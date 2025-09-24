Psychobabble

Wokeism as an Adaptation: Ideology, Intelligence, and the Fate of Europe

Episode 47 with Edward Dutton of The Jolly Heretic
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Edward Dutton
Sep 24, 2025
In this Psychobabble episode with

Edward Dutton
, we explore how left-wing narratives manifest in mental health issues, and why wokeism may function as an adaptation to societal decline. Together, we discuss intelligence and IQ, the decline of cognitive ability, and the curious case of “woke eugenics”—a new form of social Darwinism shaping genetic and cultural health. Dutton closes with predictions for the future of the UK and Europe in light of these forces.

Edward Dutton is a researcher based in Oulu in northern Finland. Born in London in 1980, Dutton read Theology at Durham University before completing a PhD in Religious Studies at Aberdeen University in 2006. He was made 'Docent' (Adjunct Reader) of the Anthropology of Religion and Finnish Culture at Oulu University in 2011. In 2012, however, Dutton made the move to evolutionary psychology. Since then, Dutton has published in leading psychology journals including Intelligence, and Personality and Individual Differences. He has been a guest researcher in the Psychology Department at Umeå University in Sweden and is academic consultant to a research group in the Special Education Department at King Saud University in Riyadh. In 2020, he was appointed Professor of Evolutionary Psychology at Asbiro University, a business-focused university of applied sciences in Łódź, Poland.

Click the link to keep the conversation going with us as a Psychobabble Insider—where members get access to exclusive discussions and deeper dives.

Islam and the Left: Unraveling the Attraction

Islam and the Left: Unraveling the Attraction

Let’s continue the conversation with Prof. Edward Dutton, and delve into the complex relationship between left-wing ideologies and Islam, exploring why certain individuals are drawn to Islamic narratives. We discuss the psychological and social factors that contribute to this attraction, including identity formation, virtue signaling, and intergroup dynamics. The conversation also touches on the broader implications of these trends for societal cohesion and their potential impact on the future of Western societies.

