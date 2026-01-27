Psychobabble

Work With Psychobabble

Psychobabble is an independent psychiatry-led publication examining mental health, culture, and ideology without therapeutic euphemisms or ideological capture.

I work with a highly engaged audience that values clarity, evidence, and intellectual honesty.

Audience

Psychobabble reaches an international readership through Substack, YouTube, podcasting, and live clinical sessions.

The audience includes:

  • Clinicians, academics, journalists, and founders

  • Parents and professionals critical of ideological trends

  • Readers who engage with long-form, high-trust content

This is an audience that reads, thinks, and notices who supports the work.

Sponsorship Options

A limited number of partnerships are available, including:

  • Newsletter sponsorships

  • Podcast or video sponsorships

  • Live session or event sponsorships

  • Long-term brand partnerships

All sponsorships are clearly disclosed. Editorial independence is non-negotiable.

Why Psychobabble

  • High-trust, low-noise audience

  • Long-form exposure rather than fleeting impressions

  • Strong values alignment

  • Thought-leader positioning by association

If you believe your organisation is a good fit, please get in touch with:

  • A short description of your organisation

  • The type of collaboration you’re seeking

  • Any relevant timelines

📩 Contact: eyal@psychobabblewithspier.com

