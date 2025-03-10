The Psychobabble Anthology

The Men I Couldn’t Save: Male Archetypes In Psychiatric Therapy

Hannah Spier, MD
Jan 8
Why I Am the Antifeminist Psychiatrist

Hannah Spier, MD
December 25, 2024
From Witches to COVID: The Feminization of Medicine

Hannah Spier, MD
December 15, 2024
The New Clergy: How Physicians Became Arbiters of Life and Morality

Hannah Spier, MD
December 1, 2024
The Trauma Craze: How the Expansion of Trauma Diagnoses Fueled Victimhood Culture

Hannah Spier, MD
October 20, 2024
Why Feminist Teachers Reveal Their Fear of “Manfluencers”

Hannah Spier, MD
September 30, 2024
Advocating for Our Sons: A Stand Against Feminism

Hannah Spier, MD
July 11, 2024
"Healthcare Is a Human Right" Might Get You Killed

Hannah Spier, MD
December 11, 2023
