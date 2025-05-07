Psychobabble

Psychobabble

How We Got Safe Spaces and Trigger Warnings

Episode 37
Hannah Spier, MD
May 07, 2025
This episode takes a closer look at how the trauma diagnosis has changed — and what that change reveals about psychiatry, culture, and identity. We examine how PTSD became one of the most widely claimed conditions in modern mental health. It’s a deep dive into where the field started, where it is now and the direct consequences that has on patients.

