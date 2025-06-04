Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
8
5

How Psychology Became Ideology

Episode 39
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jun 04, 2025
8
5
Share

In this episode, I trace how psychology lost its scientific footing and became a tool for ideological conformity. What are the consequences of elevating subjective narratives over objective standards and how did we go from a field that once aspired to be a science to one that now trains activists before clinicians?

Leave a comment

If you’re a Psychobabble Insider, follow us to the members-exclusive section by clicking the link below and let’s get into Internal Family Systems Therapy! Harmless inner dialogue or dangerous spirituality?

Members Exclusive

Internal Family Systems Therapy: Harming or Healing?

Hannah Spier, MD
·
Jun 4
Internal Family Systems Therapy: Harming or Healing?

Thank you for being a Psychobabble Insider! Today, we’re going inside Internal Family Systems—the theory, the language, the disciples, and the results!

Read full story

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Hannah Spier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture