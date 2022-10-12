"Psychobabble is the means by which people talk about themselves without revealing anything, and certainly without having undergone the painful process of genuine self-examination. It is, in effect the public manifestation of self-obsession without any commitment to truth." - Theodore Dalrymple

I'm committed to shedding light on the clash between liberal narratives and conservative values within the psychological and psychiatric landscape. In particular, the monopoly the left seems to have on the word "compassion". I come from Norway where I also did some of my psychiatric residency and give concrete examples of how liberal policies do more harm than good. My goal is to show how an approach to mental health following conservative principles is true compassion.

With more people going to therapy than church and 93% of psychotherapists self-identifying as liberal, there's a pressing need to discuss how this effects burden of psychiatric disorders. Drawing from years of professional experience and what I witnessed happening on the inside, I will offer valuable perspectives to consider if you are yourself or have friends or even kids in therapy.

I am a fully qualified medical doctor specializing in psychiatry, one of the few openly conservative in that field. My distinctive perspective, shaped by a personal journey from modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.

To receive the newest posts and access to all the podcast episodes and join the Psychobabble community, subscribe for free!

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who backs the publication by upgrading to a paid subscription! You will then have access to the full arsenal of Psychobabble content with the knowledge of having supported my hard work getting these important messages out there.

Discover the benefits of a conservative approach to psychiatry today! With your annual subscription, not only do you receive a complimentary virtual session, but also enjoy a 10% discount on additional sessions.