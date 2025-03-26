The Myth of Mental Illness: A Conversation With Dr. James Orr

In this episode of Psychobabble, I’m joined by Dr. James Orr, associate professor at the University of Cambridge and chair of the Faculty of Divinity. We talk about the philosophical rot at the heart of modern psychiatry, the spiritual crisis today, the failure of modern clergy and the false promises of therapy.
