About Living Amidst Sirens

Join us for Episode 17 of 'What Should I Tell My Daughter?' as we discuss the Israel-Hamas war and its profound impact on the lives of those living in the heart of the conflict. In this compelling interview, we sit down with Netanel Elkabetz, a medical doctor who not only serves at a hospital but also has a background in the Israeli military. Dr. Elkabetz shares his firsthand experiences of Saturday, October 7th, vividly describing what it's like to drop everything and run to bomb shelters, a reality faced by both Israelis and his Arab friends and colleagues. He offers a unique perspective on the coexistence of Muslims and Jews, highlighting their shared experiences and bonds even in the most challenging times. Dr. Elkabetz also opens up about the unique challenges of treating patients from all walks of life, even Palestinian terrorists, during times of crisis. He discusses the difficulties and strategies of raising his infant daughter amidst the constant threat of sirens and shares the methods they use to educate and comfort their children when running for shelter. In the midst of a politically polarized society, we inquire about the collective atmosphere and the aspirations for Israel's future. Join us in this insightful conversation as we seek answers to questions about the present and the path forward, including the hopes and policies that could shape Israel for generations to come.

For video content, follow us on:

https://www.instagram.com/whatshoulditellmydaughter/

https://www.youtube.com/@WhatShouldITellMyDaughter

Help us by sharing this episode with someone! Go to our website and simply hit share!

https://hannahspier.substack.com/p/what-should-i-tell-my-daughter

Thank you for listening!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.