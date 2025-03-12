Playback speed
Psychologist Exposes Ideological Bias

Episode 33 with Dr. Holger Richter
Hannah Spier, MD
Mar 12, 2025
4
3
Transcript

In this episode of Psychobabble, we break down the interview that led to a flood of complaint letters demanding psychologist Holger Richter be fired. We talk about the surge in mental health diagnoses over the past 20 years, particularly among young, left-leaning women, and critiques the narcissism embedded within certain self-identifications.

We discuss the feminization of therapy, the political dynamics shaping modern mental health. Holger also shares his firsthand experience of being targeted by activists.

This was a conversation I enjoyed so much that we also covered topics purely of interest—like the German problem and why so many women, particularly in the psychological community, work to silence dissent rather than engage with it.

Thank you for listening to Psychobabble and I hope you enjoy and share it!

Hannah

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
