Wokeism as an Adaptation: Ideology, Intelligence, and the Fate of Europe

, we explore how left-wing narratives manifest in mental health issues, and why wokeism may function as an adaptation to societal decline. Together, we discuss intelligence and IQ, the decline of cognitive ability, and the curious case of “woke eugenics”—a new form of social Darwinism shaping genetic and cultural health. Dutton closes with predictions for the future of the UK and Europe in light of these forces.

Edward Dutton is a researcher based in Oulu in northern Finland. Born in London in 1980, Dutton read Theology at Durham University before completing a PhD in Religious Studies at Aberdeen University in 2006. He was made 'Docent' (Adjunct Reader) of the Anthropology of Religion and Finnish Culture at Oulu University in 2011. In 2012, however, Dutton made the move to evolutionary psychology. Since then, Dutton has published in leading psychology journals including Intelligence, and Personality and Individual Differences. He has been a guest researcher in the Psychology Department at Umeå University in Sweden and is academic consultant to a research group in the Special Education Department at King Saud University in Riyadh. In 2020, he was appointed Professor of Evolutionary Psychology at Asbiro University, a business-focused university of applied sciences in Łódź, Poland.

