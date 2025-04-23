Do Feminists Care About Women?

🎧 The full audio remains freely accessible to all subscribers — simply press play above.

🎥 To enjoy the complete video episode, please consider upgrading your subscription.

Feminism was never about equality—it began with resentment and moral superiority, not rights. From Elizabeth Cady Stanton to modern activists, the movement pathologized masculinity and tore down femininity, not to uplift women, but to unseat men. While feminists parade around with slogans, they stay silent on real female suffering. Meanwhile, women drowning in career ambition come to therapy not with disorders, but with lives built on lies. The truth is, many don’t need healing—they need to hear what no one dared to tell them.

This episode is an interview I did with the dutch outlet Nieuw Rechts (New Right), and since I found it was such a good conversation—with questions we so often encounter regarding feminism—I thought it was worth sharing as an episode of Psychobabble.

To all my Catholic listeners, our heartfelt condolences for your loss with the passing of the Pope; may resolution be close at hand.

Share