The Psychobabble Anthology

Share this postPsychobabbleThe Psychobabble AnthologyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Psychobabble AnthologyThe Men I Couldn’t Save: Male Archetypes In Psychiatric TherapyHannah Spier, MD·Jan 8Read full storyWhy I Am the Antifeminist PsychiatristHannah Spier, MD·December 25, 2024Read full storyFrom Witches to COVID: The Feminization of MedicineHannah Spier, MD·December 15, 2024Read full storyThe New Clergy: How Physicians Became Arbiters of Life and MoralityHannah Spier, MD·December 1, 2024Read full storyThe Trauma Craze: How the Expansion of Trauma Diagnoses Fueled Victimhood CultureHannah Spier, MD·October 20, 2024Read full storyWhy Feminist Teachers Reveal Their Fear of “Manfluencers”Hannah Spier, MD·September 30, 2024Read full storyAdvocating for Our Sons: A Stand Against FeminismHannah Spier, MD·July 11, 2024Read full story"Healthcare Is a Human Right" Might Get You KilledHannah Spier, MD·December 11, 2023Read full story