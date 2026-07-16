Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna's avatar
Joanna
1h

You are spot on, Hannah. “Depression” and “suicidality” have been weaponised as means of controlling others, mostly parents, partners, teachers and members of the caring professions.

Reply
Share
EE Johnson's avatar
EE Johnson
1h

"We have spent years teaching young people that suffering confers insight, that victimhood confers moral authority and that the person who has been hurt most should be listened to first." 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hannah Spier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture