutenkammer) which could result in formal disciplinary measures. This is no longer just a smear campaign—it is a direct assault on his professional credentials and livelihood. Dr. Richter has four children. In response, he is now seeking legal counsel to file defamation charges against those leading the attack.

The Interview:

"It is mainly young left-wing women who seek therapy"

The psychologist Holger Richter criticizes the pathologization of society. He argues that left-wing individuals cultivate a victim culture. The feminization of the psychotherapy profession also plays a role, he says in an interview with Birgit Schmid. Mr. Richter, mental illnesses are on the rise, even though we are materially better off than ever before. You hold 'wokeness' partly responsible. In psychotherapy, the concept of 'emotional entitlement' has prevailed, as you write in your book. But if a patient suffers, isn't that their subjective experience?

My criticism is directed at certain diagnoses that have surged dramatically. People go to therapists and say: "I am highly sensitive," "I am autistic," "I am trans," or "I have ADHD." The subjective perception is treated as fact. Wokeness focuses on victim groups and sensitivity. Everyone gets a diagnosis that objectifies their feelings, complete with the therapist’s stamp of approval. This also has legal consequences. What do you mean by that?

One can receive academic accommodations, sue others for misnaming them, or obtain money from a victim fund without legal proof. These diagnoses are prone to manipulation. I am not accusing all patients, but there is a segment that exploits this. Is it not progress that mental illnesses are no longer stigmatized?

The loss of stigma is good, but it has led to a pandemic of pathologization. Certain diagnoses have increased by several thousand percent. Currently, around 140,000 students in Germany are studying psychology; in the 1990s, it was only 30,000. Each year, 2,000 new psychotherapy practices open in Germany. For Millennials and Generation Z, psychological suffering has become part of identity formation. You mean that people identify with their ADHD or hypersensitivity and feel special because of it?

A diagnosis today offers an identity. Traditional identities—nationality, gender roles, religion, or being the child of a professor or baker—play a much smaller role. ADHD, gender dysphoria, or autism create new identities. Many adults who receive an ADHD diagnosis after years of suffering feel relieved: Their pain finally has a name. What is wrong with that?

I do not deny that a diagnosis can help one understand oneself. But: Some diagnoses prevent people from looking at what truly hurts. They no longer ask why they keep making the same mistakes or why they are easily offended. Instead, they believe there is a medical cause, a brain disorder. That is not always the case?

No. Social media, with its constant stimuli and toxic culture of comparison, plays a huge role. Young girls are particularly affected. Additionally, increased drug use and the contagion effect of being offered an identity contribute. A friend tells another, "This online questionnaire shows I have autism." The other than follows suit. Group identities provide orientation. You say a diagnosis grants victim status. What is the advantage of being a victim?

Having a diagnosis means having an explanation for why one cannot do certain things. "I am hypersensitive" or "I have ADHD"—therefore, "it’s too loud," "I cannot be exposed to too many stimuli," "the open-plan office overwhelms me." Some patients have already undergone seven therapies without any improvement. Are women more susceptible to social contagion?

It is mainly young, woke left-wing women who cultivate a victim culture and confirm each other in their victimhood. Severe mental illnesses are treated in about equal numbers among men and women, proportionate to the population. However, in outpatient and inpatient psychotherapy, young women aged 18 to 40 clearly predominate—with diagnoses that are often vague, expansive, and sometimes total seven different conditions. What influence does political belief have on mental health?

This aspect is rarely discussed. People who believe they have control over their lives tend to be better off. One sees the opposite in left-wing individuals—conservative men are more likely to say, "I must take charge of my life, I cannot rely on the state, I have to earn my own money." If they fail, they get back up. Left-leaning individuals, however, tend to blame the state, society, their environment, capitalism—and women blame the patriarchy. Their prevailing attitude is: "I can’t do anything about it." They feel powerless and develop symptoms. Do more left-wing people come to therapy, while right-wing people know how to help themselves?

Yes. Young left-wing women suffer from mental illness far more than the much-maligned "old white man." Psychological disorders provide an escape—a neurotic compromise—when one believes nothing can be changed but still wants to evade society. These patients demand special attention and consideration for their disorders and often present themselves very confidently. They denigrate others who question their suffering. Moderate right-wing and conservative people also experience suffering as part of life but do not consider it a disease. Expressing emotions is positive. Many men do not say when they feel bad because they fear appearing unmanly. Would it not be desirable for young men to reflect on themselves in the same way, without fear of seeming weak?

Absolutely. The classic toxic masculinity model—"I am tough, I have no feelings, I just push through"—makes men more prone to alcohol abuse, aggression, and a higher suicide risk. But then there are the young, soft, left-wing men who overanalyse everything, do not work, live with their parents, and see every societal demand as an imposition. I advise them to adopt some traditional masculinity—roll up their sleeves, tackle something, and experience self-efficacy. Have you had far-right men in therapy?

A few. Far-right extremists often suffer from severe mental illnesses such as depression or paranoia. They frequently exhibit pronounced narcissism combined with paranoid personality traits. Their thinking is rigid, and they elevate their own group above all others. They prefer taking medication to talking about emotions. I have never encountered a right-wing person with gender dysphoria. Why is that?

Conservative people already have a strong identity—religion, gender roles, family, homeland. They are less open to new experiences and stick to what feels safe. They do not need to demand to be addressed correctly because, in a positive sense, they are narcissistically self-assured. Their narcissism is contained and does not seek external validation. Perhaps they are also more conformist and repress contradictions and cognitive dissonances. A society that defines itself by deviating from the norm has something narcissistic about it. Can you see political patterns here as well?

Narcissistic personalities tend to have fantasies of saving the world. This is evident in left-wing and green political circles, but also among the right. On the right, narcissism manifests in fantasies of superiority over other ethnicities. Among patients with the diagnosis boom, vulnerable narcissism is hidden. They seek attention, care, and blame the world for their suffering. Everyone believes they are surrounded by narcissists. But no one wants to be one. It is striking: While ADHD and autism diagnoses are increasing, narcissism diagnoses are rare.

I have reviewed 8,000 therapy applications as an expert in recent years. Only three times was narcissistic personality disorder diagnosed. Many who claim to have autism today have families, jobs, and income—and appear narcissistic. They are self-absorbed and lack empathy. True autism is a severe developmental disorder with intellectual and social impairments. Are therapists simply confirming whatever diagnosis patients suggest? Or are they reluctant to challenge them?

That plays a role. Nearly 80% of therapists today are women, and 75% of patients are also women. In 2000, 60% of therapists were female. Women tend to confirm each other more, contradict less, and are more empathetic. A female therapist may hesitate to challenge a female patient who sees herself as a victim. Some therapists also fear being labelled sexist, racist, or transphobic, so they prefer to confirm rather than question.

Then The Mob Came for Him

In these following letters of complaint, the modus operandi of cancel culture- the feminine bullying tactics of silencing dissent - is evident:

Claim moral authority – They assert the right to dictate what language is acceptable, framing themselves as protectors of the marginalized. Manufacture outrage – They insert claims of emotional harm, alleging that certain groups (women, trans people, neurodivergent individuals) have been “harmed” by the words. Deploy ideological buzzwords – They flood the discourse with terms like toxic, authoritarian, equity, structural, and latent bias to construct a narrative that is impossible to disprove. Assign guilt by association – They attempt to link the target to other “problematic” figures or movements. Dr. Richter, for example, is from East Germany, where the right-wing AfD is strong, and NZZ has been labelled “right-wing,” which supposedly makes him suspicious. Demand consequences Shift the battle away from the original argument – Instead of engaging with Dr. Richter’s concerns about over-diagnosis and ideological bias in psychotherapy, the discussion has become a moral inquisition against him as a person.

This climate of fear and suppression that governs today’s mental health profession is directly contributing to our collective psychological decline. The people who claim to champion "inclusion" and "mental well-being" are the same ones eager to destroy a man’s life for raising uncomfortable questions about the state of our field.

Sent to the Association for German Psychotherapists by an anti-AfD activist:

With this letter, I would like to request that action be taken against a psychologist employed at ….. In my opinion, he is opening a very dangerous and dehumanizing door by linking mental, psychological, and physical phenomena to left-wing political beliefs in a way that devalues people. This contributes to the escalation of the current spiral of hatred. The individual in question is Dr. Holger Richter, who was interviewed by Neue Zürcher Zeitung. The interview was published under the title "Mentally Ill: Wokeness and the Rise of Diagnoses Such as ADHD." This development must be stopped with all possible means, as it follows a fascist logic of absolute dehumanization of marginalized groups in order to justify their exclusion. There is a growing risk of further shifting moral boundaries. I am also making this request as someone personally affected. I was diagnosed with ADHD in 2012. In my view, a person like Dr. Richter, who regularly interacts with vulnerable individuals and holds a position of power, should not be allowed to continue in his role.

Letter from a female specialist in paediatrics at a major German hospital:

The head psychotherapist at your institution, Dr. Richter, has made highly unscientific, categorical, and deeply contemptuous remarks about patients and women regarding ADHD in two nationally distributed newspapers (Neue Zürcher Zeitung and Die Welt). As a paediatric colleague, I would like to point out that there is extensive high-quality research on ADHD in leading journals (JAMA, Nature, Science) that directly contradicts the unscientific claims made by Dr. Richter. Some of his statements include: "Above all, young woke left-wing women cultivate a victim culture..." "Young, soft left-wing men who spend far too much time analysing their emotions..." "Autism... symbolically comparable to narcissism." "Female therapists (who are more numerous due to better high school grades) may be more likely to confirm diagnoses for other women..." The World Consensus Conference on ADHD has comprehensively addressed the underdiagnosis of ADHD in women, its impact on participation in society, unemployment, comorbidities, and mortality. This means that Dr. Richter had every opportunity to acquire well-founded knowledge on the topic. On your hospital’s website, Dr. Richter is listed as a supervisor. With this email, I want to highlight that allowing such claims to be further disseminated could seriously damage the reputation of your institution.

Letter from Anonymous:

The interview with Mr. Richter in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung at the following link contains transphobic, ableist, and misogynistic statements. In your field of expertise, it is an absolute disgrace to publicly endorse such positions, as they actively contribute to the exclusion and persecution of the mentioned groups.

Letter from Anonymous reads:

I just came across your interview and article, and I am appalled by how short-sighted a white person, with your so-called "education" and academic position, can engage in such opaque and absurd framing. You should be fully aware of the mechanisms you are using and should feel ashamed to even utter a single word about patriarchal inequalities! Shame on you for dedicating yourself to right-wing narratives and spreading fascist ideology! It is truly deeply disturbing how irrationally arrogant statements from old white men like you are! With emotionally detached contempt toward you, Signed

Dr. Holger Richter says he has not felt anything like this since the place he lives was called the “DDR”. He is preparing to fight with the means he has but needs the support of those brave enough to speak. We should all be more afraid of what happens next if we don’t.

To be continued in the next episode of Psychobabble, Wednesday the 26th of February.