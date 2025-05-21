Dr. Joseff Witt-Doerring is a psychiatrist and former pharmaceutical industry insider who now specializes in treating adverse reactions to psychiatric medications and helping patients safely taper off them through his practice, TaperClinic. In addition to his clinical work, he runs a large YouTube channel where he provides in-depth guidance and support for people dealing with psychiatric drug injuries, offering videos and insights that are virtually absent from the rest of the field.

In this episode, we dive into the three most commonly prescribed psychiatric medications: antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and ADHD medications.

Quick Vocabulary:

– SSRI (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor): A type of antidepressant commonly used to treat depression and anxiety.

– Benzodiazepines (Benzos): Anti-anxiety medications that can quickly calm the nervous system but are highly habit-forming.

– Ritalin (and similar stimulants): A medication used to treat ADHD by increasing focus and reducing impulsivity.

We begin with SSRIs—what they are, what doctors don’t often explain, and the risks that come with long-term use. Then we tackle withdrawal symptoms and how to taper safely. We follow the same roadmap for benzos and ADHD medications, looking at what these drugs do, what can go wrong, and how to come off them without unnecessary suffering.