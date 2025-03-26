Playback speed
The Myth of Mental Illness: A Conversation With Dr. James Orr

Episode 34
Hannah Spier, MD
and
James Orr
Mar 26, 2025
15
2
Transcript

In this episode of Psychobabble, I’m joined by Dr. James Orr, associate professor at the University of Cambridge and chair of the Faculty of Divinity. We talk about the philosophical rot at the heart of modern psychiatry, the spiritual crisis today, the failure of modern clergy and the false promises of therapy.

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
Appears in episode
Hannah Spier, MD
James Orr
