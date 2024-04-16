Playback speed
Transcript

WPATH exposed: Mia Hughes on Transgender Healthcare and Psychiatric History

The shift towards transgender activism and the ethical dilemmas around informed parental consent
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Mia Hughes
Apr 16, 2024
Transcript

Hi everyone,

I’m excited to share another episode with you! This time the tone is somewhat more serious since this topic is of the utmost importance. Recently, hundreds of messages from an internal forum inside the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) was leaked to the think tank “Environmental Progress”. I sit down with the author of this report, journalist Mia Hughes. She exposes its political and ideological agenda, shedding light on its influence in shaping transgender healthcare standards. Hughes delves into the social contagion aspect of the transgender issue and its parallels with psychiatric epidemics throughout history.

This is the most important issue of our time, since the affected individuals are mostly teenagers and young poeple and the damage inflicted devestating and life-long.

Thank you for your support and thank you for sharing!

Hannah Spier, MD
Mia Hughes
