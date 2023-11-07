About Losing Weight Fast

In this episode of the "What Should I Tell My Daughter?" podcast, we are joined by Professor Dr. med. Gottfried Rudofsky, an esteemed expert in internal medicine, nephrology, endocrinology, and diabetes. With over 95 published papers to his name, Prof. Rudofsky teaches at the University of Heidelberg.

Discover the vital role hormones play in regulating carbohydrate metabolism, insulin production, and controlling appetite. Professor Rudofsky unravels the evolutionary aspects that make weight loss a formidable challenge, shedding light on the intricate interplay of hormones in hunger and satiety.

We also explore the pitfalls of crash diets and extreme exercise regimens, offering valuable insights for those looking to achieve sustainable and healthy weight loss.

Furthermore, the episode touches on the topic of "Healthy at Every Size" and body positivity, questioning the validity of BMI as a measure of health and discussing what it truly means to be healthy. Dr. Rudofsky elaborates on the hormonal effects of different diets and their impact on post-childbirth weight loss.

Tune in for expert guidance on hormones and weight loss in the first part of a two-part series on weight loss. The second part will be released Wednesday the 22nd of November, wherein Prof. Rudofsky we will reveal the truth about the new weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

