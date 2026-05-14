68. What Dialectical Behavioural Therapy Does For Borderline Personalities

At first, Dialectical Behavioural Therapy sounds like good therapy: calm tone, validation, “skills,” the language of care. But if you look closely, something very different is happening.

In this video, I break down a real clip of a DBT therapist and show how what is presented as “help” can, in practice, reinforce the very behaviors it claims to treat. We’ll go beyond the surface, beyond self-report, beyond symptom reduction and look at what these interventions actually do in real relationships.



Because the question isn’t whether DBT reduces self-harm in the short term. It does. The real question is: what is it training instead?