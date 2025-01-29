Playback speed
Gentle Parenting: Normalizing The Devouring Mother

Episode 30
Hannah Spier, MD
Jan 29, 2025
9
3
Have you also noticed how kids who are way too old are having public tantrums? Gentle parenting is everywhere, praised for its focus on empathy, respect, and understanding. But why is this approach so appealing to Millennials and Gen Z? In this episode, I break down the misconceptions and fundamental misunderstandings behind gentle parenting and take a closer look at what the research supports. What is necessary to raise well-adjusted kids?

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
