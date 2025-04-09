Playback speed
The BBF Delusion

Episode 35
Hannah Spier, MD
Apr 09, 2025
4
1
Transcript

Everywhere you look, people are talking about how female friendships are falling apart—and how deeply lonely many women have become. At the same time, romantic relationships are more fragile, marriage is often delayed or rejected, and men and women feel further apart than ever. So what’s going on?

In this episode, we take an evolutionary look at how women are wired to bond and the consequences of modern female bonding on the family unit.

Enjoy your “Lillelørdag” with Psychobabble!

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
Hannah Spier, MD
